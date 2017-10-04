von jens.leugengroot_160712 » Mo 2. Okt 2017, 17:16

Hi,



ich versuche auf einem Late 2014 27" Intel Core i5(1TB Fusion Drive) von Sierra 10.12.6 (16G1023) auf High Sierra upzudaten.



Dazu habe ich wie üblich im Appstore High Sierra runtergeladen, was auch ohne Probleme funktioniert hat. Im Application folder findet sich eine 5.18GB große Installationsdatei.



Startet man diese nun, kommt der ganz normale HS Begrüßungsbildschirm —> Fortfahren —> Softwarelizenzvertrag —> Akzeptieren —> Installationsvolume auswählen —> Installieren —> Admin Kennwort eingeben —>



Danach ist ganz kurz (wenige Sekunden) ein Fortschrittsbalken zu sehen und der Assistent meldet, dass das System jetzt neu gestartet werden muss.

Nach einem Klick auf Neustart bootet das System ganz normal Sierra ohne dass von der Installation noch mal was zu sehen wäre.



Das install.log schaut nach dem Reboot dann wie folgt aus:



=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*

Failed to create temporary booter mountpoint

Unable to mount /dev/disk0s3 on /private/tmp/apple_booter_disk0s3. errno: 22

Tool exited: 2

Oct 2 17:46:31 USERNAMEs-iMac loginwindow[112]: IASGetCurrentInstallPhase: no install phase set

Oct 2 17:46:31 USERNAMEs-iMac loginwindow[112]: ISAP: show progress UI called.

Oct 2 17:46:31 USERNAMEs-iMac loginwindow[112]: ISAP: Done with phase "IOKit Boot"

Oct 2 17:46:31 USERNAMEs-iMac Installer Progress[82]: Current phase is: IOKit Boot

Oct 2 17:46:31 USERNAMEs-iMac Installer Progress[82]: Progress App loading...

Oct 2 17:46:31 USERNAMEs-iMac Installer Progress[82]: Progress App running...

Oct 2 17:46:31 USERNAMEs-iMac Installer Progress[82]: Sending show progress UI to delegate.

Oct 2 17:46:31 USERNAMEs-iMac Installer Progress[82]: Shield windows created.

Oct 2 17:46:31 USERNAMEs-iMac Installer Progress[82]: Shield windows ordered front.

Oct 2 17:46:31 USERNAMEs-iMac Installer Progress[82]: Started phase named: loginwindow Boot

Oct 2 17:46:32 USERNAMEs-iMac loginwindow[112]: ISAP: Done with phase "loginwindow Boot"

Oct 2 17:46:33 USERNAMEs-iMac softwareupdate_firstrun_tasks[92]: Host swscan.apple.com isReachable = YES

Oct 2 17:46:34 USERNAMEs-iMac loginwindow[112]: ISAP: hide progress UI called.

Oct 2 17:46:34 USERNAMEs-iMac Installer Progress[82]: Sending hide progress UI to delegate.

Oct 2 17:46:34 USERNAMEs-iMac Installer Progress[82]: End progress UI called...

Oct 2 17:46:35 USERNAMEs-iMac Installer Progress[82]: Sending quit to delegate.

Oct 2 17:46:41 USERNAMEs-iMac system_installd[355]: installd: Starting

Oct 2 17:46:41 USERNAMEs-iMac system_installd[355]: installd: uid=0, euid=0

Oct 2 17:46:41 USERNAMEs-iMac installd[353]: installd: Starting

Oct 2 17:46:41 USERNAMEs-iMac installd[353]: installd: uid=0, euid=0

Oct 2 17:46:42 USERNAMEs-iMac system_installd[355]: PackageKit: found orphaned sandbox with mismatched session UUID - will clean up: /.PKInstallSandboxManager-SystemSoftware/0C0BA055-1CE6-4692-850C-D67D0EF4AAB1.activeSandbox

Oct 2 17:46:42 USERNAMEs-iMac system_installd[355]: PackageKit: found orphaned sandbox with mismatched session UUID - will clean up: /.PKInstallSandboxManager-SystemSoftware/93A9EBB3-70CC-4323-BF27-E4E0C74B2548.activeSandbox

Oct 2 17:46:42 USERNAMEs-iMac system_installd[355]: PackageKit: Found orphaned and possible corrupt sandbox /.PKInstallSandboxManager-SystemSoftware/0C0BA055-1CE6-4692-850C-D67D0EF4AAB1.activeSandbox with size 208167

Oct 2 17:46:42 USERNAMEs-iMac system_installd[355]: PackageKit: Found orphaned and possible corrupt sandbox /.PKInstallSandboxManager-SystemSoftware/93A9EBB3-70CC-4323-BF27-E4E0C74B2548.activeSandbox with size 6729703

Oct 2 17:46:42 USERNAMEs-iMac system_installd[355]: Purgeable Orphaned Space is: 6937870

Oct 2 17:46:46 USERNAMEs-iMac system_installd[355]: PackageKit: found orphaned sandbox with mismatched session UUID - will clean up: /.PKInstallSandboxManager-SystemSoftware/0C0BA055-1CE6-4692-850C-D67D0EF4AAB1.activeSandbox

Oct 2 17:46:46 USERNAMEs-iMac system_installd[355]: PackageKit: found orphaned sandbox with mismatched session UUID - will clean up: /.PKInstallSandboxManager-SystemSoftware/93A9EBB3-70CC-4323-BF27-E4E0C74B2548.activeSandbox

Oct 2 17:46:46 USERNAMEs-iMac system_installd[355]: PackageKit: Found orphaned and possible corrupt sandbox /.PKInstallSandboxManager-SystemSoftware/0C0BA055-1CE6-4692-850C-D67D0EF4AAB1.activeSandbox with size 208167

Oct 2 17:46:46 USERNAMEs-iMac system_installd[355]: PackageKit: Found orphaned and possible corrupt sandbox /.PKInstallSandboxManager-SystemSoftware/93A9EBB3-70CC-4323-BF27-E4E0C74B2548.activeSandbox with size 6729703

Oct 2 17:46:46 USERNAMEs-iMac system_installd[355]: Purgeable Orphaned Space is: 6937870

Oct 2 17:46:51 USERNAMEs-iMac softwareupdate_notify_agent[461]: Handling notification event: LoginDone

Oct 2 17:46:51 USERNAMEs-iMac softwareupdate_notify_agent[461]: AssertionMgr: Take com.apple.softwareupdate.NotifyAgentAssertion-LoginDone assertion with type BackgroundTask for pid 461, id 0x80FF

Oct 2 17:46:51 USERNAMEs-iMac softwareupdated[462]: softwareupdated: Starting with build 10.12.6 (16G1023)

Oct 2 17:46:54 USERNAMEs-iMac softwareupdated[462]: /Library/Bundles does not exist - watching for directory creation

Oct 2 17:46:54 USERNAMEs-iMac softwareupdated[462]: Adding client SUUpdateServiceClient pid=461, uid=501, installAuth=NO rights=(), transactions=0 (/System/Library/CoreServices/Software Update.app/Contents/Resources/softwareupdate_notify_agent)

Oct 2 17:46:54 USERNAMEs-iMac softwareupdate_notify_agent[461]: Notifying with params: {

UpdateNotificationsOnly = 1;

}

Oct 2 17:46:54 USERNAMEs-iMac softwareupdate_notify_agent[461]: appstoreupdateagent notified

Oct 2 17:46:54 USERNAMEs-iMac softwareupdate_notify_agent[461]: AssertionMgr: Cancel com.apple.softwareupdate.NotifyAgentAssertion-LoginDone assertion for pid 461, id 0x80FF

Oct 2 17:46:54 USERNAMEs-iMac softwareupdated[462]: BackgroundActivity: Activity check-in with Interval 21600

Oct 2 17:46:54 USERNAMEs-iMac softwareupdated[462]: Adding client SUUpdateServiceClient pid=386, uid=501, installAuth=NO rights=(), transactions=0 (/System/Library/PrivateFrameworks/CommerceKit.framework/Versions/A/Resources/storeassetd)

Oct 2 17:46:54 USERNAMEs-iMac storeassetd[386]: Query for available updates: FINISHED

Oct 2 17:47:06 USERNAMEs-iMac softwareupdate_firstrun_tasks[92]: BuildTagCache: Building tag cache if necessary using catalog host swscan.apple.com

Oct 2 17:47:06 USERNAMEs-iMac softwareupdated[462]: Adding client SUUpdateServiceClient pid=92, uid=200, installAuth=NO rights=(), transactions=0 (/System/Library/CoreServices/Software Update.app/Contents/Resources/softwareupdate_firstrun_tasks)

Oct 2 17:47:06 USERNAMEs-iMac softwareupdated[462]: BuildTagCache: Cache is current

Oct 2 17:47:06 USERNAMEs-iMac softwareupdate_firstrun_tasks[92]: BuildTagCache: Finished

Oct 2 17:47:06 USERNAMEs-iMac softwareupdated[462]: Removing client SUUpdateServiceClient pid=92, uid=200, installAuth=NO rights=(), transactions=0 (/System/Library/CoreServices/Software Update.app/Contents/Resources/softwareupdate_firstrun_tasks)



=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*=*



Gruß

Jens