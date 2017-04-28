Anonymous UUID: 13D2DF54-DCAB-D2E1-81F7-E1779F97871C



Tue Feb 14 15:45:18 2017



*** Panic Report ***

panic(cpu 3 caller 0xffffff800697a932): "vm_map_delete(0xffffff800b68b9d0,0xffffff80d901b000,0xffffff80d9024000): " "mismatched entry 0xffffff801ac7db90 [0xffffff80d901b000:0xffffff80d9022000]

"@/Library/Caches/com.apple.xbs/Sources/xnu/xnu-3789.41.3/osfmk/vm/vm_map.c:6972

Backtrace (CPU 3), Frame : Return Address

0xffffff8012de3560 : 0xffffff80068f210c

0xffffff8012de35e0 : 0xffffff800697a932

0xffffff8012de3720 : 0xffffff8006979adc

0xffffff8012de3750 : 0xffffff8006975643

0xffffff8012de3780 : 0xffffff80068fd33d

0xffffff8012de37a0 : 0xffffff80068fdb19

0xffffff8012de37c0 : 0xffffff7f88e3077f

0xffffff8012de38c0 : 0xffffff8006b64c44

0xffffff8012de3920 : 0xffffff8006b645d3

0xffffff8012de39d0 : 0xffffff7f88349168

0xffffff8012de3aa0 : 0xffffff8006dfeaf7

0xffffff8012de3b90 : 0xffffff800695c618

0xffffff8012de3be0 : 0xffffff800695c3a3

0xffffff8012de3c20 : 0xffffff800696b293

0xffffff8012de3d50 : 0xffffff8006970294

0xffffff8012de3f30 : 0xffffff8006a062fc

0xffffff8012de3fb0 : 0xffffff80068a3655

Kernel Extensions in backtrace:

com.apple.filesystems.hfs.kext(366.30.3)[67BB9886-0B3D-35CE-A311-FEAB6432BB5E]@0xffffff7f88321000->0xffffff7f8838afff

dependency: com.apple.filesystems.hfs.encodings.kext(1)[EF826638-659D-3185-85D1-DF1F26EC9E31]@0xffffff7f8831a000

com.apple.AppleFSCompression.AppleFSCompressionTypeZlib(1.0)[9B32DDE9-151F-31A1-90E9-3CEB2C7BE27C]@0xffffff7f88e2e000->0xffffff7f88e33fff



BSD process name corresponding to current thread: syslogd



Mac OS version:

16D32



Kernel version:

Darwin Kernel Version 16.4.0: Thu Dec 22 22:53:21 PST 2016; root:xnu-3789.41.3~3/RELEASE_X86_64

Kernel UUID: C67A8D03-DEAC-35B8-8F68-06FF7B687215

Kernel slide: 0x0000000006600000

Kernel text base: 0xffffff8006800000

__HIB text base: 0xffffff8006700000

System model name: iMac12,2 (Mac-942B59F58194171B)



System uptime in nanoseconds: 866336078651

last loaded kext at 291603580912: com.apple.filesystems.msdosfs 1.10 (addr 0xffffff7f89f8a000, size 69632)

last unloaded kext at 380867053667: com.apple.filesystems.msdosfs 1.10 (addr 0xffffff7f89f8a000, size 61440)

