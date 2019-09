For those who care about these details #Apple never share officially, seems like:



- #iPhone11 = 4GB RAM + 3110mAh battery (Xr = 3GB + 2942mAh)

- #iPhone11Pro = 6GB RAM + 3190mAh battery (Xs = 4GB RAM + 2658mAh)

- #iPhone11ProMax = 6GB RAM + 3500mAh (Xs Max = 4GB RAM + 3174mAh)