Surface Duo: Microsoft schickt Smartphone in iPad-Mini-Größe ins Rennen

Remember the Surface Duo? It's back, and finally up for order starting today! It's fascinating to me



Snapdragon 855

6GB RAM, 128/256GB

8.1" dual OLED displays

2700x1800 resolution

360° hinge

3577mAh battery

11MP camera

Runs Android + Microsoft apps

Surface pen support



$1399 pic.twitter.com/8Yv1mlveam

— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) August 12, 2020