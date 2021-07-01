Mac Life Plus
Enthält Affiliate-Links [Was ist das?]Das kommt im Juli 2021 auf Netflix

Netflix-Neuzugänge im Juli 2021: Diese Filme und Serien erwarten dich

Im Juli 2021 erweitert Netflix das Streaming-Angebot und fügt zahlreiche neue Filme und Serien zum Katalog hinzu, damit dir ja nicht langweilig wird.

Von   Uhr
Netflix-Neuheiten im Juli 2021
Netflix-Neuheiten im Juli 2021 (Bild: Netflix)
Anzeige

Auf Netflix warten wieder zahlreiche Neuerscheinungen auf dich. Neben Tarantinos „Once Upon A Time in Hollywood“ startet auch die dritte Staffel von „How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)“, während weitere Originale ihr Debüt feiern. In unseren Vorschau erfahrt ihr, wann welche Filme und Serien auf dem Streamingdienst starten und haben euch einige Highlights hervorgehoben.

Kleines Extra: Mit nur einem Klick auf den Titel gelangst du bei den meisten Filmen und Serien direkt auf Netflix. Um weitere Informationen zu erhalten, haben wir dir auch Links auf die Filmdatenbank IMDB angefügt.

Von der Redaktion empfohlener Inhalt

An dieser Stelle findest du einen externen Inhalt von YouTube, der den Artikel ergänzt. Du kannst ihn dir mit einem Klick anzeigen lassen und wieder ausblenden.

Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir externe Inhalte angezeigt werden. Damit können personenbezogene Daten an dritte übermittelt werden. Mehr dazu in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.

Lesetipp

iOS 15: Diese genialen Funktionen erhält FaceTime – 3D-Audio und mehr

Mit iOS 15 möchte Apple Menschen noch besser miteinander verbinden. Daher entschied sich das Unternehmen auf der WWDC 2021 dazu, die... mehr

Netflix: Neue Serien im Juli 2021

► 01. Juli

► 02. Juli

 ► 04. Juli

► 06. Juli

► 07. Juli

► 08. Juli

► 09. Juli

► 13. Juli

► 14. Juli

► 15. Juli

► 16. Juli

► 21. Juli

► 23. Juli

► 27. Juli

► 28. Juli

► 30. Juli

Lesetipp

Apples Thunderbolt Display geht in Rente: Ist schon Ersatz im Anmarsch?

Nach zehn Jahren wird das Thunderbolt Display zum Vintage-Gerät und erhält damit nur noch eine eingeschränkte Unterstützung. Wir verraten... mehr

Netflix-Neuheiten für Kinder im Juli 2021

► 04. Juli

► 13. Juli

► 16. Juli

► 21. Juli

► 23. Juli

► 27. Juli

► 30. Juli

    Netflix: Neue Filme im Juli 2021

    ► 01. Juli

    ► 02. Juli

    ► 07. Juli

    ► 09. Juli

    ► 13. Juli

    ► 14. Juli

    ► 15. Juli

    ► 16. Juli

    ► 21. Juli

    ► 22. Juli

    ► 23. Juli

    ► 26. Juli

    ► 28. Juli

    ► 29. Juli

    • Resort to Love (Komödie / Romantik, 2021, IMDb)
    • Transformers: War for Cybertron: Eine neue Welt (Animation, 2020-2021, IMDb)

    ► 30. Juli

    Hinweis: Die genannten Termine können sich jederzeit ändern. Die offiziellen Informationen findest du auf der jeweiligen Unterseite auf Netflix.

    Produkthinweis

    2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB)

    199,00 €
    Anzeige

    Mehr zu diesen Themen:

    Diskutiere mit!

    Hier kannst du den Artikel "Netflix-Neuzugänge im Juli 2021: Diese Filme und Serien erwarten dich" kommentieren. Melde dich einfach mit deinem maclife.de-Account an oder fülle die unten stehenden Felder aus.

    Zum Verfassen von Kommentaren bitte mit deinem Mac-Life-Account anmelden.

    oder anmelden mit...