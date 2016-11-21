von matthiasmueller.88_138674 » Di 8. Nov 2016, 18:01

Hallo an alle hier im MacLife Forum,



bisher bin ich von irgendwelchen Abstürzen meines doch schon leicht in die Jahre gekommenen MacBooks verschont geblieben. Doch heute ist es nun schon ein paar Mal passiert. Meist habe ich jedoch nur Mail, Safari und Excel laufen. Beim Absturz friert kurz die Maus ein und der Bildschirm wird schwarz und es findet ein Neustart statt mit dem Hinweis, dass ein unerwartet Fehler passiert sei.



Ich habe ein MacBookPro 15 Zoll Mitte 2010

Modell-Identifizierung: MacBookPro6,2

Prozessortyp: Intel Core i5

Prozessorgeschwindigkeit: 2,4 GHz



Die Festplatte habe ich schon auf Fehler untersuchen lassen, gefunden wurde jedoch nichts.



Den Panic Report / Bericht nach dem Absturz habe ich einmal hier reingelegt. Vielleicht kennt sich ja jemand mit dem Problem aus oder kann mir evtl. weiterhelfen was man tun könnte.



Vielen vielen Dank schon mal für eure Hilfe und viele Grüße!







Anonymous UUID: D8549773-C9CE-5A27-FB77-AA10AA36B6A9



Tue Nov 8 12:58:25 2016



*** Panic Report ***

Panic(CPU 0): Unresponsive processor (this CPU did not acknowledge interrupts) TLB state:0x0

RAX: 0x0000000000000000, RBX: 0x00000000000000e4, RCX: 0xfffffec440000000, RDX: 0xfffffe8440000000

RSP: 0xffffff909fbcb7c0, RBP: 0xffffff909fbcb820, RSI: 0x0000000000000001, RDI: 0x00000000e0200000

R8: 0x0000000000000001, R9: 0x0000000000000002, R10: 0x00000000e0000000, R11: 0xffffff8005e8a4e0

R12: 0x0000000000000001, R13: 0x0000000000000000, R14: 0x00000000e0200000, R15: 0x5746e488461400c8

RFL: 0x0000000000000287, RIP: 0xffffff80057fc594, CS: 0x0000000000000008, SS: 0x0000000000000010

Backtrace (CPU 0), Frame : Return Address

0xffffff8078c3ff70 : 0xffffff8005805991

0xffffff8078c3ffd0 : 0xffffff80056a5909

0xffffff909fbcb820 : 0xffffff7f88b45928

0xffffff909fbcb880 : 0xffffff7f88b5f867

0xffffff909fbcb8f0 : 0xffffff7f88b62ee2

0xffffff909fbcb950 : 0xffffff7f88b63274

0xffffff909fbcb990 : 0xffffff7f88b633f7

0xffffff909fbcba00 : 0xffffff7f88b62b0b

0xffffff909fbcba40 : 0xffffff7f88b6640b

0xffffff909fbcba80 : 0xffffff7f88b66835

0xffffff909fbcbac0 : 0xffffff7f88b5b9ec

0xffffff909fbcbb00 : 0xffffff7f88b5bdc0

0xffffff909fbcbb40 : 0xffffff7f88b6e71c

0xffffff909fbcbbb0 : 0xffffff7f88b6f4b5

0xffffff909fbcbbf0 : 0xffffff7f88b6fd39

0xffffff909fbcbc30 : 0xffffff7f88b6a653

0xffffff909fbcbc70 : 0xffffff7f88b6cc2f

0xffffff909fbcbcd0 : 0xffffff7f88b437c8

0xffffff909fbcbd60 : 0xffffff7f86206e99

0xffffff909fbcbdb0 : 0xffffff7f8620634c

0xffffff909fbcbdd0 : 0xffffff7f8704d508

0xffffff909fbcbe20 : 0xffffff7f8703f21b

0xffffff909fbcbe60 : 0xffffff7f8703db42

0xffffff909fbcbe90 : 0xffffff8005cc3160

0xffffff909fbcbf00 : 0xffffff800572b33a

0xffffff909fbcbfb0 : 0xffffff80056a2af7

Kernel Extensions in backtrace:

com.apple.iokit.IOACPIFamily(1.4)[4F7FB6AD-2498-3F71-827C-ED7AA4BF2511]@0xffffff7f86205000->0xffffff7f8620dfff

com.apple.driver.AppleACPIPlatform(5.0)[27390D7F-A778-320C-A8DC-502A98AA531B]@0xffffff7f88b3e000->0xffffff7f88b9dfff

dependency: com.apple.iokit.IOACPIFamily(1.4)[4F7FB6AD-2498-3F71-827C-ED7AA4BF2511]@0xffffff7f86205000

dependency: com.apple.iokit.IOPCIFamily(2.9)[C29002A1-DF76-3A8E-8D67-D70922DF86AE]@0xffffff7f85f32000

com.apple.iokit.AppleBCM5701Ethernet(10.2.6)[C3864E1E-70D4-3BC7-9460-4486A67FF362]@0xffffff7f8703b000->0xffffff7f87073fff

dependency: com.apple.iokit.IOACPIFamily(1.4)[4F7FB6AD-2498-3F71-827C-ED7AA4BF2511]@0xffffff7f86205000

dependency: com.apple.driver.mDNSOffloadUserClient(1.0.1b8)[DFE569DA-088F-3773-95A7-1C98F4E80CEF]@0xffffff7f8702c000

dependency: com.apple.iokit.IOPCIFamily(2.9)[C29002A1-DF76-3A8E-8D67-D70922DF86AE]@0xffffff7f85f32000

dependency: com.apple.iokit.IOEthernetAVBController(1.0.3b4)[156F01B2-DAC2-327E-996A-88F5720E0BB7]@0xffffff7f87034000

dependency: com.apple.iokit.IONetworkingFamily(3.2)[6326DB88-5330-3F0C-91F6-D478AB5E7503]@0xffffff7f869fe000



BSD process name corresponding to current thread: kernel_task



Mac OS version:

16B2555



Kernel version:

Darwin Kernel Version 16.1.0: Thu Oct 13 21:26:57 PDT 2016; root:xnu-3789.21.3~60/RELEASE_X86_64

Kernel UUID: 8941AC1C-B084-37DE-8A34-4CE638C5CFC9

Kernel slide: 0x0000000005400000

Kernel text base: 0xffffff8005600000

__HIB text base: 0xffffff8005500000

System model name: MacBookPro6,2 (Mac-F22586C8)



System uptime in nanoseconds: 426609681944

last loaded kext at 68119284664: com.apple.driver.AppleHWSensor 1.9.5d0 (addr 0xffffff7f88768000, size 36864)

last unloaded kext at 206913357656: com.apple.driver.usb.AppleUSBUHCI 1.1 (addr 0xffffff7f86d09000, size 126976)

loaded kexts:

com.apple.driver.AppleHWSensor 1.9.5d0

com.apple.driver.AudioAUUC 1.70

com.apple.driver.AGPM 110.23.11

com.apple.filesystems.autofs 3.0

com.apple.driver.AppleOSXWatchdog 1

com.apple.driver.AppleMikeyHIDDriver 127

com.apple.driver.AppleMikeyDriver 278.23

com.apple.driver.AppleHDA 278.23

com.apple.driver.pmtelemetry 1

com.apple.iokit.IOUserEthernet 1.0.1

com.apple.iokit.IOBluetoothSerialManager 5.0.1f7

com.apple.driver.AppleUpstreamUserClient 3.6.4

com.apple.driver.AppleIntelHDGraphics 10.0.2

com.apple.Dont_Steal_Mac_OS_X 7.0.0

com.apple.GeForceTesla 10.0.2

com.apple.driver.AppleHV 1

com.apple.driver.AppleIntelHDGraphicsFB 10.0.2

com.apple.driver.AppleMuxControl 3.13.74

com.apple.driver.AppleLPC 3.1

com.apple.iokit.BroadcomBluetoothHostControllerUSBTransport 5.0.1f7

com.apple.driver.AppleIntelSlowAdaptiveClocking 4.0.0

com.apple.driver.AppleMCCSControl 1.2.13

com.apple.driver.AppleSMCPDRC 1.0.0

com.apple.driver.AppleSMCLMU 208

com.apple.driver.ACPI_SMC_PlatformPlugin 1.0.0

com.apple.driver.SMCMotionSensor 3.0.4d1

com.apple.driver.AppleUSBCardReader 404.20.1

com.apple.driver.AppleUSBTCButtons 251

com.apple.driver.AppleUSBTCKeyboard 251

com.apple.driver.AppleIRController 338

com.apple.AppleFSCompression.AppleFSCompressionTypeDataless 1.0.0d1

com.apple.AppleFSCompression.AppleFSCompressionTypeZlib 1.0.0

com.apple.BootCache 40

com.apple.filesystems.hfs.kext 366.1.1

com.apple.iokit.SCSITaskUserClient 394

com.apple.iokit.IOAHCIBlockStorage 295.20.1

com.apple.iokit.AppleBCM5701Ethernet 10.2.6

com.apple.driver.AirPort.Brcm4331 800.20.24

com.apple.driver.AppleAHCIPort 326

com.apple.driver.AppleFWOHCI 5.5.5

com.apple.driver.AppleSmartBatteryManager 161.0.0

com.apple.driver.AppleACPIButtons 5.0

com.apple.driver.AppleRTC 2.0

com.apple.driver.AppleHPET 1.8

com.apple.driver.AppleSMBIOS 2.1

com.apple.driver.AppleACPIEC 5.0

com.apple.driver.AppleAPIC 1.7

com.apple.driver.AppleIntelCPUPowerManagementClient 219.0.0

com.apple.nke.applicationfirewall 172

com.apple.security.quarantine 3

com.apple.security.TMSafetyNet 8

com.apple.driver.AppleIntelCPUPowerManagement 219.0.0

com.apple.AppleGraphicsDeviceControl 3.13.74

com.apple.kext.triggers 1.0

com.apple.driver.DspFuncLib 278.23

com.apple.kext.OSvKernDSPLib 525

com.apple.iokit.IOSurface 153.1

com.apple.iokit.IOSerialFamily 11

com.apple.nvidia.classic.NVDANV50HalTesla 10.0.2

com.apple.nvidia.classic.NVDAResmanTesla 10.0.2

com.apple.iokit.IOFireWireIP 2.2.7

com.apple.driver.AppleGraphicsControl 3.13.74

com.apple.driver.AppleSMBusPCI 1.0.14d1

com.apple.iokit.IOBluetoothHostControllerUSBTransport 5.0.1f7

com.apple.iokit.IOBluetoothHostControllerTransport 5.0.1f7

com.apple.iokit.IOBluetoothFamily 5.0.1f7

com.apple.iokit.IOSlowAdaptiveClockingFamily 1.0.0

com.apple.driver.AppleBacklightExpert 1.1.0

com.apple.driver.AppleSMBusController 1.0.14d1

com.apple.iokit.IONDRVSupport 2.4.1

com.apple.driver.AppleHDAController 278.23

com.apple.iokit.IOGraphicsFamily 2.4.1

com.apple.iokit.IOHDAFamily 278.23

com.apple.iokit.IOAudioFamily 205.11

com.apple.vecLib.kext 1.2.0

com.apple.driver.IOPlatformPluginLegacy 1.0.0

com.apple.driver.IOPlatformPluginFamily 6.0.0d8

com.apple.driver.AppleSMC 3.1.9

com.apple.iokit.IOSCSIBlockCommandsDevice 394

com.apple.iokit.IOUSBMassStorageDriver 131.1.1

com.apple.driver.AppleUSBMultitouch 258

com.apple.driver.usb.IOUSBHostHIDDevice 1.1

com.apple.driver.usb.networking 5.0.0

com.apple.driver.usb.AppleUSBHostCompositeDevice 1.1

com.apple.filesystems.hfs.encodings.kext 1

com.apple.driver.usb.AppleUSBHub 1.1

com.apple.iokit.IOSCSIMultimediaCommandsDevice 394

com.apple.iokit.IOBDStorageFamily 1.8

com.apple.iokit.IODVDStorageFamily 1.8

com.apple.iokit.IOCDStorageFamily 1.8

com.apple.iokit.IOAHCISerialATAPI 266

com.apple.iokit.IOSCSIArchitectureModelFamily 394

com.apple.iokit.IOEthernetAVBController 1.0.3b4

com.apple.iokit.IO80211Family 1200.12.2

com.apple.driver.mDNSOffloadUserClient 1.0.1b8

com.apple.iokit.IONetworkingFamily 3.2

com.apple.driver.corecapture 1.0.4

com.apple.iokit.IOAHCIFamily 288

com.apple.iokit.IOFireWireFamily 4.6.4

com.apple.driver.usb.AppleUSBHostPacketFilter 1.0

com.apple.iokit.IOUSBFamily 900.4.1

com.apple.driver.usb.AppleUSBEHCIPCI 1.1

com.apple.driver.usb.AppleUSBEHCI 1.1

com.apple.iokit.IOUSBHostFamily 1.1

com.apple.driver.AppleUSBHostMergeProperties 1.1

com.apple.driver.AppleEFINVRAM 2.1

com.apple.driver.AppleEFIRuntime 2.0

com.apple.driver.AppleBusPowerController 1.0

com.apple.iokit.IOHIDFamily 2.0.0

com.apple.iokit.IOSMBusFamily 1.1

com.apple.security.sandbox 300.0

com.apple.kext.AppleMatch 1.0.0d1

com.apple.driver.AppleKeyStore 2

com.apple.driver.AppleMobileFileIntegrity 1.0.5

com.apple.driver.AppleCredentialManager 1.0

com.apple.driver.DiskImages 444.20.3

com.apple.iokit.IOStorageFamily 2.1

com.apple.iokit.IOReportFamily 31

com.apple.driver.AppleFDEKeyStore 28.30

com.apple.driver.AppleACPIPlatform 5.0

com.apple.iokit.IOPCIFamily 2.9

com.apple.iokit.IOACPIFamily 1.4

com.apple.kec.Libm 1

com.apple.kec.pthread 1

com.apple.kec.corecrypto 1.0

panic(cpu 2 caller 0xffffff80057e629d): "TLB invalidation IPI timeout: " "CPU(s) failed to respond to interrupts, unresponsive CPU bitmap: 0x1, NMIPI acks: orig: 0x0, now: 0x1"@/Library/Caches/com.apple.xbs/Sources/xnu/xnu-3789.21.3/osfmk/x86_64/pmap.c:2724

Backtrace (CPU 2), Frame : Return Address

0xffffff909fef37e0 : 0xffffff80056f368c

0xffffff909fef3860 : 0xffffff80057e629d

0xffffff909fef3900 : 0xffffff80057ed01e

0xffffff909fef3a00 : 0xffffff80057edfca

0xffffff909fef3a70 : 0xffffff800577b0b8

0xffffff909fef3bb0 : 0xffffff800577a9bc

0xffffff909fef3be0 : 0xffffff80057a3c2f

0xffffff909fef3c20 : 0xffffff80059665cb

0xffffff909fef3d20 : 0xffffff7f87ee158c

0xffffff909fef3da0 : 0xffffff800594215e

0xffffff909fef3e50 : 0xffffff8005ba058a

0xffffff909fef3ef0 : 0xffffff8005ba02f3

0xffffff909fef3f50 : 0xffffff8005c276da

0xffffff909fef3fb0 : 0xffffff80056a5f46

Kernel Extensions in backtrace:

com.apple.filesystems.hfs.kext(366.1.1)[6C6C4A98-1534-3C52-B006-00FBC479233E]@0xffffff7f87ec1000->0xffffff7f87f29fff

dependency: com.apple.filesystems.hfs.encodings.kext(1)[68A8D6C1-CDCA-371C-970B-325BF2E7ECAB]@0xffffff7f87eba000



BSD process name corresponding to current thread: helpd

Model: MacBookPro6,2, BootROM MBP61.0057.B11, 2 processors, Intel Core i5, 2,4 GHz, 4 GB, SMC 1.58f17

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics, Intel HD Graphics, Built-In

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 330M, NVIDIA GeForce GT 330M, PCIe, 256 MB

Memory Module: BANK 0/DIMM0, 2 GB, DDR3, 1067 MHz, 0x80AD, 0x484D54313235533654465238432D47372020

Memory Module: BANK 1/DIMM0, 2 GB, DDR3, 1067 MHz, 0x80AD, 0x484D54313235533654465238432D47372020

AirPort: spairport_wireless_card_type_airport_extreme (0x14E4, 0x93), Broadcom BCM43xx 1.0 (5.106.98.100.24)

Bluetooth: Version 5.0.1f7, 3 services, 18 devices, 1 incoming serial ports

Serial ATA Device: Hitachi HTS545032B9SA02, 320,07 GB

Serial ATA Device: MATSHITADVD-R UJ-898

USB Device: USB 2.0 Bus

USB Device: Hub

USB Device: Card Reader

USB Device: Apple Internal Keyboard / Trackpad

USB Device: BRCM2070 Hub

USB Device: Bluetooth USB Host Controller

USB Device: USB 2.0 Bus

USB Device: Hub

USB Device: IR Receiver

USB Device: Built-in iSight

Thunderbolt Bus: