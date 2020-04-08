Coronavirus-Hilfe: So will Apple die Zukunft von Apple Music sichern – doch die Hilfe hat einen Haken

Apple ist mittlerweile in vielen Branchen tätig und unterhält Beziehungen zu zahlreichen Künstlern. Um diese auch in der Corona-Krise zu unterstützen, sagte das Unternehmen finanzielle Mittel zu. Laut dem „Rolling Stone“-Magazin schrieb der iPhone-Hersteller viele kleine und unabhängige Plattenfirmen an, die bei Apple Music vertreten sind und sicherte diesen Unterstützung zu. Wie nun bekannt wurde, soll Apple mit rund 50 Millionen US-Dollar aushelfen und eine Vorauszahlung auf Tantiemen leisten, damit die Künstler die schwierige Zeit durchstehen.

Während Apple mit dieser vorzeitigen Auszahlung in die richtige Richtung geht, gibt es dennoch einen Wermutstropfen für besonders kleine Labels und Künstler. Wie man mitteilt, erhalten die Hilfen nur Plattenfirmen, die bislang mindestens 10.000 US-Dollar pro Quartal erhielte. Außerdem ist ein direkter Deal für den Vertrieb via Apple Music eine Voraussetzung – viele unabhängige Künstler sind somit sußen vor.

These are difficult times for the music industry globally. Livelihoods are at risk, with multiple sources of income that our industry relies on vanishing overnight. Apple has a deep, decades-long history with music, and we are proud to be in close partnership with the best labels and artists in the world. We want to help.

Today ‌Apple Music‌ is announcing the creation of a $50 million-plus fund available as advances on future royalties to independent labels, to help them pay artists and maintain operations.

Royalty advances will be offered to independent labels with a direct ‌Apple Music‌ distribution deal who meet a minimum quarterly threshold of $10,000 in ‌Apple Music‌ earnings. Each advance will be based on the label's past earnings, and will be recoupable against the label's future earnings. This offer is in good faith that labels will channel funds to artists and label operations based on financial need.

Label agreements for the advances will be posted in iTunes Connect, in the Agreements, Tax, and Banking module, on April 10. To receive an advance you will need to accept the Royalty Advance agreement and be on the latest ‌Apple Music‌ distribution agreement before May 8, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

We hope that together we can help provide stability for artists by sustaining an enduring and vibrant music sector. If you have additional questions, please contact us.