Apple announced support for NFC stickers/tags that trigger Apple Pay for payment without having an app installed. Imagine tapping your phone on a scooter or a parking-meter and paying for it without signing up or downloading an app first. #ApplePay https://t.co/owgOsH3N7L pic.twitter.com/jpxUf7H6v6

