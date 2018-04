give thanks @tim_cook for having us .we had a bag of fun today it was my first set fully powered by solar energy. thank you for the example you set for companies around the world. #apple is fully solar. #earthday ✌🏾🌍 @ConservationOrg https://t.co/JwhIRInR3I

— Ziggy Marley (@ziggymarley) April 21, 2018