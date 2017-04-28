Hallo allerseits.
Mein 27'' iMac (mid 2011) schaltet seit kurzem zufällig etwa 1x täglich einfach ab.
Ich konnte die .panic Datei finden, leider kann ich sie aber nicht entziffern.
Ich hoffe ich bin hier richtig und wenn ja, jemand den Log für mich entziffern könnte.
*Hab gemerkt, dass ich die Datei nicht anhängen kann*
-->
Anonymous UUID: 13D2DF54-DCAB-D2E1-81F7-E1779F97871C
Tue Feb 14 15:45:18 2017
*** Panic Report ***
panic(cpu 3 caller 0xffffff800697a932): "vm_map_delete(0xffffff800b68b9d0,0xffffff80d901b000,0xffffff80d9024000): " "mismatched entry 0xffffff801ac7db90 [0xffffff80d901b000:0xffffff80d9022000]\n"@/Library/Caches/com.apple.xbs/Sources/xnu/xnu-3789.41.3/osfmk/vm/vm_map.c:6972
Backtrace (CPU 3), Frame : Return Address
0xffffff8012de3560 : 0xffffff80068f210c
0xffffff8012de35e0 : 0xffffff800697a932
0xffffff8012de3720 : 0xffffff8006979adc
0xffffff8012de3750 : 0xffffff8006975643
0xffffff8012de3780 : 0xffffff80068fd33d
0xffffff8012de37a0 : 0xffffff80068fdb19
0xffffff8012de37c0 : 0xffffff7f88e3077f
0xffffff8012de38c0 : 0xffffff8006b64c44
0xffffff8012de3920 : 0xffffff8006b645d3
0xffffff8012de39d0 : 0xffffff7f88349168
0xffffff8012de3aa0 : 0xffffff8006dfeaf7
0xffffff8012de3b90 : 0xffffff800695c618
0xffffff8012de3be0 : 0xffffff800695c3a3
0xffffff8012de3c20 : 0xffffff800696b293
0xffffff8012de3d50 : 0xffffff8006970294
0xffffff8012de3f30 : 0xffffff8006a062fc
0xffffff8012de3fb0 : 0xffffff80068a3655
Kernel Extensions in backtrace:
com.apple.filesystems.hfs.kext(366.30.3)[67BB9886-0B3D-35CE-A311-FEAB6432BB5E]@0xffffff7f88321000->0xffffff7f8838afff
dependency: com.apple.filesystems.hfs.encodings.kext(1)[EF826638-659D-3185-85D1-DF1F26EC9E31]@0xffffff7f8831a000
com.apple.AppleFSCompression.AppleFSCompressionTypeZlib(1.0)[9B32DDE9-151F-31A1-90E9-3CEB2C7BE27C]@0xffffff7f88e2e000->0xffffff7f88e33fff
BSD process name corresponding to current thread: syslogd
Mac OS version:
16D32
Kernel version:
Darwin Kernel Version 16.4.0: Thu Dec 22 22:53:21 PST 2016; root:xnu-3789.41.3~3/RELEASE_X86_64
Kernel UUID: C67A8D03-DEAC-35B8-8F68-06FF7B687215
Kernel slide: 0x0000000006600000
Kernel text base: 0xffffff8006800000
__HIB text base: 0xffffff8006700000
System model name: iMac12,2 (Mac-942B59F58194171B)
System uptime in nanoseconds: 866336078651
last loaded kext at 291603580912: com.apple.filesystems.msdosfs 1.10 (addr 0xffffff7f89f8a000, size 69632)
last unloaded kext at 380867053667: com.apple.filesystems.msdosfs 1.10 (addr 0xffffff7f89f8a000, size 61440)
loaded kexts:
com.avira.kext.FileAccessControl 1.2.5
com.apple.filesystems.smbfs 3.1.1
com.apple.driver.AppleBluetoothMultitouch 92
com.apple.driver.AudioAUUC 1.70
com.apple.driver.AppleHWSensor 1.9.5d0
com.apple.driver.AGPM 110.23.14
com.apple.filesystems.autofs 3.0
com.apple.iokit.IOBluetoothSerialManager 5.0.3f1
com.apple.driver.AppleOSXWatchdog 1
com.apple.driver.AppleMikeyHIDDriver 127
com.apple.driver.AppleMikeyDriver 278.56
com.apple.driver.AppleHDA 278.56
com.apple.driver.AppleUpstreamUserClient 3.6.4
com.apple.kext.AMDFramebuffer 1.4.8
com.apple.driver.pmtelemetry 1
com.apple.iokit.IOUserEthernet 1.0.1
com.apple.Dont_Steal_Mac_OS_X 7.0.0
com.apple.AMDRadeonX3000 1.4.8
com.apple.iokit.BroadcomBluetoothHostControllerUSBTransport 5.0.3f1
com.apple.driver.AppleHV 1
com.apple.driver.AppleIntelHD3000Graphics 10.0.2
com.apple.driver.AppleLPC 3.1
com.apple.driver.AppleThunderboltIP 3.0.8
com.apple.driver.AppleSMCPDRC 1.0.0
com.apple.driver.AppleIntelSlowAdaptiveClocking 4.0.0
com.apple.kext.AMD6000Controller 1.4.8
com.apple.driver.AppleSMCLMU 208
com.apple.driver.ACPI_SMC_PlatformPlugin 1.0.0
com.apple.driver.AppleIntelSNBGraphicsFB 10.0.2
com.apple.driver.AppleBacklight 170.9.10
com.apple.driver.AppleMCCSControl 1.2.15
com.apple.iokit.SCSITaskUserClient 394.30.2
com.apple.driver.AppleIRController 340
com.apple.driver.AppleUSBCardReader 404.30.1
com.apple.AppleFSCompression.AppleFSCompressionTypeDataless 1.0.0d1
com.apple.AppleFSCompression.AppleFSCompressionTypeZlib 1.0.0
com.apple.BootCache 40
com.apple.filesystems.hfs.kext 366.30.3
com.apple.iokit.IOAHCIBlockStorage 295.20.1
com.apple.driver.AirPort.Atheros40 700.74.5
com.apple.iokit.AppleBCM5701Ethernet 10.2.7
com.apple.driver.AppleAHCIPort 326
com.apple.driver.AppleFWOHCI 5.5.5
com.apple.driver.AppleRTC 2.0
com.apple.driver.AppleACPIButtons 5.0
com.apple.driver.AppleHPET 1.8
com.apple.driver.AppleSMBIOS 2.1
com.apple.driver.AppleACPIEC 5.0
com.apple.driver.AppleAPIC 1.7
com.apple.driver.AppleIntelCPUPowerManagementClient 219.0.0
com.apple.nke.applicationfirewall 172
com.apple.security.quarantine 3
com.apple.security.TMSafetyNet 8
com.apple.driver.AppleIntelCPUPowerManagement 219.0.0
com.apple.driver.AppleBluetoothHIDKeyboard 197
com.apple.driver.AppleHIDKeyboard 197
com.apple.driver.IOBluetoothHIDDriver 5.0.3f1
com.apple.driver.AppleMultitouchDriver 368.7
com.apple.driver.AppleInputDeviceSupport 76.4
com.apple.kext.triggers 1.0
com.apple.iokit.IOSerialFamily 11
com.apple.driver.DspFuncLib 278.56
com.apple.kext.OSvKernDSPLib 525
com.apple.driver.AppleSSE 1.0
com.apple.iokit.IOAcceleratorFamily2 289.32
com.apple.iokit.IOSurface 153.3
com.apple.iokit.IOBluetoothHostControllerUSBTransport 5.0.3f1
com.apple.iokit.IOBluetoothHostControllerTransport 5.0.3f1
com.apple.iokit.IOBluetoothFamily 5.0.3f1
com.apple.iokit.IOUSBHIDDriver 900.4.1
com.apple.driver.AppleThunderboltEDMSink 4.1.1
com.apple.iokit.IOSlowAdaptiveClockingFamily 1.0.0
com.apple.kext.AMDSupport 1.4.8
com.apple.AppleGraphicsDeviceControl 3.13.79
com.apple.driver.AppleHDAController 278.56
com.apple.iokit.IOHDAFamily 278.56
com.apple.iokit.IOAudioFamily 205.12
com.apple.vecLib.kext 1.2.0
com.apple.driver.AppleSMBusPCI 1.0.14d1
com.apple.iokit.IOFireWireIP 2.2.7
com.apple.driver.IOPlatformPluginLegacy 1.0.0
com.apple.driver.IOPlatformPluginFamily 6.0.0d8
com.apple.driver.AppleBacklightExpert 1.1.0
com.apple.iokit.IONDRVSupport 513.1
com.apple.driver.AppleSMC 3.1.9
com.apple.driver.AppleSMBusController 1.0.14d1
com.apple.iokit.IOGraphicsFamily 513.1
com.apple.iokit.IOSCSIMultimediaCommandsDevice 394.30.2
com.apple.iokit.IOBDStorageFamily 1.8
com.apple.iokit.IODVDStorageFamily 1.8
com.apple.iokit.IOCDStorageFamily 1.8
com.apple.iokit.IOAHCISerialATAPI 266
com.apple.driver.usb.IOUSBHostHIDDevice 1.1
com.apple.iokit.IOSCSIBlockCommandsDevice 394.30.2
com.apple.iokit.IOUSBMassStorageDriver 131.1.1
com.apple.iokit.IOSCSIArchitectureModelFamily 394.30.2
com.apple.driver.usb.networking 5.0.0
com.apple.driver.usb.AppleUSBHostCompositeDevice 1.1
com.apple.driver.usb.AppleUSBHub 1.1
com.apple.filesystems.hfs.encodings.kext 1
com.apple.driver.AppleThunderboltDPInAdapter 4.6.1
com.apple.driver.AppleThunderboltDPOutAdapter 4.6.1
com.apple.driver.AppleThunderboltDPAdapterFamily 4.6.1
com.apple.driver.AppleThunderboltPCIDownAdapter 2.1.1
com.apple.driver.AppleThunderboltNHI 4.1.8
com.apple.iokit.IOThunderboltFamily 6.3.3
com.apple.iokit.IO80211Family 1200.12.2
com.apple.driver.corecapture 1.0.4
com.apple.iokit.IOEthernetAVBController 1.0.3b4
com.apple.driver.mDNSOffloadUserClient 1.0.1b8
com.apple.iokit.IONetworkingFamily 3.2
com.apple.iokit.IOAHCIFamily 288
com.apple.iokit.IOFireWireFamily 4.6.5
com.apple.driver.usb.AppleUSBHostPacketFilter 1.0
com.apple.iokit.IOUSBFamily 900.4.1
com.apple.driver.usb.AppleUSBEHCIPCI 1.1
com.apple.driver.usb.AppleUSBEHCI 1.1
com.apple.driver.AppleUSBHostMergeProperties 1.1
com.apple.driver.AppleEFINVRAM 2.1
com.apple.driver.AppleEFIRuntime 2.0
com.apple.iokit.IOHIDFamily 2.0.0
com.apple.iokit.IOSMBusFamily 1.1
com.apple.security.sandbox 300.0
com.apple.kext.AppleMatch 1.0.0d1
com.apple.driver.AppleKeyStore 2
com.apple.driver.AppleMobileFileIntegrity 1.0.5
com.apple.driver.AppleCredentialManager 1.0
com.apple.driver.KernelRelayHost 1
com.apple.iokit.IOUSBHostFamily 1.1
com.apple.driver.AppleBusPowerController 1.0
com.apple.driver.DiskImages 444.41.1
com.apple.iokit.IOStorageFamily 2.1
com.apple.iokit.IOReportFamily 31
com.apple.driver.AppleFDEKeyStore 28.30
com.apple.driver.AppleACPIPlatform 5.0
com.apple.iokit.IOPCIFamily 2.9
com.apple.iokit.IOACPIFamily 1.4
com.apple.kec.Libm 1
com.apple.kec.pthread 1
com.apple.kec.corecrypto 1.0
Freundliche Grüsse
Severin