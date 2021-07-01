Netflix-Neuzugänge im Juli 2021: Diese Filme und Serien erwarten dich
Auf Netflix warten wieder zahlreiche Neuerscheinungen auf dich. Neben Tarantinos „Once Upon A Time in Hollywood“ startet auch die dritte Staffel von „How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)“, während weitere Originale ihr Debüt feiern. In unseren Vorschau erfahrt ihr, wann welche Filme und Serien auf dem Streamingdienst starten und haben euch einige Highlights hervorgehoben.
Kleines Extra: Mit nur einem Klick auf den Titel gelangst du bei den meisten Filmen und Serien direkt auf Netflix. Um weitere Informationen zu erhalten, haben wir dir auch Links auf die Filmdatenbank IMDB angefügt.
Lesetipp
Netflix: Neue Serien im Juli 2021
► 01. Juli
- Young Royals, Staffel 1 (Drama / Romantik, 2021-, IMDb)
- Generation 56k, Staffel 1 (Komödie / Drama, 2021-, IMDb)
► 02. Juli
- Sterbliche, Staffel 2 (Krimi / Fantasy, 2019/2021-, IMDb)
- Big Timber, Staffel 1 (Reality-TV, 2020-, IMDB)
► 04. Juli
- Mine, Staffel 1 (Drama/Mystery, 2021-, IMDb)
- We the People, Staffel 1 (Animation, 2021-, IMDb)
► 06. Juli
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, Staffel 2 (Comedy, 2019-, IMDb)
► 07. Juli
- Guerra de vecinos, Staffel 1 (Comedy, 2021-, IMDb)
- Hunde, Staffel 2 (Doku, 2018-, IMDb)
- Cat People, Staffel 1 (Doku, 2021, IMDb)
► 08. Juli
- Elize Matsunaga: Es war einmal Mord, Mini-Serie (Doku, 2021, IMDb)
- Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, Staffel 1 (Animation, 2021-, IMDb)
► 09. Juli
- Biohackers, Staffel 2 (Sci-Fi / Drama, 2020-, IMDb)
- Atypical, Staffel 4 (Comedy / Drama, 2017-2021, IMDb)
- Virgin River, Staffel 3 (Drama / Romantik, 2019-, IMDb)
- Die Köchin von Castamar, Staffel 1 (Drama, 2021, IMDb)
- Im Sumpf, Staffel 1 (Krimi / Drama, 2018-, IMDb)
- How to Become a Tyrant, Staffel 1 (Doku, 2021-, IMDb)
► 13. Juli
- Ridley Jones, Staffel 1 (Animation, 2021-, IMDb)
► 14. Juli
- My Unorthodox Life, Staffel 1 (Reality-TV, 2021-, IMDb)
► 15. Juli
- Noch nie in meinem Leben, Staffel 1 (Komödie, 2020-, IMDb)
- Beastars, Staffel 2 (Animation, 2019-, IMDb)
► 16. Juli
- Explained, Staffel 3 (Doku, 2018-, IMDb)
- Johnny Test, Staffel 1 (Animation, 2005-2014, IMDb)
► 21. Juli
- Finger weg! (Brasilien), Staffel 1 (Reality-TV, 2020-, IMDb)
- Sexy Beasts, Staffel 1 (Komödie, 2014-, IMDb)
► 23. Juli
- Sky Rojo, Staffel 2 (Action, 2021-, IMDb)
- Feels Like Ishq, Staffel 1 (Comedy / Drama, 2021-, IMDb)
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Staffel 1 (Animation, 2021-, IMDb)
- Filme – Das waren unsere Kinojahre, Staffel 2 (Doku, 2019-, IMDb)
► 27. Juli
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast), Staffel 3 (Komödie / Drama, 2019-, IMDb)
- Racket Boys, Staffel 1 (Comedy / Drama, 2021-, IMDb)
- Mighty Express, Staffel 4 (Animation, 2020-, IMDb)
► 28. Juli
- Finger weg! (Brasilien), Staffel 2 (Reality-TV, 2020-, IMDb)
- The Snitch Cartel: Origins, Staffel 1 (Krimi / Drama, 2021-, IMDb)
- Tattoo Redo, Staffel 1 (Reality-TV, -, -)
► 30. Juli
- Outer Banks, Staffel 2 (Action, 2020-, IMDb)
- Centaurworld, Staffel 1 (Animation, 2021-, IMDb)
Lesetipp
Netflix-Neuheiten für Kinder im Juli 2021
► 04. Juli
- We the People, Staffel 1 (Animation, 2021-, IMDb)
► 13. Juli
- Ridley Jones, Staffel 1 (Animation, 2021-, IMDb)
► 16. Juli
- Johnny Test, Staffel 1 (Animation, 2005-2014, IMDb)
- The Water Man (Abenteuer, 2020, IMDb)
► 21. Juli
- Trolljäger: Das Erwachen der Titanen (Animation, 2021, IMDb)
► 23. Juli
- A Second Chance: Rivals! (Drama, 2019, IMDb)
► 27. Juli
- Mighty Express, Staffel 4 (Animation, 2020-, IMDb)
► 30. Juli
- Centaurworld, Staffel 1 (Animation, 2021-, IMDb)
Netflix: Neue Filme im Juli 2021
► 01. Juli
- Dynasty Warriors (Action, 2021, IMDb)
- Hörbar (Doku, 2021, IMDb)
- Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (Action / Drama, 2021, IMDb)
- The Interview (Action, Komödie, 2014, IMDb)
► 02. Juli
- Fear Street – Teil 1: 1994 (Horror, 2021, IMDb)
- Haseen Dillruba – Herzergreifend schön (Krimi, 2021, IMDb)
- The 8th Night (Horror / Thriller, 2021, IMDb)
► 07. Juli
- Major Grom: Der Pestdoktor (Action, 2021, IMDb)
► 09. Juli
- Fear Street – Teil 2: 1978 (Horror, 2021, IMDb)
- Der letzte Sommer (Drama / Romantik, 2021, -)
- Wie ich ein Superheld wurde (Komödie, 2021, IMDb)
- Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach (Comedy, 2021, IMDb)
► 13. Juli
- Once Upon A Time in Hollywood (Komödie / Drama, 2019, IMDb)
► 14. Juli
- A Classic Horror Story (Horror, 2021, IMDb)
- Leitfaden für die perfekte Familie (Komödoe, 2021, IMDb)
- Red Privada: Wer hat Manuel Buendía umgebracht? (Doku, 2021, -)
- Unglaubliche Diebstähle (Doku, 2021, -)
► 15. Juli
- Passt perfekt! (Drama, 2021, -)
- My Amanda (Drama / Romantik, 2021, IMDb)
- Emicida: AmarElo - Live in São Paulo (Musik, 2021, IMDb)
► 16. Juli
- Fear Street – Teil 3: 1666 (Horror, 2021, IMDb)
- Deep (Drama / Mystery, 2021, IMDb)
- The Water Man (Abenteuer, 2020, IMDb)
► 21. Juli
- Trolljäger: Das Erwachen der Titanen (Animation, 2021, IMDb)
► 22. Juli
- Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (Animation, 2020, IMDb)
► 23. Juli
- Blood Red Sky (Action / Horror, 2021, IMDb)
- Eine Handvoll Worte (Drama / Romantik, 2021, IMDb)
- Fondeados (Komödie, 2021, -)
- Kingdom: Ashin of the North (Action / Drama, 2021, IMDb)
- A Second Chance: Rivals! (Drama, 2019, IMDb)
► 26. Juli
- Doctor Sleeps Erwachen (Horror, 2019, IMDb)
► 28. Juli
- Bartkowiak (Action, 2021, IMDb)
► 29. Juli
- Resort to Love (Komödie / Romantik, 2021, IMDb)
- Transformers: War for Cybertron: Eine neue Welt (Animation, 2020-2021, IMDb)
► 30. Juli
- The Last Mercenary (Action, 2021, IMDb)
- Mythos und Mogul: John DeLorean (Doku, -, -)
Hinweis: Die genannten Termine können sich jederzeit ändern. Die offiziellen Informationen findest du auf der jeweiligen Unterseite auf Netflix.
2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB)
Diskutiere mit!
Hier kannst du den Artikel "Netflix-Neuzugänge im Juli 2021: Diese Filme und Serien erwarten dich" kommentieren. Melde dich einfach mit deinem maclife.de-Account an oder fülle die unten stehenden Felder aus.
Zum Verfassen von Kommentaren bitte mit deinem Mac-Life-Account anmelden.
oder anmelden mit...