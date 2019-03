🚨Just in: Court order issued this morning in Vancouver reveals for the first time the makes and models of electronic devices that were seized from #Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou when she was arrested Dec. 1, 2018 at Vancouver International Airport. #China #Cdnpoli #nerdalert pic.twitter.com/2YFNbXt8Yn

— theBreaker.news (@theBreakerNews) March 22, 2019