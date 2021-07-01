Netflix-Neuzugänge im Juli 2021: Diese Filme und Serien erwarten dich

Auf Netflix warten wieder zahlreiche Neuerscheinungen auf dich. Neben Tarantinos „Once Upon A Time in Hollywood“ startet auch die dritte Staffel von „How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)“, während weitere Originale ihr Debüt feiern. In unseren Vorschau erfahrt ihr, wann welche Filme und Serien auf dem Streamingdienst starten und haben euch einige Highlights hervorgehoben.

Kleines Extra: Mit nur einem Klick auf den Titel gelangst du bei den meisten Filmen und Serien direkt auf Netflix. Um weitere Informationen zu erhalten, haben wir dir auch Links auf die Filmdatenbank IMDB angefügt.

Netflix: Neue Serien im Juli 2021

► 01. Juli

► 02. Juli

Sterbliche, Staffel 2 (Krimi / Fantasy, 2019/2021-, IMDb)

Big Timber, Staffel 1 (Reality-TV, 2020-, IMDB)

► 04. Juli

► 06. Juli

► 07. Juli

► 08. Juli

► 09. Juli

► 13. Juli

Ridley Jones, Staffel 1 (Animation, 2021-, IMDb)

► 14. Juli

► 15. Juli

► 16. Juli

Explained, Staffel 3 (Doku, 2018-, IMDb)

Johnny Test, Staffel 1 (Animation, 2005-2014, IMDb)

► 21. Juli

► 23. Juli

► 27. Juli

► 28. Juli

► 30. Juli

Outer Banks, Staffel 2 (Action, 2020-, IMDb)

Centaurworld, Staffel 1 (Animation, 2021-, IMDb)

Netflix: Neue Filme im Juli 2021

► 01. Juli

► 02. Juli

► 07. Juli

► 09. Juli

► 13. Juli

► 14. Juli

► 15. Juli

► 16. Juli

► 21. Juli

► 22. Juli

► 23. Juli

► 26. Juli

► 28. Juli

► 29. Juli

Resort to Love (Komödie / Romantik, 2021, IMDb)

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Eine neue Welt (Animation, 2020-2021, IMDb)

► 30. Juli

The Last Mercenary (Action, 2021, IMDb)

Mythos und Mogul: John DeLorean (Doku, -, -)

