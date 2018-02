[UPDATE: 2018-02-01] #Spectre & #Meltdown: So far, the AV-TEST Institute discovered 139 samples which appear to be related to recently reported CPU vulnerabilities. #CVE-2017-5715 #CVE-2017-5753 #CVE-2017-5754



