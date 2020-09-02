Keine Oculus-Brillen für deutsche Nutzer: Facebook stellt Verkauf ein

Facebook verkauft keine Oculus-Brillen mehr in Deutschland. Die Entscheidung kam völlig überraschend und warum kam es dazu? Wie die Website Mixed aktuell berichtet, war ein Eilverfahren vorausgegangen, da Facebook plane Datenströme aus Facebook, Instagram und WhatsApp zusammenzuführen – ohne Einwilligung des Nutzers. Dadurch sollen „Super-Profile“ entstehen, die alle wichtigen Daten der Nutzer an einem Ort zusammenfassen. Dabei gibt es in Deutschland ein Kopplungsverbot, sodass „die Nutzung eines Produkts darf nicht an die Nutzung eines anderen Produkts derselben Firma gekoppelt werden“ darf.

Laut der Seite könnte Facebooks Verkaufsverbot von Oculus-Brillen als Vorsichtsmaßnahme zu werten sein, da man durch die VR-Brillen weitere Daten in die Profile einbringen könnte. Facebook kündigte an, dass man für neue Oculus-Kunden seit September eine Verbindung zu Facebook Pflicht ist, während Altkunden bis 2023 verschont bleiben. Das Bundeskartellamt teilte derweil mit, dass man zwar Gespräche mit Facebook geführt habe, aber man das Thema Oculus nicht besprochen habe.

Facebook entschuldigte sich inzwischen für die „Unannehmlichkeiten“: „Wir arbeiten aktiv mit den deutschen Behörden zusammen, um die Aufsichtsbehörden über unsere Praktiken zu informieren und sicherzustellen, dass unsere Produkte den örtlichen Gesetzen entsprechen”, heißt es von offizieller Seite.

Grundsätzlich verkauft man die Brillen selbst nicht mehr und auch Händler werden in der Zwischenzeit nicht beliefert. Daneben beruhigt man Kunden. Gekaufte Produkte und Software wird weiterhin unterstützt, aber dies kann man nicht für importierte Geräte garantieren, die sich Kunden beschaffen, sobald die lokalen Vorräte aufgebraucht sind.

Daneben stellte Facebook ein Mixed ein FAQ mit Antworten bereit, die wir euch nicht vorenthalten möchten:

Q: Why are you not selling Oculus hardware in Germany anymore?

We’ve temporarily paused the sale of Oculus hardware to consumers in Germany due to pending discussions with the regulator. We hope to resume sales again in the future.

Q: Why are you punishing German users?

We know this is an inconvenience and we are actively working with German authorities to educate regulators on our practices and to ensure our products comply with local laws. This is a temporary pause and we hope to resume sales again in the future.

Q: Are you rolling this change out in Germany because of the recent antitrust decision?

We have paused sales of Oculus products in Germany due to pending discussions with German regulators. We can’t share much more detail at the moment, but we’re hopeful that we can resume sales again soon.

Q: Did the regulator ask you to pause sales / ban you from selling these products?

We have proactively taken the measure to pause sales in Germany. This was not requested of us.

Q: What does this mean for the account and device I already have – will it no longer work?

If you already have an Oculus device, you can continue to use it. We will continue offering access to the Oculus store for existing account holders.

Q: What if I import Oculus from another country – will it still work?

As we’re not actively selling Oculus products in this market, we cannot say if the device will work as intended.

Q: Will Oculus for Business still be available?

We are continuing to support existing and new enterprise customers through Oculus for Business.

Q: Will I be able to get a refund on any Oculus device/software purchases because of this decision?

You will only be applicable to receive a refund if any device purchases were made within 30 days of receipt.

Q: Will this sales pause be immediate? Can I buy a headset now?

As a result of this temporary pause, we will not be replenishing stock with our retail partners in Germany. Headsets may be still be available with certain retailers. We hope to resume selling Oculus hardware to consumers in Germany soon.