Apple beugt sich offensichtlich dem Druck aus China. Die App HKmap.live ist in Hong Kong nicht mehr für Nutzer im App Store erhältlich. In einer Karten-Ansicht sind, wenn auch mit zeitlicher Verzögerung, Positionen von Einsätzkräften der Polizei dargestellt. Die App nutzt öffentliche Quellen wie Telegram, Facebook und Twitter. Laut Tim Cook ginge von der App eine Gefahr für einzelne Polizisten aus, die zur öffentlichen Ordnung in der Millionen-Metrolpole Hong Kong eingesetzt werden. Seit 18 Wochen wird in der Stadt Hong Kong öffentlich demonstriert – anfänglich konkret gegen ein Gesetz, mit dem inhaftierte Personen auch nach Festland-China hätten ausgeliefert werden können.

You have likely seen the news that we made the decision to remove an app from the App Store entitled HKmap.live. These decisions are never easy, and it is harder still to discuss these topics during moments of furious public debate. It’s out of my great respect for the work you do every day that I want to share the way we went about making this decision.



It is no secret that technology can be used for good or for ill. This case is no different. The app in question allowed for the crowdsourced reporting and mapping of police checkpoints, protest hotspots, and other information. On its own, this information is benign. However, over the past several days we received credible information, from the Hong Kong Cybersecurity and Technology Crime Bureau, as well as from users in Hong Kong, that the app was being used maliciously to target individual officers for violence and to victimize individuals and property where no police are present. This use put the app in violation of Hong Kong law. Similarly, widespread abuse clearly violates our App Store guidelines barring personal harm.



We built the App Store to be a safe and trusted place for every user. It’s a responsibility that we take very seriously, and it’s one that we aim to preserve. National and international debates will outlive us all, and, while important, they do not govern the facts. In this case, we thoroughly reviewed them, and we believe this decision best protects our users.



