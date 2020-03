iPad Pro 2020: Neue Wallpaper stehen zum Download bereit

New iPad Pro Presentation Wallpaper.

This is a reconstructed version with increased resolution and sharpen (5450x4084)



If you like it, before downloading it, please leave a Like and RT! Thank you!



Download: https://t.co/cZwCJCFwOI

Support me: https://t.co/n6Oyh2Phua pic.twitter.com/ajTnTr3OnA

— Fabio Scarparo (@FlareZephyr) March 18, 2020