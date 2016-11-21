von matthiasmueller.88_138674 » Di 8. Nov 2016, 18:01
Hallo an alle hier im MacLife Forum,
bisher bin ich von irgendwelchen Abstürzen meines doch schon leicht in die Jahre gekommenen MacBooks verschont geblieben. Doch heute ist es nun schon ein paar Mal passiert. Meist habe ich jedoch nur Mail, Safari und Excel laufen. Beim Absturz friert kurz die Maus ein und der Bildschirm wird schwarz und es findet ein Neustart statt mit dem Hinweis, dass ein unerwartet Fehler passiert sei.
Ich habe ein MacBookPro 15 Zoll Mitte 2010
Modell-Identifizierung: MacBookPro6,2
Prozessortyp: Intel Core i5
Prozessorgeschwindigkeit: 2,4 GHz
Die Festplatte habe ich schon auf Fehler untersuchen lassen, gefunden wurde jedoch nichts.
Den Panic Report / Bericht nach dem Absturz habe ich einmal hier reingelegt. Vielleicht kennt sich ja jemand mit dem Problem aus oder kann mir evtl. weiterhelfen was man tun könnte.
Vielen vielen Dank schon mal für eure Hilfe und viele Grüße!
Anonymous UUID: D8549773-C9CE-5A27-FB77-AA10AA36B6A9
Tue Nov 8 12:58:25 2016
*** Panic Report ***
Panic(CPU 0): Unresponsive processor (this CPU did not acknowledge interrupts) TLB state:0x0
RAX: 0x0000000000000000, RBX: 0x00000000000000e4, RCX: 0xfffffec440000000, RDX: 0xfffffe8440000000
RSP: 0xffffff909fbcb7c0, RBP: 0xffffff909fbcb820, RSI: 0x0000000000000001, RDI: 0x00000000e0200000
R8: 0x0000000000000001, R9: 0x0000000000000002, R10: 0x00000000e0000000, R11: 0xffffff8005e8a4e0
R12: 0x0000000000000001, R13: 0x0000000000000000, R14: 0x00000000e0200000, R15: 0x5746e488461400c8
RFL: 0x0000000000000287, RIP: 0xffffff80057fc594, CS: 0x0000000000000008, SS: 0x0000000000000010
Backtrace (CPU 0), Frame : Return Address
0xffffff8078c3ff70 : 0xffffff8005805991
0xffffff8078c3ffd0 : 0xffffff80056a5909
0xffffff909fbcb820 : 0xffffff7f88b45928
0xffffff909fbcb880 : 0xffffff7f88b5f867
0xffffff909fbcb8f0 : 0xffffff7f88b62ee2
0xffffff909fbcb950 : 0xffffff7f88b63274
0xffffff909fbcb990 : 0xffffff7f88b633f7
0xffffff909fbcba00 : 0xffffff7f88b62b0b
0xffffff909fbcba40 : 0xffffff7f88b6640b
0xffffff909fbcba80 : 0xffffff7f88b66835
0xffffff909fbcbac0 : 0xffffff7f88b5b9ec
0xffffff909fbcbb00 : 0xffffff7f88b5bdc0
0xffffff909fbcbb40 : 0xffffff7f88b6e71c
0xffffff909fbcbbb0 : 0xffffff7f88b6f4b5
0xffffff909fbcbbf0 : 0xffffff7f88b6fd39
0xffffff909fbcbc30 : 0xffffff7f88b6a653
0xffffff909fbcbc70 : 0xffffff7f88b6cc2f
0xffffff909fbcbcd0 : 0xffffff7f88b437c8
0xffffff909fbcbd60 : 0xffffff7f86206e99
0xffffff909fbcbdb0 : 0xffffff7f8620634c
0xffffff909fbcbdd0 : 0xffffff7f8704d508
0xffffff909fbcbe20 : 0xffffff7f8703f21b
0xffffff909fbcbe60 : 0xffffff7f8703db42
0xffffff909fbcbe90 : 0xffffff8005cc3160
0xffffff909fbcbf00 : 0xffffff800572b33a
0xffffff909fbcbfb0 : 0xffffff80056a2af7
Kernel Extensions in backtrace:
com.apple.iokit.IOACPIFamily(1.4)[4F7FB6AD-2498-3F71-827C-ED7AA4BF2511]@0xffffff7f86205000->0xffffff7f8620dfff
com.apple.driver.AppleACPIPlatform(5.0)[27390D7F-A778-320C-A8DC-502A98AA531B]@0xffffff7f88b3e000->0xffffff7f88b9dfff
dependency: com.apple.iokit.IOACPIFamily(1.4)[4F7FB6AD-2498-3F71-827C-ED7AA4BF2511]@0xffffff7f86205000
dependency: com.apple.iokit.IOPCIFamily(2.9)[C29002A1-DF76-3A8E-8D67-D70922DF86AE]@0xffffff7f85f32000
com.apple.iokit.AppleBCM5701Ethernet(10.2.6)[C3864E1E-70D4-3BC7-9460-4486A67FF362]@0xffffff7f8703b000->0xffffff7f87073fff
dependency: com.apple.iokit.IOACPIFamily(1.4)[4F7FB6AD-2498-3F71-827C-ED7AA4BF2511]@0xffffff7f86205000
dependency: com.apple.driver.mDNSOffloadUserClient(1.0.1b8)[DFE569DA-088F-3773-95A7-1C98F4E80CEF]@0xffffff7f8702c000
dependency: com.apple.iokit.IOPCIFamily(2.9)[C29002A1-DF76-3A8E-8D67-D70922DF86AE]@0xffffff7f85f32000
dependency: com.apple.iokit.IOEthernetAVBController(1.0.3b4)[156F01B2-DAC2-327E-996A-88F5720E0BB7]@0xffffff7f87034000
dependency: com.apple.iokit.IONetworkingFamily(3.2)[6326DB88-5330-3F0C-91F6-D478AB5E7503]@0xffffff7f869fe000
BSD process name corresponding to current thread: kernel_task
Mac OS version:
16B2555
Kernel version:
Darwin Kernel Version 16.1.0: Thu Oct 13 21:26:57 PDT 2016; root:xnu-3789.21.3~60/RELEASE_X86_64
Kernel UUID: 8941AC1C-B084-37DE-8A34-4CE638C5CFC9
Kernel slide: 0x0000000005400000
Kernel text base: 0xffffff8005600000
__HIB text base: 0xffffff8005500000
System model name: MacBookPro6,2 (Mac-F22586C8)
System uptime in nanoseconds: 426609681944
last loaded kext at 68119284664: com.apple.driver.AppleHWSensor 1.9.5d0 (addr 0xffffff7f88768000, size 36864)
last unloaded kext at 206913357656: com.apple.driver.usb.AppleUSBUHCI 1.1 (addr 0xffffff7f86d09000, size 126976)
loaded kexts:
com.apple.driver.AppleHWSensor 1.9.5d0
com.apple.driver.AudioAUUC 1.70
com.apple.driver.AGPM 110.23.11
com.apple.filesystems.autofs 3.0
com.apple.driver.AppleOSXWatchdog 1
com.apple.driver.AppleMikeyHIDDriver 127
com.apple.driver.AppleMikeyDriver 278.23
com.apple.driver.AppleHDA 278.23
com.apple.driver.pmtelemetry 1
com.apple.iokit.IOUserEthernet 1.0.1
com.apple.iokit.IOBluetoothSerialManager 5.0.1f7
com.apple.driver.AppleUpstreamUserClient 3.6.4
com.apple.driver.AppleIntelHDGraphics 10.0.2
com.apple.Dont_Steal_Mac_OS_X 7.0.0
com.apple.GeForceTesla 10.0.2
com.apple.driver.AppleHV 1
com.apple.driver.AppleIntelHDGraphicsFB 10.0.2
com.apple.driver.AppleMuxControl 3.13.74
com.apple.driver.AppleLPC 3.1
com.apple.iokit.BroadcomBluetoothHostControllerUSBTransport 5.0.1f7
com.apple.driver.AppleIntelSlowAdaptiveClocking 4.0.0
com.apple.driver.AppleMCCSControl 1.2.13
com.apple.driver.AppleSMCPDRC 1.0.0
com.apple.driver.AppleSMCLMU 208
com.apple.driver.ACPI_SMC_PlatformPlugin 1.0.0
com.apple.driver.SMCMotionSensor 3.0.4d1
com.apple.driver.AppleUSBCardReader 404.20.1
com.apple.driver.AppleUSBTCButtons 251
com.apple.driver.AppleUSBTCKeyboard 251
com.apple.driver.AppleIRController 338
com.apple.AppleFSCompression.AppleFSCompressionTypeDataless 1.0.0d1
com.apple.AppleFSCompression.AppleFSCompressionTypeZlib 1.0.0
com.apple.BootCache 40
com.apple.filesystems.hfs.kext 366.1.1
com.apple.iokit.SCSITaskUserClient 394
com.apple.iokit.IOAHCIBlockStorage 295.20.1
com.apple.iokit.AppleBCM5701Ethernet 10.2.6
com.apple.driver.AirPort.Brcm4331 800.20.24
com.apple.driver.AppleAHCIPort 326
com.apple.driver.AppleFWOHCI 5.5.5
com.apple.driver.AppleSmartBatteryManager 161.0.0
com.apple.driver.AppleACPIButtons 5.0
com.apple.driver.AppleRTC 2.0
com.apple.driver.AppleHPET 1.8
com.apple.driver.AppleSMBIOS 2.1
com.apple.driver.AppleACPIEC 5.0
com.apple.driver.AppleAPIC 1.7
com.apple.driver.AppleIntelCPUPowerManagementClient 219.0.0
com.apple.nke.applicationfirewall 172
com.apple.security.quarantine 3
com.apple.security.TMSafetyNet 8
com.apple.driver.AppleIntelCPUPowerManagement 219.0.0
com.apple.AppleGraphicsDeviceControl 3.13.74
com.apple.kext.triggers 1.0
com.apple.driver.DspFuncLib 278.23
com.apple.kext.OSvKernDSPLib 525
com.apple.iokit.IOSurface 153.1
com.apple.iokit.IOSerialFamily 11
com.apple.nvidia.classic.NVDANV50HalTesla 10.0.2
com.apple.nvidia.classic.NVDAResmanTesla 10.0.2
com.apple.iokit.IOFireWireIP 2.2.7
com.apple.driver.AppleGraphicsControl 3.13.74
com.apple.driver.AppleSMBusPCI 1.0.14d1
com.apple.iokit.IOBluetoothHostControllerUSBTransport 5.0.1f7
com.apple.iokit.IOBluetoothHostControllerTransport 5.0.1f7
com.apple.iokit.IOBluetoothFamily 5.0.1f7
com.apple.iokit.IOSlowAdaptiveClockingFamily 1.0.0
com.apple.driver.AppleBacklightExpert 1.1.0
com.apple.driver.AppleSMBusController 1.0.14d1
com.apple.iokit.IONDRVSupport 2.4.1
com.apple.driver.AppleHDAController 278.23
com.apple.iokit.IOGraphicsFamily 2.4.1
com.apple.iokit.IOHDAFamily 278.23
com.apple.iokit.IOAudioFamily 205.11
com.apple.vecLib.kext 1.2.0
com.apple.driver.IOPlatformPluginLegacy 1.0.0
com.apple.driver.IOPlatformPluginFamily 6.0.0d8
com.apple.driver.AppleSMC 3.1.9
com.apple.iokit.IOSCSIBlockCommandsDevice 394
com.apple.iokit.IOUSBMassStorageDriver 131.1.1
com.apple.driver.AppleUSBMultitouch 258
com.apple.driver.usb.IOUSBHostHIDDevice 1.1
com.apple.driver.usb.networking 5.0.0
com.apple.driver.usb.AppleUSBHostCompositeDevice 1.1
com.apple.filesystems.hfs.encodings.kext 1
com.apple.driver.usb.AppleUSBHub 1.1
com.apple.iokit.IOSCSIMultimediaCommandsDevice 394
com.apple.iokit.IOBDStorageFamily 1.8
com.apple.iokit.IODVDStorageFamily 1.8
com.apple.iokit.IOCDStorageFamily 1.8
com.apple.iokit.IOAHCISerialATAPI 266
com.apple.iokit.IOSCSIArchitectureModelFamily 394
com.apple.iokit.IOEthernetAVBController 1.0.3b4
com.apple.iokit.IO80211Family 1200.12.2
com.apple.driver.mDNSOffloadUserClient 1.0.1b8
com.apple.iokit.IONetworkingFamily 3.2
com.apple.driver.corecapture 1.0.4
com.apple.iokit.IOAHCIFamily 288
com.apple.iokit.IOFireWireFamily 4.6.4
com.apple.driver.usb.AppleUSBHostPacketFilter 1.0
com.apple.iokit.IOUSBFamily 900.4.1
com.apple.driver.usb.AppleUSBEHCIPCI 1.1
com.apple.driver.usb.AppleUSBEHCI 1.1
com.apple.iokit.IOUSBHostFamily 1.1
com.apple.driver.AppleUSBHostMergeProperties 1.1
com.apple.driver.AppleEFINVRAM 2.1
com.apple.driver.AppleEFIRuntime 2.0
com.apple.driver.AppleBusPowerController 1.0
com.apple.iokit.IOHIDFamily 2.0.0
com.apple.iokit.IOSMBusFamily 1.1
com.apple.security.sandbox 300.0
com.apple.kext.AppleMatch 1.0.0d1
com.apple.driver.AppleKeyStore 2
com.apple.driver.AppleMobileFileIntegrity 1.0.5
com.apple.driver.AppleCredentialManager 1.0
com.apple.driver.DiskImages 444.20.3
com.apple.iokit.IOStorageFamily 2.1
com.apple.iokit.IOReportFamily 31
com.apple.driver.AppleFDEKeyStore 28.30
com.apple.driver.AppleACPIPlatform 5.0
com.apple.iokit.IOPCIFamily 2.9
com.apple.iokit.IOACPIFamily 1.4
com.apple.kec.Libm 1
com.apple.kec.pthread 1
com.apple.kec.corecrypto 1.0
panic(cpu 2 caller 0xffffff80057e629d): "TLB invalidation IPI timeout: " "CPU(s) failed to respond to interrupts, unresponsive CPU bitmap: 0x1, NMIPI acks: orig: 0x0, now: 0x1"@/Library/Caches/com.apple.xbs/Sources/xnu/xnu-3789.21.3/osfmk/x86_64/pmap.c:2724
Backtrace (CPU 2), Frame : Return Address
0xffffff909fef37e0 : 0xffffff80056f368c
0xffffff909fef3860 : 0xffffff80057e629d
0xffffff909fef3900 : 0xffffff80057ed01e
0xffffff909fef3a00 : 0xffffff80057edfca
0xffffff909fef3a70 : 0xffffff800577b0b8
0xffffff909fef3bb0 : 0xffffff800577a9bc
0xffffff909fef3be0 : 0xffffff80057a3c2f
0xffffff909fef3c20 : 0xffffff80059665cb
0xffffff909fef3d20 : 0xffffff7f87ee158c
0xffffff909fef3da0 : 0xffffff800594215e
0xffffff909fef3e50 : 0xffffff8005ba058a
0xffffff909fef3ef0 : 0xffffff8005ba02f3
0xffffff909fef3f50 : 0xffffff8005c276da
0xffffff909fef3fb0 : 0xffffff80056a5f46
Kernel Extensions in backtrace:
com.apple.filesystems.hfs.kext(366.1.1)[6C6C4A98-1534-3C52-B006-00FBC479233E]@0xffffff7f87ec1000->0xffffff7f87f29fff
dependency: com.apple.filesystems.hfs.encodings.kext(1)[68A8D6C1-CDCA-371C-970B-325BF2E7ECAB]@0xffffff7f87eba000
BSD process name corresponding to current thread: helpd
Model: MacBookPro6,2, BootROM MBP61.0057.B11, 2 processors, Intel Core i5, 2,4 GHz, 4 GB, SMC 1.58f17
Graphics: Intel HD Graphics, Intel HD Graphics, Built-In
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 330M, NVIDIA GeForce GT 330M, PCIe, 256 MB
Memory Module: BANK 0/DIMM0, 2 GB, DDR3, 1067 MHz, 0x80AD, 0x484D54313235533654465238432D47372020
Memory Module: BANK 1/DIMM0, 2 GB, DDR3, 1067 MHz, 0x80AD, 0x484D54313235533654465238432D47372020
AirPort: spairport_wireless_card_type_airport_extreme (0x14E4, 0x93), Broadcom BCM43xx 1.0 (5.106.98.100.24)
Bluetooth: Version 5.0.1f7, 3 services, 18 devices, 1 incoming serial ports
Serial ATA Device: Hitachi HTS545032B9SA02, 320,07 GB
Serial ATA Device: MATSHITADVD-R UJ-898
USB Device: USB 2.0 Bus
USB Device: Hub
USB Device: Card Reader
USB Device: Apple Internal Keyboard / Trackpad
USB Device: BRCM2070 Hub
USB Device: Bluetooth USB Host Controller
USB Device: USB 2.0 Bus
USB Device: Hub
USB Device: IR Receiver
USB Device: Built-in iSight
Thunderbolt Bus: