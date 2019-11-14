Top-Themen

Themen

Service

News

Webschau zum MBP 16

„Es war die ESC-Taste“: Erste Eindrücke vom neuen MacBook Pro 16 Zoll

Erste Eindrücke zum neuen MacBook Pro 16 Zoll. Apple hat – sehr kurzfristig – im Vorfeld der Ankündigung des neuen Profi-Laptops einige Geräte an Influencer und (Online-)Medien ausgeteilt. Wir haben uns im Netz umgetan, um zu erfahren, wie das Gerät nach so kurzer Zeit wirklich von den „Testern“ empfunden wird. Unsere Entdeckungen teilen wir im Folgenden mit Ihnen. Eines ist schon jetzt klar: Die neue (alte) Tastatur spielt bei dem Laptop eine zentrale Rolle. Es gibt aber noch mehr Aha-Erlebnisse und Aufreger.

Geschrieben von
14.11.2019 - 16:41 Uhr
Jonathan Morrison mit Phil Schiller (Bild: Jonathan Morrison)

Die Mikrofone sind toll

Kein geringerer als Phil Schiller nahm bei YouTuber Jonathan Morrison Platz. Morrison gehört zu den Influencern, die das neue MacBook Pro 16 Zoll vorab ausprobieren durften. Der YouTuber zeichnete das komplette „Audiosignal“ für sein Video mit Schiller über die Mikrofone im neuen MBP16 auf. Das Ergebnis? Apple hat nicht zu viel versprochen.

Lesetipp

MacBook Pro 16-Zoll: Das sind die 11 Highlights

Highlights des neuen MacBook Pro 16 Zoll. Apple hat heute ein neues Pro-Laptop vorgestellt. Gleichzeitig hat es da vorherige 15-Zoll-Modell aus... mehr

Lesetipp

16" MacBook Pro: Diese Kleinigkeiten sind Ihnen vermutlich noch nicht aufgefallen

Nach langer Spekulation kündigte Apple gestern Nachmittag das neue MacBook Pro mit 16-Zoll-Display an. Mit neuem Magic Keyboard, größerem... mehr

Lesetipp

Ein Kleinwagen? So teuer ist das neues MacBook Pro 16 Zoll

MacBook Pro 16 Zoll in Maximalausstattung kostet 7.139 Euro. Immer wieder, wenn neue Apple-Hardware veröffentlicht wird, beginnt der... mehr


Produkthinweis

Libratone ZIPP 2 Smart Wireless Lautsprecher (Alexa Integration, AirPlay 2, MultiRoom, 360° Sound, Wlan, Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, 12 Std. Akku) frosty grey

214,99€

Mehr zu diesen Themen:

Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie mit!

Hier können Sie ihre Meinung zum Artikel "„Es war die ESC-Taste“: Erste Eindrücke vom neuen MacBook Pro 16 Zoll" äußern. Melden Sie sich hierfür mit ihrem maclife.de-Account an oder füllen sie die untenstehenden Felder aus.

Empfohlene Artikel