nur mal zur info, kam heute.
gibt es bei apple eigentlich eine adresse an die man sowas melden kann?
Als Absender steht im Mail-Postfach erst mal nur Apple (Mailadresse ist dann allerdings: admin at http://www.kuritashokai.co.jp
" target="_blank)
Betreff: About your transaction #6947596
Dear Customer,
Your Apple ID was used to purchase Rihnna (€ 3,49) from iTunes Store on a device that had not previously been associated with you.
If you initiated this purchase, you can disregard this email.
If it wasn't you who started this purchase, please go to https: // appleid.apple.com / support / cancel-678754 to cancel the transaction .
Apple!,
iTunes
