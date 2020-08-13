130 Euro Rabatt auf iPhone 11 Pro Max, 330 Euro sparen beim MacBook Pro 16 Zoll, uvm. bei Cyberport

Neue Apple Hardware-Knüller und andere Schnäppchen warten heute bei Cyberport. Wir haben uns einmal umgesehen, was sich lohnt. Ein echtes Highlight ist das MacBook Pro mit 16 Zoll und i7-CPU. Der Rechner ist über 230 Euro reduziert, was also rund 10 Prozent Rabatt entspricht. Auch bei den iPhones hat Cyberport wieder den Rotstift angesetzt. Das iPhone 11 Pro Max mit 256 GB gibt es jetzt in Nachtgrün schon ab 1.249 statt 1.383,20 Euro.

Auch wer noch etwas für den Haushalt sucht, bekommt nun ein großartiges Angebot: Die Bosch-Küchenmaschine bekommt ihr für 89 statt 199,99 Euro - sie ist schick und funktionell. Bei einigen Angebote lohnt es sich schnell zu sein und nicht allzu lang zu überlegen, den die günstigen Preise gelten nur für Rest-Exemplare.

Deals und Apple-Schnäppchen im Überblick:

► Apple MacBook Pro 16 Zoll, Core i7 2,6/16/512 Space Grau jetzt 2299 statt 2630,95 Euro

► Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 256 GB Space Grau 1.259 statt 1.383,20 Euro

► Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max 256 GB Nachtgrün 1.249 statt 1.383,20 Euro

► Nintendo Switch Lite Konsole grau jetzt 179 statt 229 Euro

► Marshall Major III Bluetooth Voice 69,90 statt 169 Euro

► SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD 1 TB, USB-C, für 139,90 statt 199 Euro

► Cyberdeal Bosch Küchenmaschine (MUM48R1) rot, für 89 statt 199 Euro

► Eve Aqua - Smarte Bewässerungssteuerung + Eve Extend Bluetooth Range Extender für 99,90 statt 149,90 Euro