Apple Store: So kriegt man das iPhone 12 in Corona-Zeiten

Apple prepares safe iPhone launch season with Express Pickup locations and store reopenings - 9to5Mac: Express Pickup at Apple Aventura (Photo courtesy of @jgrano305) Apple is significantly expanding its new Express Storefront pickup service to help… https://t.co/IbxNMtuVle pic.twitter.com/plCNqVHItN— @globalfirstnews (@globalfirstnews) October 18, 2020