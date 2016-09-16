Hallo Leute,
ich bin langsam am verzweifeln
Ich habe schon alles probiert, aber finde die Lösung einfach nicht.
Mein Imac 2013 fährt einfach nicht mehr runter / startet nicht neu. Programme werden beendet, Dock bleibt aber und dann tut sich nichts mehr. Einzige Möglichkeit ist Ein/Aus-Taste länger drücken.
Probiert habe ich:
- Alle Apps, die ich in letzter Zeit installiert habe runter werfen
- PRAM-Resett
- Onyk laufen lassen
- USB Kabel sind alle raus
- Boot im sicheren Modus - Dann funktioniert es!!
D.h. es wird wohl eine App sein, die den Neustart behindert.
Aber welche?
Anbei einmal das Log von der Console (sry, ist etwas lang. ich weiß aber nicht wirklich, wo ich anfangen und aufhören soll xD)
- Code: Alles auswählen
01.08.16 11:33:01,568 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[410]: 2016-08-01 11:33:01.568 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[410/0xa34d1000] [lvl=2] -[KeystoneDaemon main] GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon inactive, shutdown.
01.08.16 11:33:03,699 mds[70]: (DiskStore.Error:1417) Unexpected file dev:16777223 storeDev:16777225 mode:41ed hint:13638034 oid:13638034 ino:2 fsEvents:0 /Volumes/BOOTCAMP -- /Volumes/BOOTCAMP
01.08.16 11:33:03,732 mds[70]: (DiskStore.Error:1417) Unexpected file dev:754974721 storeDev:16777225 mode:416d hint:3022145 oid:3022145 ino:3 fsEvents:0 /net -- /net
01.08.16 11:33:03,733 mds[70]: (DiskStore.Error:1417) Unexpected file dev:754974722 storeDev:16777225 mode:416d hint:10323008 oid:10323008 ino:5 fsEvents:0 /home -- /home
01.08.16 11:33:04,893 acvpnagent[55]: Function: testNetwork File: ../../vpn/Agent/NetEnvironment.cpp Line: 689 Active interfaces were found with no default gateway.
01.08.16 11:33:04,893 acvpnagent[55]: Function: GetPrimaryInterfaceIndex File: ../../vpn/Common/Utility/NetInterface_unix.cpp Line: 422 Unable to get global IPv4 information from system configuration.
01.08.16 11:33:04,894 acvpnagent[55]: Function: determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1769 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::FindDefaultRouteInterface Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:33:04,894 acvpnagent[55]: Function: updatePotentialPublicAddresses File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1900 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:33:04,895 acvpnagent[55]: Function: GetPrimaryInterfaceIndex File: ../../vpn/Common/Utility/NetInterface_unix.cpp Line: 422 Unable to get global IPv6 information from system configuration.
01.08.16 11:33:04,895 acvpnagent[55]: Function: determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1769 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::FindDefaultRouteInterface Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:33:04,895 acvpnagent[55]: Function: updatePotentialPublicAddresses File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1914 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:33:04,895 acvpnagent[55]: Function: DeterminePublicInterface File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 2217 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::updatePotentialPublicAddresses Return Code: -28835824 (0xFE480010) Description: HOSTCONFIGMGR_ERROR_PUBLIC_ADDRESS_UNAVAILABLE
01.08.16 11:33:04,895 acvpnagent[55]: Function: testNetwork File: ../../vpn/Agent/NetEnvironment.cpp Line: 709 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::DeterminePublicInterface Return Code: -28835824 (0xFE480010) Description: HOSTCONFIGMGR_ERROR_PUBLIC_ADDRESS_UNAVAILABLE
01.08.16 11:33:04,895 acvpnagent[55]: Function: TestNetEnv File: ../../vpn/Agent/NetEnvironment.cpp Line: 230 Invoked Function: CNetEnvironment::testNetwork Return Code: -28835824 (0xFE480010) Description: HOSTCONFIGMGR_ERROR_PUBLIC_ADDRESS_UNAVAILABLE
01.08.16 11:33:04,895 acvpnagent[55]: Function: TestNetEnv File: ../../vpn/Agent/NetEnvironment.cpp Line: 370 No routable network interface. Retesting connectivity to the secure gateway in 5 seconds.
01.08.16 11:33:05,151 networkd[199]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name apsd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:33:05,619 acvpnagent[55]: A new network interface has been detected.
01.08.16 11:33:05,619 acvpnagent[55]: Function: logInterfaces File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/Routing/InterfaceRouteMonitorCommon.cpp Line: 477 IP Address Interface List: FE80:0:0:0:8A63:DFFF:FE8F:B857 169.254.132.18 192.168.178.22 FE80:0:0:0:948F:16FF:FE44:455C
01.08.16 11:33:05,619 acvpnagent[55]: Function: netInterfaceNoticeCategoryHandler File: ../../vpn/Agent/MainThread.cpp Line: 7510 Network Interface change detected, refreshing physical MAC addresses
01.08.16 11:33:05,629 acvpnagent[55]: A network interface has gone down.
01.08.16 11:33:05,629 acvpnagent[55]: Function: logInterfaces File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/Routing/InterfaceRouteMonitorCommon.cpp Line: 477 IP Address Interface List: FE80:0:0:0:8A63:DFFF:FE8F:B857 192.168.178.22 FE80:0:0:0:948F:16FF:FE44:455C
01.08.16 11:33:05,629 acvpnagent[55]: Function: netInterfaceNoticeCategoryHandler File: ../../vpn/Agent/MainThread.cpp Line: 7510 Network Interface change detected, refreshing physical MAC addresses
01.08.16 11:33:05,631 UserEventAgent[50]: Captive: [CNInfoNetworkActive:1748] en1: SSID 'JK Internet' making interface primary (protected network)
01.08.16 11:33:05,631 UserEventAgent[50]: Captive: CNPluginHandler en1: Evaluating
01.08.16 11:33:05,631 configd[59]: network changed: DNS*
01.08.16 11:33:05,632 UserEventAgent[50]: Captive: en1: Probing 'JK Internet'
01.08.16 11:33:05,635 configd[59]: network changed: v4(en1!:192.168.178.22) DNS+ Proxy+ SMB
01.08.16 11:33:05,661 configd[59]: setting hostname to "julians-iMac.fritz.box"
01.08.16 11:33:05,743 UserEventAgent[50]: Captive: CNPluginHandler en1: Authenticated
01.08.16 11:33:07,084 sntp[474]: time set +1.004935 s
01.08.16 11:33:07,111 ACCFinderSync[390]: host connection <NSXPCConnection: 0x7f8eb3728980> connection from pid 299 invalidated
01.08.16 11:33:07,112 garcon[391]: host connection <NSXPCConnection: 0x7fb72af27930> connection from pid 299 invalidated
01.08.16 11:33:07,112 garcon[391]: Garcon destroyed (0 alive).
01.08.16 11:33:07,112 WindowServer[195]: CGXGetConnectionProperty: Invalid connection 45847
01.08.16 11:33:07,113 WindowServer[195]: CGXGetConnectionProperty: Invalid connection 45847
01.08.16 11:33:07,113 WindowServer[195]: CGXGetConnectionProperty: Invalid connection 45847
01.08.16 11:33:07,113 WindowServer[195]: CGXGetConnectionProperty: Invalid connection 45847
01.08.16 11:33:07,113 WindowServer[195]: CGXGetConnectionProperty: Invalid connection 45847
01.08.16 11:33:07,120 diagnostics_agent[376]: AutoSubmitPreference is (null)
01.08.16 11:33:07,121 symptomsd[274]: -[NetworkAnalyticsEngine _writeJournalRecord:fromCellFingerprint:key:atLOI:ofKind:lqm:isFaulty:] Hashing of the primary key failed. Dropping the journal record.
01.08.16 11:33:07,132 symptomsd[274]: __73-[NetworkAnalyticsEngine observeValueForKeyPath:ofObject:change:context:]_block_invoke unexpected switch value 2
01.08.16 11:33:07,177 ntpd[244]: peer time.apple.com @ 17.253.54.125
01.08.16 11:33:07,192 ntpd[244]: drift PPM:0.000 -> -69.962
01.08.16 11:33:08,484 apsd[86]: MessageTracer: load_domain_prefix_whitelist:120: Missing default whitelist file: /System/Library/PrivateFrameworks/CrashReporterSupport.framework/Resources/SubmitDiagInfo.default.domains
01.08.16 11:33:09,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: com.apple.Addres(480) deny(1) network-outbound /private/var/run/mDNSResponder
01.08.16 11:33:09,788 com.apple.AddressBook.InternetAccountsBridge[480]: dnssd_clientstub ConnectToServer: connect()-> No of tries: 1
01.08.16 11:33:10,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: com.apple.Addres(480) deny(1) network-outbound /private/var/run/mDNSResponder
01.08.16 11:33:10,841 com.apple.AddressBook.InternetAccountsBridge[480]: dnssd_clientstub ConnectToServer: connect()-> No of tries: 2
01.08.16 11:33:10,935 acvpnagent[55]: Function: GetPrimaryInterfaceIndex File: ../../vpn/Common/Utility/NetInterface_unix.cpp Line: 422 Unable to get global IPv6 information from system configuration.
01.08.16 11:33:10,936 acvpnagent[55]: Function: determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1769 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::FindDefaultRouteInterface Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:33:10,936 acvpnagent[55]: Function: updatePotentialPublicAddresses File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1914 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:33:10,936 acvpnagent[55]: The client's public address is now set to 192.168.178.22
01.08.16 11:33:10,936 acvpnagent[55]: Function: netInterfaceNoticeCategoryHandler File: ../../vpn/Agent/MainThread.cpp Line: 7510 Network Interface change detected, refreshing physical MAC addresses
01.08.16 11:33:10,942 acvpnagent[55]: Function: GetPrimaryInterfaceIndex File: ../../vpn/Common/Utility/NetInterface_unix.cpp Line: 422 Unable to get global IPv6 information from system configuration.
01.08.16 11:33:10,942 acvpnagent[55]: Function: determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1769 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::FindDefaultRouteInterface Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:33:10,943 acvpnagent[55]: Function: updatePotentialPublicAddresses File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1914 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:33:11,187 acvpnagent[55]: Function: logProbeFailure File: ../../vpn/Agent/NetEnvironment.cpp Line: 1417 The HTTPS probe to 130.75.76.93 resulted in a redirect.
01.08.16 11:33:11,202 acvpnagent[55]: Function: analyzeHttpResponse File: ../../vpn/Agent/NetEnvironment.cpp Line: 1612 SG (130.75.76.93) contacted
01.08.16 11:33:11,202 acvpnagent[55]: Current network state: Secure Gateway accessible
01.08.16 11:33:11,206 acvpnagent[55]: Function: GetPrimaryInterfaceIndex File: ../../vpn/Common/Utility/NetInterface_unix.cpp Line: 422 Unable to get global IPv6 information from system configuration.
01.08.16 11:33:11,206 acvpnagent[55]: Function: determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1769 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::FindDefaultRouteInterface Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:33:11,206 acvpnagent[55]: Function: updatePotentialPublicAddresses File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1914 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:33:11,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: com.apple.Addres(480) deny(1) network-outbound /private/var/run/mDNSResponder
01.08.16 11:33:11,902 com.apple.AddressBook.InternetAccountsBridge[480]: dnssd_clientstub ConnectToServer: connect()-> No of tries: 3
01.08.16 11:33:12,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: com.apple.Addres(480) deny(1) network-outbound /private/var/run/mDNSResponder
01.08.16 11:33:12,972 com.apple.AddressBook.InternetAccountsBridge[480]: dnssd_clientstub ConnectToServer: connect() failed path:/var/run/mDNSResponder Socket:4 Err:-1 Errno:1 Operation not permitted
01.08.16 11:33:12,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: com.apple.Addres(480) deny(1) network-outbound /private/var/run/mDNSResponder
01.08.16 11:33:12,999 com.apple.AddressBook.InternetAccountsBridge[480]: dnssd_clientstub ConnectToServer: connect()-> No of tries: 1
01.08.16 11:33:14,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: com.apple.Addres(480) deny(1) network-outbound /private/var/run/mDNSResponder
01.08.16 11:33:14,066 com.apple.AddressBook.InternetAccountsBridge[480]: dnssd_clientstub ConnectToServer: connect()-> No of tries: 2
01.08.16 11:33:15,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: com.apple.Addres(480) deny(1) network-outbound /private/var/run/mDNSResponder
01.08.16 11:33:15,101 com.apple.AddressBook.InternetAccountsBridge[480]: dnssd_clientstub ConnectToServer: connect()-> No of tries: 3
01.08.16 11:33:16,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: com.apple.Addres(480) deny(1) network-outbound /private/var/run/mDNSResponder
01.08.16 11:33:16,171 com.apple.AddressBook.InternetAccountsBridge[480]: dnssd_clientstub ConnectToServer: connect() failed path:/var/run/mDNSResponder Socket:4 Err:-1 Errno:1 Operation not permitted
01.08.16 11:33:21,053 networkd[199]: BUG in libdispatch: 15G31 - 1718 - 0x0
01.08.16 11:33:21,054 configd[59]: BUG in libdispatch: 15G31 - 1718 - 0x0
01.08.16 11:33:36,998 coreduetd[79]: LaunchServices: received XPC_ERROR_CONNECTION_INVALID trying to map database
01.08.16 11:33:36,999 coreduetd[79]: LaunchServices: received XPC_ERROR_CONNECTION_INVALID trying to map database
01.08.16 11:33:37,005 coreduetd[79]: LaunchServices: disconnect event received for service com.apple.lsd.mapdb
01.08.16 11:33:37,016 coreduetd[79]: Error -54 registering path /System/Library/CoreServices/CoreTypes.bundle
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/App Store.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/App Store.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/App Store.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/App Store.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/App Store.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Automator.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Automator.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Automator.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Automator.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Automator.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Calculator.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Calculator.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Calculator.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Calculator.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Calculator.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Calendar.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Calendar.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Calendar.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Calendar.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Calendar.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Chess.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Chess.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Chess.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Chess.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Chess.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Contacts.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Contacts.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Contacts.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Contacts.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Contacts.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Dashboard.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Dashboard.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Dashboard.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Dashboard.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Dashboard.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Dictionary.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Dictionary.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Dictionary.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Dictionary.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Dictionary.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/DVD Player.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/DVD Player.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/DVD Player.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/DVD Player.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/DVD Player.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/FaceTime.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/FaceTime.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/FaceTime.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/FaceTime.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/FaceTime.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Font Book.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Font Book.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Font Book.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Font Book.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Font Book.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Game Center.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Game Center.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Game Center.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Game Center.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Game Center.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Image Capture.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Image Capture.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Image Capture.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Image Capture.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Image Capture.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/iTunes.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/iTunes.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/iTunes.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/iTunes.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/iTunes.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Launchpad.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Launchpad.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Launchpad.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Launchpad.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Launchpad.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Mail.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Mail.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Mail.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Mail.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Mail.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Messages.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Messages.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Messages.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Messages.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Messages.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Mission Control.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Mission Control.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Mission Control.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Mission Control.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Mission Control.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Notes.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Notes.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Notes.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Notes.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Notes.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Photo Booth.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Photo Booth.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Photo Booth.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Photo Booth.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Photo Booth.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Preview.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Preview.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Preview.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Preview.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Preview.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Photos.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Photos.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Photos.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Photos.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Photos.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/QuickTime Player.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/QuickTime Player.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/QuickTime Player.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/QuickTime Player.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/QuickTime Player.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Reminders.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Reminders.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Reminders.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Reminders.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Reminders.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Safari.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Safari.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Safari.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Safari.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Safari.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Stickies.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Stickies.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Stickies.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Stickies.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Stickies.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/System Preferences.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/System Preferences.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/System Preferences.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/System Preferences.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/System Preferences.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/TextEdit.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/TextEdit.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/TextEdit.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/TextEdit.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/TextEdit.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Time Machine.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Time Machine.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Time Machine.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Time Machine.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Time Machine.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Activity Monitor.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Activity Monitor.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Activity Monitor.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Activity Monitor.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Activity Monitor.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/AirPort Utility.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/AirPort Utility.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/AirPort Utility.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/AirPort Utility.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/AirPort Utility.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Audio MIDI Setup.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Audio MIDI Setup.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Audio MIDI Setup.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Audio MIDI Setup.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Audio MIDI Setup.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Bluetooth File Exchange.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Bluetooth File Exchange.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Bluetooth File Exchange.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Bluetooth File Exchange.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Bluetooth File Exchange.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Boot Camp Assistant.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Boot Camp Assistant.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Boot Camp Assistant.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Boot Camp Assistant.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Boot Camp Assistant.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/ColorSync Utility.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/ColorSync Utility.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/ColorSync Utility.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/ColorSync Utility.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/ColorSync Utility.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Console.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Console.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Console.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Console.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Console.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Digital Color Meter.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Digital Color Meter.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Digital Color Meter.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Digital Color Meter.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Digital Color Meter.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Disk Utility.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Disk Utility.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Disk Utility.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Disk Utility.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Disk Utility.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Grab.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Grab.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Grab.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Grab.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Grab.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Grapher.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Grapher.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Grapher.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Grapher.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Grapher.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Keychain Access.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Keychain Access.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Keychain Access.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Keychain Access.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Keychain Access.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Migration Assistant.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Migration Assistant.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Migration Assistant.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Migration Assistant.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Migration Assistant.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Script Editor.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Script Editor.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Script Editor.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Script Editor.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Script Editor.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/System Information.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/System Information.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/System Information.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/System Information.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/System Information.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Terminal.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Terminal.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Terminal.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Terminal.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Terminal.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/VoiceOver Utility.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/VoiceOver Utility.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/VoiceOver Utility.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/VoiceOver Utility.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/VoiceOver Utility.app
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) mach-lookup com.apple.lsd.modifydb
01.08.16 11:33:37,028 coreduetd[79]: LaunchServices: disconnect event received for service com.apple.lsd.modifydb
01.08.16 11:33:37,577 sandboxd[143]: ([79]) coreduetd(79) deny mach-lookup com.apple.lsd.mapdb
01.08.16 11:33:37,580 sandboxd[143]: ([79]) coreduetd(79) deny file-read-data /private/var/folders/zz/zyxvpxvq6csfxvn_n0000000000000/0/com.apple.LaunchServices-1340.csstore
01.08.16 11:33:37,623 sandboxd[143]: ([79]) coreduetd(79) deny ipc-posix-shm-read-data /tmp/com.apple.csseed.167
01.08.16 11:33:37,636 sandboxd[143]: ([79]) coreduetd(79) deny file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,640 sandboxd[143]: ([79]) coreduetd(79) deny file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,643 sandboxd[143]: ([79]) coreduetd(79) deny file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,647 sandboxd[143]: ([79]) coreduetd(79) deny file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,650 sandboxd[143]: ([79]) coreduetd(79) deny file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:33:37,799 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.mdworker.single.08000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000) Service only ran for 1 seconds. Pushing respawn out by 9 seconds.
01.08.16 11:33:37,799 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.mdworker.single.06000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000) Service only ran for 0 seconds. Pushing respawn out by 10 seconds.
01.08.16 11:33:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: com.apple.Addres(499) deny(1) network-outbound /private/var/run/mDNSResponder
01.08.16 11:33:38,964 com.apple.AddressBook.InternetAccountsBridge[499]: dnssd_clientstub ConnectToServer: connect()-> No of tries: 1
01.08.16 11:33:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: com.apple.Addres(499) deny(1) network-outbound /private/var/run/mDNSResponder
01.08.16 11:33:40,000 com.apple.AddressBook.InternetAccountsBridge[499]: dnssd_clientstub ConnectToServer: connect()-> No of tries: 2
01.08.16 11:33:41,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: com.apple.Addres(499) deny(1) network-outbound /private/var/run/mDNSResponder
01.08.16 11:33:41,066 com.apple.AddressBook.InternetAccountsBridge[499]: dnssd_clientstub ConnectToServer: connect()-> No of tries: 3
01.08.16 11:33:41,156 mdworker[500]: iWork MDI raised an exception: Could not find the end of central directory record
01.08.16 11:33:41,383 mdworker[500]: iWork MDI raised an exception: Could not find the end of central directory record
01.08.16 11:33:42,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: com.apple.Addres(499) deny(1) network-outbound /private/var/run/mDNSResponder
01.08.16 11:33:42,110 com.apple.AddressBook.InternetAccountsBridge[499]: dnssd_clientstub ConnectToServer: connect() failed path:/var/run/mDNSResponder Socket:4 Err:-1 Errno:1 Operation not permitted
01.08.16 11:33:42,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: com.apple.Addres(499) deny(1) network-outbound /private/var/run/mDNSResponder
01.08.16 11:33:42,111 com.apple.AddressBook.InternetAccountsBridge[499]: dnssd_clientstub ConnectToServer: connect()-> No of tries: 1
01.08.16 11:33:43,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: com.apple.Addres(499) deny(1) network-outbound /private/var/run/mDNSResponder
01.08.16 11:33:43,159 com.apple.AddressBook.InternetAccountsBridge[499]: dnssd_clientstub ConnectToServer: connect()-> No of tries: 2
01.08.16 11:33:44,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: com.apple.Addres(499) deny(1) network-outbound /private/var/run/mDNSResponder
01.08.16 11:33:44,217 com.apple.AddressBook.InternetAccountsBridge[499]: dnssd_clientstub ConnectToServer: connect()-> No of tries: 3
01.08.16 11:33:45,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: com.apple.Addres(499) deny(1) network-outbound /private/var/run/mDNSResponder
01.08.16 11:33:45,226 com.apple.AddressBook.InternetAccountsBridge[499]: dnssd_clientstub ConnectToServer: connect() failed path:/var/run/mDNSResponder Socket:4 Err:-1 Errno:1 Operation not permitted
01.08.16 11:35:21,000 bootlog[0]: BOOT_TIME 1470044121 0
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.AccountPolicyHelper" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.Accounts" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.Accounts" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.authd" sharing output destination "/var/log/asl" with ASL Module "com.apple.asl".
Output parameters from ASL Module "com.apple.asl" override any specified in ASL Module "com.apple.authd".
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.authd" sharing output destination "/var/log/system.log" with ASL Module "com.apple.asl".
Output parameters from ASL Module "com.apple.asl" override any specified in ASL Module "com.apple.authd".
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.authd" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.authkit.osx.asl" sharing output destination "/var/log/Accounts" with ASL Module "com.apple.Accounts".
Output parameters from ASL Module "com.apple.Accounts" override any specified in ASL Module "com.apple.authkit.osx.asl".
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.authkit.osx.asl" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.authkit.osx.asl" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.awdd" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.callhistory.asl.conf" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.cdscheduler" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.cloudd" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.clouddocs" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.commerce.asl" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.contacts.ContactsAutocomplete" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.corecdp.osx.asl" sharing output destination "/var/log/Accounts" with ASL Module "com.apple.Accounts".
Output parameters from ASL Module "com.apple.Accounts" override any specified in ASL Module "com.apple.corecdp.osx.asl".
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.corecdp.osx.asl" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.CoreDuetAdmissionControl" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.corespotlight" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.eventmonitor" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.family.asl" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.ical" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.icloud.FindMyDevice" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.icloud.FindMyDevice" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.icloud.fmfd" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.icloud.fmfd" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.icloud.fmfd" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.install" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.iokit.power" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.mail" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.MessageTracer" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.mobileme.fmf1" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.mobileme.fmf1.internal" sharing output destination "/var/log/FindMyFriendsApp/FindMyFriendsApp.asl" with ASL Module "com.apple.mobileme.fmf1".
Output parameters from ASL Module "com.apple.mobileme.fmf1" override any specified in ASL Module "com.apple.mobileme.fmf1.internal".
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.mobileme.fmf1.internal" sharing output destination "/var/log/FindMyFriendsApp" with ASL Module "com.apple.mobileme.fmf1".
Output parameters from ASL Module "com.apple.mobileme.fmf1" override any specified in ASL Module "com.apple.mobileme.fmf1.internal".
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.mobileme.fmf1.internal" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.networking.symptoms" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.networking.symptoms" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.networking.symptoms" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.performance" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.secinitd" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.securityd" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.securityd" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.securityd" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.securityd" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.securityd" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.securityd" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.securityd" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.securityd" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.xpc.activity" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: Configuration Notice:
ASL Module "com.apple.xpc.activity" claims selected messages.
Those messages may not appear in standard system log files or in the ASL database.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Longterm timer threshold: 1000 ms
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: PMAP: PCID enabled
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: PMAP: Supervisor Mode Execute Protection enabled
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Darwin Kernel Version 15.6.0: Thu Jun 23 18:25:34 PDT 2016; root:xnu-3248.60.10~1/RELEASE_X86_64
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: vm_page_bootstrap: 6085267 free pages and 173421 wired pages
01.08.16 11:35:23,525 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: assertion failed: 15G31: launchd + 180050 [48362449-4519-317E-9A8B-7524036DE5EA]: 0x1
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: kext submap [0x<ptr> - 0x<ptr>], kernel text [0x<ptr> - 0x<ptr>]
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: zone leak detection enabled
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: "vm_compressor_mode" is 4
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: multiq scheduler config: deep-drain 0, ceiling 47, depth limit 4, band limit 127, sanity check 0
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: standard timeslicing quantum is 10000 us
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: standard background quantum is 2500 us
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: WQ[lt_init]: init linktable with max:262144 elements (8388608 bytes)
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: WQ[wqp_init]: init prepost table with max:262144 elements (8388608 bytes)
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: mig_table_max_displ = 16
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: TSC Deadline Timer supported and enabled
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: kdp_core zlib memory 0x7000
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: AppleACPICPU: ProcessorId=1 LocalApicId=0 Enabled
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: AppleACPICPU: ProcessorId=2 LocalApicId=2 Enabled
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: AppleACPICPU: ProcessorId=3 LocalApicId=4 Enabled
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: AppleACPICPU: ProcessorId=4 LocalApicId=6 Enabled
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: AppleACPICPU: ProcessorId=5 LocalApicId=255 Disabled
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: AppleACPICPU: ProcessorId=6 LocalApicId=255 Disabled
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: AppleACPICPU: ProcessorId=7 LocalApicId=255 Disabled
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: AppleACPICPU: ProcessorId=8 LocalApicId=255 Disabled
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: calling mpo_policy_init for TMSafetyNet
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Security policy loaded: Safety net for Time Machine (TMSafetyNet)
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: calling mpo_policy_init for AMFI
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Security policy loaded: Apple Mobile File Integrity (AMFI)
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: calling mpo_policy_init for Sandbox
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Security policy loaded: Seatbelt sandbox policy (Sandbox)
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: calling mpo_policy_init for Quarantine
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Security policy loaded: Quarantine policy (Quarantine)
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Copyright (c) 1982, 1986, 1989, 1991, 1993
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: The Regents of the University of California. All rights reserved.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: MAC Framework successfully initialized
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: using 16384 buffer headers and 10240 cluster IO buffer headers
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: AppleCredentialManager::start called
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: AssertMacros: tmpData (value: 0x0), file: /BuildRoot/Library/Caches/com.apple.xbs/Sources/AppleCredentialManager/AppleCredentialManager-83.40.3/AppleCredentialManager/AppleCredentialManager.cpp, line: 785
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: AppleKeyStore starting (BUILT: Jun 23 2016 18:53:27)
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: IOAPIC: Version 0x20 Vectors 64:87
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: ACPI: sleep states S3 S4 S5
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: pci (build 18:43:02 Jun 23 2016), flags 0xe3000, pfm64 (39 cpu) 0x7f80000000, 0x80000000
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: [ PCI configuration begin ]
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: 000000.746892 AppleUSBLegacyRoot@: AppleUSBLegacyRoot::init: enabling legacy matching
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: console relocated to 0x7f80020000
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: [ PCI configuration end, bridges 12, devices 15 ]
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: AirPort_Brcm4360::init AirPortFamily_kexts-1110.28 "AirPortFamily_kexts-1110.28" Jun 23 2016 18:50:33
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: AppleThunderboltNHIType2::setupPowerSavings - GPE based runtime power management
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: mcache: 4 CPU(s), 64 bytes CPU cache line size
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: mbinit: done [128 MB total pool size, (85/42) split]
01.08.16 11:35:23,525 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: Failed to remove file or directory: name = com.apple.pkg.IncompatibleKextConfigData.14U2130.kQv9Zq, error = 1: Operation not permitted. Further logging suppressed.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: rooting via boot-uuid from /chosen: 73EB11A5-9E11-3B01-A4F4-7C8634645D18
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Waiting on <dict ID="0"><key>IOProviderClass</key><string ID="1">IOResources</string><key>IOResourceMatch</key><string ID="2">boot-uuid-media</string></dict>
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: com.apple.AppleFSCompressionTypeZlib kmod start
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: com.apple.AppleFSCompressionTypeDataless kmod start
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: com.apple.AppleFSCompressionTypeZlib load succeeded
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: com.apple.AppleFSCompressionTypeDataless load succeeded
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: IO80211Controller::createIOReporters 0x279c31ddae6d4a29
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: CCFlags: 0x0, CCLevel: 5 ConsoleFlags: 0x0, ConsoleLevel: -1
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: No Service found 100000255
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: configureInterests - nElements <= 0!Failed to addSubscription for group Chip subgroup Bytes Transferred driver 0x279c31ddae6d4a29 - data underrun
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: IO80211ControllerMonitor::configureSubscriptions() failed to add subscriptionIO80211Controller::start _controller is 0x279c31ddae6d4a29, provider is 0x279c31db6f244229
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: ARPT: 0.874768: srom rev:11
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: ARPT: 0.875138: ChangeVCO => vco:960, xtalF:40, frac: 98, ndivMode: 3, ndivint: 24
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: ARPT: 0.875148: Data written into the PLL_CNTRL_ADDR2: 00000c31
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: ARPT: 0.875202: Data written into the PLL_CNTRL_ADDR3 (Fractional): 0000100e
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: init: error getting PHY_MODE; using MODE_UNKNOWN
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: ARPT: 0.886032: BRCM tunables:
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: ARPT: 0.886038: pullmode[1] txringsize[ 256] txsendqsize[1024] reapmin[ 32] reapcount[ 128]
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: ARPT: 0.886962: wl0: Broadcom BCM43a0, vendorID[0x14e4] BAR0[0xb1a00004]
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: 7.21.95.175 (r622517)
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: CoreStorage: fsck_cs has finished for group "6CE2AC48-1E7F-4960-B14C-5BCA6D58B8FA" with status 0x00
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: thr <ptr> Composite Disk alg="bloomclock" unit_nbytes=131072
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: CoreStorageFamily::unlockVEKs(C7C56411-C28B-447A-B279-8C988940FAF4) was successful.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Got boot device = IOService:/AppleACPIPlatformExpert/PCI0@0/AppleACPIPCI/RP01@1C/IOPP/SSD0@0/AppleAHCI/PRT0@0/IOAHCIDevice@0/AppleAHCIDiskDriver/IOAHCIBlockStorageDevice/IOBlockStorageDriver/APPLE SSD SD0128F Media/IOGUIDPartitionScheme/Macintosh HD@2/CoreStoragePhysical/Macintosh HD/Macintosh HD
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: BSD root: disk2, major 1, minor 9
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: jnl: b(1, 9): replay_journal: from: 66200576 to: 69522432 (joffset 0x1b575000)
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: jnl: b(1, 9): journal replay done.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: IOBluetoothUSBDFU::probe
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: IOBluetoothUSBDFU::probe ProductID - 0x828D FirmwareVersion - 0x0118
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: hfs: mounted Macintosh HD on device root_device
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: XCPM: registered
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: VM Swap Subsystem is ON
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: hfs: Removed 83 orphaned / unlinked files and 18 directories
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/tmp/PKInstallSandbox.UNl849/Scripts/com.apple.pkg.IncompatibleKextConfigData.14U2130.kQv9Zq
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/tmp/PKInstallSandbox.UNl849/Scripts/com.apple.pkg.IncompatibleKextConfigData.14U2130.kQv9Zq
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/tmp/PKInstallSandbox.UNl849/Scripts
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/tmp/PKInstallSandbox.UNl849/Scripts
01.08.16 11:35:23,859 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.alf) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/tmp/PKInstallSandbox.UNl849/tmp
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/tmp/PKInstallSandbox.UNl849/tmp
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h.map
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h.map
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h.map
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h.map
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h.map
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h.map
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h.map
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h.map
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h.map
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h.map
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h.map
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h.map
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h.map
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h.map
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h.map
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h.map
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h.map
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h.map
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h.map
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h.map
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h.map
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h.map
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h.map
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h.map
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h.map
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h.map
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h.map
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h.map
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h.map
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h.map
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-flags /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h.map
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: launchd(1) System Policy: deny(1) file-write-unlink /private/var/run/dyld_shared_cache_x86_64h.map
01.08.16 11:35:23,859 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.airplaydiagnostics.server) Unrecognized MachService property: ResetAtClose
01.08.16 11:35:23,993 watchdogd[68]: [watchdog_daemon] @( wd_watchdog_open) - IOIteratorNext failed (kr=0)
01.08.16 11:35:23,993 watchdogd[68]: [watchdog_daemon] @( wd_daemon_init) - could not open connection with the kernel watchdog
01.08.16 11:35:23,993 watchdogd[68]: [watchdog_daemon] @( main) - cannot initialize the watchdog service
01.08.16 11:35:24,004 hidd[107]: void __IOHIDPlugInLoadBundles(): Loaded 0 HID plugins
01.08.16 11:35:24,020 hidd[107]: ____IOHIDSessionScheduleAsync_block_invoke: thread_id=0x700000081000
01.08.16 11:35:24,020 hidd[107]: HID Session async scheduling initiated.
01.08.16 11:35:24,020 hidd[107]: HID Session async root queue running at priority 63 and schedule 2.
01.08.16 11:35:24,065 hidd[107]: HID Session async scheduling complete.
01.08.16 11:35:23,859 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.AirPlayXPCHelper) This service is defined to be constantly running and is inherently inefficient.
01.08.16 11:35:24,065 hidd[107]: Successfully opened the IOHIDSession
01.08.16 11:35:23,861 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.auditd) The TimeOut key is no longer respected. It never did anything anyway.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 syslogd[49]: ASL Sender Statistics
01.08.16 11:35:23,861 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.autofsd) This service is defined to be constantly running and is inherently inefficient.
01.08.16 11:35:23,861 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.backupd-status) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:23,861 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.backupd.status.xpc) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:23,861 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.bsd.dirhelper) The TimeOut key is no longer respected. It never did anything anyway.
01.08.16 11:35:23,863 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.cmio.AVCAssistant) ThrottleInterval set to zero. You're not that important. Ignoring.
01.08.16 11:35:23,863 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.cmio.IIDCVideoAssistant) ThrottleInterval set to zero. You're not that important. Ignoring.
01.08.16 11:35:23,863 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.cmio.VDCAssistant) ThrottleInterval set to zero. You're not that important. Ignoring.
01.08.16 11:35:24,066 com.apple.SecurityServer[89]: Session 100000 created
01.08.16 11:35:24,074 powerd[60]: Registering for UPS devices
01.08.16 11:35:24,074 powerd[60]: UPSDeviceAdded. _alreadyRunningIOUPSD:0
01.08.16 11:35:24,171 iconservicesagent[75]: iconservicesagent launched.
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: IO80211Controller::dataLinkLayerAttachComplete(): adding AppleEFINVRAM notification
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: IO80211Interface::efiNVRAMPublished():
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: initting Scan Manager controller 0x279c31ddae6d4a29 ioservice 0x279c31db6f244229 interface 0x279c31db6f432229 ioservce 0x279c31ddae6d4a29
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: bpfAttach len 64 dlt 12
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: fInterfaceSnapshots is missing
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: fInterfaceSnapshots is missing
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: fInterfaceSnapshots is missing
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: fInterfaceSnapshots is missing
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: fInterfaceSnapshots is missing
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: fInterfaceSnapshots is missing
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: fInterfaceSnapshots is missing
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: fInterfaceSnapshots is missing
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: fInterfaceSnapshots is missing
01.08.16 11:35:24,000 kernel[0]: fInterfaceSnapshots is missing
01.08.16 11:35:24,405 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.CoreRAID[54]) Endpoint has been activated through legacy launch(3) APIs. Please switch to XPC or bootstrap_check_in(): com.apple.CoreRAID
01.08.16 11:35:24,436 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.FileSyncAgent.PHD.isRunning) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:24,444 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.speech.speechsynthesisd) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:24,445 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.trustd.agent) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:24,445 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.trustd.agent) The ServiceIPC key is no longer respected. Please remove it.
01.08.16 11:35:24,445 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.TrustEvaluationAgent) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:25,000 kernel[0]: Waiting for DSMOS...
01.08.16 11:35:25,740 diagnosticd[141]: ostraceutil returned error 18176 while linking caches
01.08.16 11:35:25,921 com.apple.usbmuxd[88]: log filter changed from 4 to 6
01.08.16 11:35:25,948 mDNSResponder[100]: mDNSResponder mDNSResponder-625.60.2 (Jun 1 2016 21:57:20) starting OSXVers 15
01.08.16 11:35:25,965 com.apple.SecurityServer[89]: Entering service
01.08.16 11:35:26,000 kernel[0]: IOGraphics flags 0x43
01.08.16 11:35:26,000 kernel[0]: **** [IOBluetoothHostControllerUSBTransport][start] -- completed -- result = TRUE -- 0x8000 ****
01.08.16 11:35:26,000 kernel[0]: **** [BroadcomBluetoothHostControllerUSBTransport][start] -- Completed (matched on Device) -- 0x8000 ****
01.08.16 11:35:26,000 kernel[0]: NVDAStartup: Official
01.08.16 11:35:26,000 kernel[0]: NVDAGK100HAL loaded and registered
01.08.16 11:35:26,000 kernel[0]: [IOBluetoothFamily][staticBluetoothTransportShowsUp] -- Received Bluetooth Controller register service notification -- 0x8000
01.08.16 11:35:26,000 kernel[0]: [IOBluetoothFamily][start] -- completed
01.08.16 11:35:26,000 kernel[0]: [IOBluetoothHostController][start] -- completed
01.08.16 11:35:26,071 UserEventAgent[50]: Failed to copy info dictionary for bundle /System/Library/UserEventPlugins/alfUIplugin.plugin
01.08.16 11:35:26,000 kernel[0]: [IOBluetoothHostController::setConfigState] calling registerService
01.08.16 11:35:26,000 kernel[0]: **** [IOBluetoothFamily][ProcessBluetoothTransportShowsUpActionWL] -- calling IOBluetoothFamily's registerService() -- 0xd250 -- 0x7400 -- 0x8000 ****
01.08.16 11:35:26,000 kernel[0]: **** [IOBluetoothFamily][ProcessBluetoothTransportShowsUpActionWL] -- Connected to the transport successfully -- 0xd250 -- 0x7400 -- 0x8000 ****
01.08.16 11:35:26,125 systemkeychain[171]: done file: /var/run/systemkeychaincheck.done
01.08.16 11:35:26,133 mDNSResponder[100]: D2D_IPC: Loaded
01.08.16 11:35:26,133 mDNSResponder[100]: D2DInitialize succeeded
01.08.16 11:35:26,202 configd[59]: preference: no sharing preferences
01.08.16 11:35:26,000 kernel[0]: hmm.. mismatch sizes: 3100 vs 20
01.08.16 11:35:26,000 kernel[0]: PPGTT is enabled
01.08.16 11:35:26,000 kernel[0]: Previous shutdown cause: 5
01.08.16 11:35:26,000 kernel[0]: DSMOS has arrived
01.08.16 11:35:26,000 kernel[0]: IOPPF - IODeviceTree:/efi/platform/StartupPowerEvents: 0x0
01.08.16 11:35:26,225 hidd[107]: IOHIDService compatibility thread running at priority 63 and schedule 2.
01.08.16 11:35:26,249 iconservicesd[74]: iconservicesd launched.
01.08.16 11:35:26,249 iconservicesd[74]: Cache path: /Library/Caches/com.apple.iconservices.store
01.08.16 11:35:26,270 blued[94]: Delete logs
01.08.16 11:35:26,315 loginwindow[105]: Login Window Application Started
01.08.16 11:35:26,340 iconservicesagent[75]: Starting service with cache path: /var/folders/zz/zyxvpxvq6csfxvn_n0000000000000/C/com.apple.iconservices
01.08.16 11:35:26,385 apsd[86]: CGSLookupServerRootPort: Failed to look up the port for "com.apple.windowserver.active" (1102)
01.08.16 11:35:26,392 secinitd[202]: UID[0]: cache loaded: /System/Library/Caches/com.apple.app-sandbox-cache.plist
01.08.16 11:35:26,393 secinitd[202]: ctkd[197]: unable to get root path for bundle of main executable: /System/Library/Frameworks/CryptoTokenKit.framework/ctkd
01.08.16 11:35:26,000 kernel[0]: AppleLPC::notifyPlatformASPM ASPM callback registered
01.08.16 11:35:26,000 kernel[0]: IOPPF: XCPM mode
01.08.16 11:35:26,442 com.apple.kextd[52]: org.virtualbox.kext.VBoxDrv is in exclude list; omitting.
01.08.16 11:35:26,458 WindowServer[200]: Server is starting up
01.08.16 11:35:26,000 kernel[0]: en2: promiscuous mode enable succeeded
01.08.16 11:35:26,000 kernel[0]: en3: promiscuous mode enable succeeded
01.08.16 11:35:26,557 WindowServer[200]: Session 257 retained (2 references)
01.08.16 11:35:26,557 WindowServer[200]: Session 257 released (1 references)
01.08.16 11:35:26,560 apsd[86]: Unable to bootstrap_look_up connection port 'com.apple.askpermission.aps' for user 0: Unknown service name
01.08.16 11:35:26,561 apsd[86]: Attempt to set push wake topics without dark wake enabled: ()
01.08.16 11:35:26,561 apsd[86]: Unable to bootstrap_look_up connection port 'com.apple.askpermission.aps' for user 0: Unknown service name
01.08.16 11:35:26,561 apsd[86]: <APSConnectionServer: 0x7fd82a415520> Invalid mach port - Cleaning up this named port's topics. com.apple.askpermission.aps
01.08.16 11:35:26,647 blued[94]: [BluetoothHIDDeviceController] EventServiceConnectedCallback
01.08.16 11:35:26,647 blued[94]: [BluetoothHIDDeviceController] EventServiceDisconnectedCallback
01.08.16 11:35:26,647 blued[94]: [BluetoothHIDDeviceController] EventServiceConnectedCallback
01.08.16 11:35:26,647 blued[94]: [BluetoothHIDDeviceController] EventServiceDisconnectedCallback
01.08.16 11:35:26,684 WindowServer[200]: Session 257 retained (2 references)
01.08.16 11:35:26,685 WindowServer[200]: **DMPROXY** (2) Found `/System/Library/CoreServices/DMProxy'. Run with arg = -AMBDuser
01.08.16 11:35:26,686 WindowServer[200]: init_page_flip: page flip mode is on
01.08.16 11:35:26,807 acvpnagent[55]: Cisco AnyConnect Secure Mobility Client Agent starting, version 4.1.04011
01.08.16 11:35:26,869 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.appkit.xpc.sandboxedServiceRunner) The JoinExistingSession key is only available to Application services.
01.08.16 11:35:26,897 networkd[186]: main networkd-583.50.1 pid 186
01.08.16 11:35:26,898 networkd[186]: -[NETPowerManager setupPowerPolicyTable] created power policy table from defaults with 5 timeslots
01.08.16 11:35:26,904 networkd[186]: -[NETInterfaceManager updateInterfaces] nwi_state_copy() returned NULL
01.08.16 11:35:26,906 networkd[186]: nw_nat64_post_new_ifstate successfully changed NAT64 ifstate from 0x0 to 0x8000000000000000
01.08.16 11:35:26,999 coresymbolicationd[212]: /System/Library/Caches/com.apple.coresymbolicationd/data did not validate, resetting cache
01.08.16 11:35:26,999 blued[94]: Successfully applied power change for regulatory requirement
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: IO80211VirtualInterface::createIOReporters p2p0 provider 0
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: IO80211InterfaceMonitor::initWithServiceAndName(): Unable to get fProvider
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: Unable to create IO80211InterfaceMonitor
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: AirPort_Brcm4360_P2PInterface::init name <p2p0> role 1
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: IO80211VirtualInterface::init _controller is 0x279c31ddae6d4a29, provider is 0x279c31db6f244229
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: IO80211VirtualInterface::createIOReporters p2p0 provider 0x279c31ddae6d4a29
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: AirPort_Brcm4360_P2PInterface::init <p2p> role 1
01.08.16 11:35:27,020 networkd[186]: __settings_changed_block_invoke networkd_privileged_copy_settings_async with NULL settings
01.08.16 11:35:27,020 networkd[186]: __settings_changed_block_invoke networkd_privileged_copy_settings_async with NULL settings
01.08.16 11:35:27,026 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.xpc.launchd.domain.system) Service "com.apple.ManagedClient.startup" tried to hijack endpoint "com.apple.ManagedClient.agent" from owner: com.apple.ManagedClient
01.08.16 11:35:27,062 acvpnagent[55]: Function: CMainThread File: ../../vpn/Agent/MainThread.cpp Line: 1043 Customer Experience Feedback agent is disabled.
01.08.16 11:35:27,063 acvpnagent[55]: Function: QuickCreatePlugin File: ../../vpn/Common/Utility/PluginLoader.h Line: 199 Invoked Function: PluginLoader::CreateInstance Return Code: -29360116 (0xFE40000C) Description: PLUGINLOADER_ERROR_COULD_NOT_CREATE com.cisco.anyconnect.leaf
01.08.16 11:35:27,156 acvpnagent[55]: Function: initMsgCatalog File: ../../vpn/Common/i18n/MsgCatalog.cpp Line: 246 Current locale: en-us
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: IO80211VirtualInterface::createIOReporters awdl0 provider 0
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: IO80211InterfaceMonitor::initWithServiceAndName(): Unable to get fProvider
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: Unable to create IO80211InterfaceMonitor
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: AirPort_Brcm4360_P2PInterface::init name <awdl0> role 4
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: AirPort_Brcm4360_P2PInterface::attachToBpf name <awdl0> role 4 successful attach to bpf type 147
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: IO80211VirtualInterface::init _controller is 0x279c31ddae6d4a29, provider is 0x279c31db6f244229
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: IO80211VirtualInterface::createIOReporters awdl0 provider 0x279c31ddae6d4a29
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: AirPort_Brcm4360_P2PInterface::init <awdl> role 4
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: IO80211Peer::createIOReporters() generated statsID 255 valid 1 FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: Invalid _manager->_provider
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: No manager provider 0 or no _statsIDValid 1
01.08.16 11:35:27,253 airportd[67]: airportdProcessDLILEvent: en1 attached (down)
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: Setting BTCoex Profile: band:8
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: Profile[0]: mode:0; desense:0; desense_level:0; chain_power_offset:0,0,0,0,
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: Profile[1]: mode:0; desense:0; desense_level:0; chain_power_offset:-7,0,-7,0,
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: Profile[2]: mode:0; desense:1; desense_level:1; chain_power_offset:-7,0,-7,0,
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: Setting BTCoex Profile: band:2
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: Profile[0]: mode:0; desense:0; desense_level:0; chain_power_offset:0,0,0,0,
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: Setting BTCoex Config: enable_2G:1, profile_2g:0, enable_5G:1, profile_5G:0
01.08.16 11:35:27,279 blued[94]: hciControllerOnline; HID devices? 5
01.08.16 11:35:27,312 WindowServer[200]: Found 34 modes for display 0x00000000 [34, 0]
01.08.16 11:35:27,318 WindowServer[200]: Found 1 modes for display 0x00000000 [1, 0]
01.08.16 11:35:27,321 WindowServer[200]: Found 1 modes for display 0x00000000 [1, 0]
01.08.16 11:35:27,323 WindowServer[200]: mux_initialize: Couldn't find any matches
01.08.16 11:35:27,328 WindowServer[200]: Found 34 modes for display 0x00000000 [34, 0]
01.08.16 11:35:27,332 WindowServer[200]: Found 1 modes for display 0x00000000 [1, 0]
01.08.16 11:35:27,333 WindowServer[200]: Found 1 modes for display 0x00000000 [1, 0]
01.08.16 11:35:27,333 WindowServer[200]: WSMachineIsAMD: false
01.08.16 11:35:27,345 com.apple.AmbientDisplayAgent[221]: AmbientDisplayAgent started
01.08.16 11:35:27,403 digest-service[207]: label: default
01.08.16 11:35:27,403 digest-service[207]: dbname: od:/Local/Default
01.08.16 11:35:27,403 digest-service[207]: mkey_file: /var/db/krb5kdc/m-key
01.08.16 11:35:27,403 digest-service[207]: acl_file: /var/db/krb5kdc/kadmind.acl
01.08.16 11:35:27,408 digest-service[207]: digest-request: uid=0
01.08.16 11:35:27,413 diskmanagementstartup[66]: started Windows Installer Partition removal
01.08.16 11:35:27,414 diskmanagementstartup[66]: Windows Installer Partition removal: No trigger, so doing nothing
01.08.16 11:35:27,414 diskmanagementstartup[66]: finished Windows Installer Partition removal; error = 0
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: IO80211AWDLPeerManager::setAwdlOperatingMode Setting the AWDL operation mode from AUTO to SUSPENDED
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: IO80211AWDLPeerManager::setAwdlSuspendedMode() Suspending AWDL, enterQuietMode(true)
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: awdl0: promiscuous mode enable succeeded
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: awdl0: promiscuous mode disable succeeded
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: awdl0: promiscuous mode enable succeeded
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: ARPT: 7.320029: AirPort_Brcm43xx::syncPowerState: WWEN[disabled]
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: AirPort: Link Down on en1. Reason 8 (Disassociated because station leaving).
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: Got incomplete channel sequence length 0, should be 16
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: Got incomplete channel sequence length 0, should be 16
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: en1::IO80211Interface::postMessage bssid changed
01.08.16 11:35:27,524 airportd[67]: _handleLinkEvent: WiFi is not powered. Resetting state variables.
01.08.16 11:35:27,529 blued[94]: Save link key for device: 04-f1-3e-f1-b4-39
01.08.16 11:35:27,534 blued[94]: Removed device :04-f1-3e-f1-b4-39 from the blacklist
01.08.16 11:35:27,541 blued[94]: Save link key for device: 58-02-ba-b8-1d-3d
01.08.16 11:35:27,565 WindowServer[200]: WSMachineUsesNewStyleMirroring: true
01.08.16 11:35:27,565 WindowServer[200]: start_deferring_display_reconfiguration
01.08.16 11:35:27,566 WindowServer[200]: Display 0x042c0140: GL mask 0x1; bounds (0, 0)[2560 x 1440], 34 modes available
Main, Active, on-line, enabled, built-in, boot, Vendor 610, Model b005, S/N 0, Unit 0, Rotation 0
UUID 0x1cbf8fef38ae9dfec93508341d780c47
01.08.16 11:35:27,566 WindowServer[200]: Display 0x003f003f: GL mask 0x8; bounds (0, 0)[4096 x 2160], 2 modes available
off-line, enabled, Vendor ffffffff, Model ffffffff, S/N ffffffff, Unit 3, Rotation 0
UUID 0xffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffff
01.08.16 11:35:27,566 WindowServer[200]: Display 0x003f003e: GL mask 0x4; bounds (0, 0)[0 x 0], 1 modes available
off-line, enabled, Vendor ffffffff, Model ffffffff, S/N ffffffff, Unit 2, Rotation 0
UUID 0xffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffff
01.08.16 11:35:27,566 WindowServer[200]: Display 0x003f003d: GL mask 0x2; bounds (0, 0)[0 x 0], 1 modes available
off-line, enabled, Vendor ffffffff, Model ffffffff, S/N ffffffff, Unit 1, Rotation 0
UUID 0xffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffff
01.08.16 11:35:27,569 locationd[91]: Logging binary sensor data to /var/folders/zz/zyxvpxvq6csfxvn_n00000sm00006d/C/locationdSensors.bin
01.08.16 11:35:27,577 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.FileSyncAgent.PHD.isRunning) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:27,584 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.speech.speechsynthesisd) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:27,585 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.trustd.agent) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:27,585 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.trustd.agent) The ServiceIPC key is no longer respected. Please remove it.
01.08.16 11:35:27,585 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.TrustEvaluationAgent) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:27,590 com.apple.usbmuxd[88]: usbmuxd-364 on Mar 2 2016 at 15:12:39, running 64 bit
01.08.16 11:35:27,590 locationd[91]: locationd was started after an unclean shutdown
01.08.16 11:35:27,000 kernel[0]: IO80211AWDLPeerManager::setAwdlOperatingMode Setting the AWDL operation mode from SUSPENDED to AUTO
01.08.16 11:35:27,652 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.appkit.xpc.sandboxedServiceRunner) The JoinExistingSession key is only available to Application services.
01.08.16 11:35:27,679 authd[142]: copy_rights: _server_authorize failed
01.08.16 11:35:27,694 blued[94]: Removed device :58-02-ba-b8-1d-3d from the blacklist
01.08.16 11:35:27,700 blued[94]: Save link key for device: d8-96-95-e4-61-98
01.08.16 11:35:27,705 blued[94]: Removed device :d8-96-95-e4-61-98 from the blacklist
01.08.16 11:35:27,706 locationd[91]: Location icon should now be in state 'Inactive'
01.08.16 11:35:27,839 acvpnagent[55]: Function: setAttribute File: ../../vpn/Api/HostInitSettings.cpp Line: 349 Invoked Function: setAttribute Return Code: -33554423 (0xFE000009) Description: GLOBAL_ERROR_UNEXPECTED Invalid preference ID or not handling attributes for element UseStartBeforeLogon
01.08.16 11:35:27,840 acvpnagent[55]: Function: setAttribute File: ../../vpn/Api/HostInitSettings.cpp Line: 349 Invoked Function: setAttribute Return Code: -33554423 (0xFE000009) Description: GLOBAL_ERROR_UNEXPECTED Invalid preference ID or not handling attributes for element AutomaticCertSelection
01.08.16 11:35:27,840 acvpnagent[55]: Function: setAttribute File: ../../vpn/Api/HostInitSettings.cpp Line: 349 Invoked Function: setAttribute Return Code: -33554423 (0xFE000009) Description: GLOBAL_ERROR_UNEXPECTED Invalid preference ID or not handling attributes for element ClearSmartcardPin
01.08.16 11:35:27,840 acvpnagent[55]: Function: setAttribute File: ../../vpn/Api/HostInitSettings.cpp Line: 349 Invoked Function: setAttribute Return Code: -33554423 (0xFE000009) Description: GLOBAL_ERROR_UNEXPECTED Invalid preference ID or not handling attributes for element RSASecurIDIntegration
01.08.16 11:35:27,864 acvpnagent[55]: Function: loadProfiles File: ../../vpn/Api/ProfileMgr.cpp Line: 138 Loaded profiles: /opt/cisco/anyconnect/profile/Anyconnect_Profile_LUH.xml
01.08.16 11:35:27,865 AirPlayXPCHelper[108]: 2016-08-01 11:35:27.806075 AM [AirPlayEndpointManagerMeta] metaManager_createAirPlayEndpointManager Using NAPS Endpoint Manager
01.08.16 11:35:27,867 acvpnagent[55]: Current Preference Settings: ServiceDisable: false CertificateStoreOverride: false CertificateStore: All ShowPreConnectMessage: false AutoConnectOnStart: false MinimizeOnConnect: true LocalLanAccess: false AutoReconnect: true AutoReconnectBehavior: ReconnectAfterResume AutoUpdate: true ProxySettings: Native AllowLocalProxyConnections: true PPPExclusion: Disable PPPExclusionServerIP: AutomaticVPNPolicy: false TrustedNetworkPolicy: Disconnect UntrustedNetworkPolicy: Connect TrustedDNSDomains: TrustedDNSServers: AlwaysOn: false ConnectFailurePolicy: Closed AllowCaptivePortalRemediation: false CaptivePortalRemediationTimeout: 5 ApplyLastVPNLocalResourceRules: false AllowVPNDisconnect: true EnableScripting: false TerminateScriptOnNextEvent: false EnableAutomaticServerSelection: false AutoServerSelectionImprovement: 20 AutoServerSelectionSuspendTime: 4 AuthenticationTimeout: 12 IPProtocolSupport: IPv4,IPv6 AllowManualHostInput: true BlockUntrustedServers: true PublicProxyServerAddress:
01.08.16 11:35:27,964 configd[59]: [bootp_transmit.c:213] bootp_transmit(): bpf_write(en0) failed: Network is down (50)
01.08.16 11:35:27,964 configd[59]: DHCP en0: INIT transmit failed
01.08.16 11:35:28,016 WindowServer[200]: Set a breakpoint at CGSLogError to catch errors as they are logged.
01.08.16 11:35:28,016 WindowServer[200]: window_set_transform: Singular matrix
01.08.16 11:35:28,016 WindowServer[200]: window_set_transform: Singular matrix
01.08.16 11:35:28,018 WindowServer[200]: Display 0x042c0140: GL mask 0x1; bounds (0, 0)[2560 x 1440], 34 modes available
Main, Active, on-line, enabled, built-in, boot, Vendor 610, Model b005, S/N 0, Unit 0, Rotation 0
UUID 0x1cbf8fef38ae9dfec93508341d780c47
01.08.16 11:35:28,018 WindowServer[200]: Display 0x003f003f: GL mask 0x8; bounds (3584, 0)[1 x 1], 2 modes available
off-line, enabled, Vendor ffffffff, Model ffffffff, S/N ffffffff, Unit 3, Rotation 0
UUID 0xffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffff
01.08.16 11:35:28,018 WindowServer[200]: Display 0x003f003e: GL mask 0x4; bounds (3585, 0)[1 x 1], 1 modes available
off-line, enabled, Vendor ffffffff, Model ffffffff, S/N ffffffff, Unit 2, Rotation 0
UUID 0xffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffff
01.08.16 11:35:28,018 WindowServer[200]: Display 0x003f003d: GL mask 0x2; bounds (3586, 0)[1 x 1], 1 modes available
off-line, enabled, Vendor ffffffff, Model ffffffff, S/N ffffffff, Unit 1, Rotation 0
UUID 0xffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffff
01.08.16 11:35:28,018 WindowServer[200]: CGXPerformInitialDisplayConfiguration
01.08.16 11:35:28,018 WindowServer[200]: Display 0x042c0140: Unit 0; Vendor 0x610 Model 0xb005 S/N 0 Dimensions 23.50 x 13.23; online enabled built-in, Bounds (0,0)[2560 x 1440], Rotation 0, Resolution 1
01.08.16 11:35:28,018 WindowServer[200]: Display 0x003f003f: Unit 3; Vendor 0xffffffff Model 0xffffffff S/N -1 Dimensions 0.00 x 0.00; offline enabled, Bounds (3584,0)[1 x 1], Rotation 0, Resolution 1
01.08.16 11:35:28,018 WindowServer[200]: Display 0x003f003e: Unit 2; Vendor 0xffffffff Model 0xffffffff S/N -1 Dimensions 0.00 x 0.00; offline enabled, Bounds (3585,0)[1 x 1], Rotation 0, Resolution 1
01.08.16 11:35:28,018 WindowServer[200]: Display 0x003f003d: Unit 1; Vendor 0xffffffff Model 0xffffffff S/N -1 Dimensions 0.00 x 0.00; offline enabled, Bounds (3586,0)[1 x 1], Rotation 0, Resolution 1
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: IO80211AWDLPeerManager::setAwdlPeerTrafficRegistration Clearing AirPlay peer 00:00:00:00:00:00
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: IO80211AWDLPeerManager::setAwdlPeerTrafficRegistration Can't send peer traffic registration to the driver, ret 82
01.08.16 11:35:28,028 AirPlayXPCHelper[108]: 2016-08-01 11:35:28.028269 AM [APTransportTrafficRegistrar] APTransportTrafficRegistrar: Deregister AirPlay traffic for AWDL at MAC 00:00:00:00:00:00 with target infra non critical PeerIndication=0 err=0
01.08.16 11:35:28,120 configd[59]: dhcp_arp_router: en1 SSID unavailable
01.08.16 11:35:28,120 configd[59]: [bootp_transmit.c:213] bootp_transmit(): bpf_write(en1) failed: Network is down (50)
01.08.16 11:35:28,120 configd[59]: DHCP en1: INIT-REBOOT transmit failed
01.08.16 11:35:28,122 configd[59]: setting hostname to "julians-iMac.local"
01.08.16 11:35:28,126 configd[59]: network changed: DNS*
01.08.16 11:35:28,305 networkd[186]: -[NETInterfaceManager updateInterfaces] nwi_state_copy() returned NULL
01.08.16 11:35:28,311 digest-service[207]: digest-request: netr probe 0
01.08.16 11:35:28,311 digest-service[207]: digest-request: init request
01.08.16 11:35:28,318 digest-service[207]: digest-request: init return domain: BUILTIN server: JULIANS-IMAC indomain was: <NULL>
01.08.16 11:35:28,367 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.FileSyncAgent.PHD.isRunning) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:28,373 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.speech.speechsynthesisd) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:28,374 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.trustd.agent) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:28,374 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.trustd.agent) The ServiceIPC key is no longer respected. Please remove it.
01.08.16 11:35:28,374 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.TrustEvaluationAgent) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:28,416 com.apple.audio.DriverHelper[231]: The plug-in named AirPlay.driver requires extending the sandbox for the mach service named com.apple.AirPlayXPCHelper.
01.08.16 11:35:28,416 com.apple.audio.DriverHelper[231]: The plug-in named AirPlay.driver requires extending the sandbox for the mach service named com.apple.coremedia.endpointmanager.xpc.
01.08.16 11:35:28,416 com.apple.audio.DriverHelper[231]: The plug-in named AirPlay.driver requires extending the sandbox for the mach service named com.apple.coremedia.endpoint.xpc.
01.08.16 11:35:28,416 com.apple.audio.DriverHelper[231]: The plug-in named AirPlay.driver requires extending the sandbox for the mach service named com.apple.coremedia.endpointstream.xpc.
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: Kext org.virtualbox.kext.VBoxDrv is in exclude list, not loadable
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: Kext org.virtualbox.kext.VBoxUSB - library kext org.virtualbox.kext.VBoxDrv not found.
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: Can't load kext org.virtualbox.kext.VBoxUSB - failed to resolve library dependencies.
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: Kext org.virtualbox.kext.VBoxUSB failed to load (0xdc00800e).
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: Failed to load kext org.virtualbox.kext.VBoxUSB (error 0xdc00800e).
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: Kext load request buffer from user space still retained by a kext; probable memory leak.
01.08.16 11:35:28,419 com.apple.kextd[52]: Failed to load /Library/Application Support/VirtualBox/VBoxUSB.kext - (libkern/kext) dependency resolution failure.
01.08.16 11:35:28,419 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.appkit.xpc.sandboxedServiceRunner) The JoinExistingSession key is only available to Application services.
01.08.16 11:35:28,475 com.apple.audio.DriverHelper[231]: The plug-in named BluetoothAudioPlugIn.driver requires extending the sandbox for the IOKit user-client class RootDomainUserClient.
01.08.16 11:35:28,475 com.apple.audio.DriverHelper[231]: The plug-in named BluetoothAudioPlugIn.driver requires extending the sandbox for the IOKit user-client class IOHIDLibUserClient.
01.08.16 11:35:28,475 com.apple.audio.DriverHelper[231]: The plug-in named BluetoothAudioPlugIn.driver requires extending the sandbox for the IOKit user-client class IOBluetoothL2CAPChannelUserClient.
01.08.16 11:35:28,476 com.apple.audio.DriverHelper[231]: The plug-in named BluetoothAudioPlugIn.driver requires extending the sandbox for the IOKit user-client class IOBluetoothHCIUserClient.
01.08.16 11:35:28,476 com.apple.audio.DriverHelper[231]: The plug-in named BluetoothAudioPlugIn.driver requires extending the sandbox for the IOKit user-client class IOBluetoothDeviceUserClient.
01.08.16 11:35:28,476 com.apple.audio.DriverHelper[231]: The plug-in named BluetoothAudioPlugIn.driver requires extending the sandbox for the IOKit user-client class IOHIDResourceDeviceUserClient.
01.08.16 11:35:28,476 com.apple.audio.DriverHelper[231]: The plug-in named BluetoothAudioPlugIn.driver requires extending the sandbox for the mach service named com.apple.blued.
01.08.16 11:35:28,476 com.apple.audio.DriverHelper[231]: The plug-in named BluetoothAudioPlugIn.driver requires extending the sandbox for the mach service named com.apple.bluetoothaudiod.
01.08.16 11:35:28,476 com.apple.audio.DriverHelper[231]: The plug-in named BluetoothAudioPlugIn.driver requires extending the sandbox for the mach service named com.apple.BluetoothDOServer.
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: NTFS driver 3.13 [Flags: R/W].
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: bpfAttach len 94 dlt 163
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: bpfAttach len 30 dlt 105
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: bpfAttach len 52 dlt 127
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: bpfAttach len 38 dlt 192
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: en1: channel changed to 1
01.08.16 11:35:28,639 airportd[67]: _bsd_80211_event_callback: Failed to get power setting from device : err -3900
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: IO80211AWDLPeerManager::getHtCapabilityIE Unable to get ht capabilities ret ffffffe7
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: Setting BTCoex Config: enable_2G:1, profile_2g:0, enable_5G:1, profile_5G:0
01.08.16 11:35:28,641 UserEventAgent[50]: Captive: CNPluginHandler en1: Inactive
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: IO80211AWDLPeerManager::setAwdlOperatingMode Setting the AWDL operation mode from AUTO to SUSPENDED
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: IO80211AWDLPeerManager::setAwdlSuspendedMode() Suspending AWDL, enterQuietMode(true)
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: en1: 802.11d country code set to 'DE'.
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: en1: Supported channels 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 36 40 44 48 52 56 60 64 100 104 108 112 116 120 124 128 132 136 140 149 153 157 161 165
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: Kext org.virtualbox.kext.VBoxDrv is in exclude list, not loadable
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: Kext org.virtualbox.kext.VBoxNetFlt - library kext org.virtualbox.kext.VBoxDrv not found.
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: Can't load kext org.virtualbox.kext.VBoxNetFlt - failed to resolve library dependencies.
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: Kext org.virtualbox.kext.VBoxNetFlt failed to load (0xdc00800e).
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: Failed to load kext org.virtualbox.kext.VBoxNetFlt (error 0xdc00800e).
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: Kext load request buffer from user space still retained by a kext; probable memory leak.
01.08.16 11:35:28,749 com.apple.kextd[52]: Failed to load /Library/Application Support/VirtualBox/VBoxNetFlt.kext - (libkern/kext) dependency resolution failure.
01.08.16 11:35:28,789 mds[70]: (ImportServer.Normal:1808) UseBulkImporter 0 ForceBulkImporter 0
01.08.16 11:35:28,822 mds[70]: (FMW.Normal:1428) FMW 0 0
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: Got incomplete channel sequence length 0, should be 16
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: AirPort: Link Up on en1
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: Got incomplete channel sequence length 0, should be 16
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: Got incomplete channel sequence length 0, should be 16
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: en1: BSSID changed to 24:65:11:31:75:52
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: en1: channel changed to 36,+1
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: en1::IO80211Interface::postMessage bssid changed
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: AirPort: RSN handshake complete on en1
01.08.16 11:35:28,865 mds[70]: (Server.Warning:445) No stores registered for metascope "kMDQueryScopeComputer"
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: Unexpected payload found for message 9, dataLen 0
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: Kext org.virtualbox.kext.VBoxDrv is in exclude list, not loadable
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: Kext org.virtualbox.kext.VBoxNetAdp - library kext org.virtualbox.kext.VBoxDrv not found.
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: Can't load kext org.virtualbox.kext.VBoxNetAdp - failed to resolve library dependencies.
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: Kext org.virtualbox.kext.VBoxNetAdp failed to load (0xdc00800e).
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: Failed to load kext org.virtualbox.kext.VBoxNetAdp (error 0xdc00800e).
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: Kext load request buffer from user space still retained by a kext; probable memory leak.
01.08.16 11:35:28,914 com.apple.kextd[52]: Failed to load /Library/Application Support/VirtualBox/VBoxNetAdp.kext - (libkern/kext) dependency resolution failure.
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: Kext org.virtualbox.kext.VBoxNetAdp not found for unload request.
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: Kext org.virtualbox.kext.VBoxNetFlt not found for unload request.
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: Kext org.virtualbox.kext.VBoxUSB not found for unload request.
01.08.16 11:35:28,000 kernel[0]: Kext org.virtualbox.kext.VBoxDrv not found for unload request.
01.08.16 11:35:28,954 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (org.virtualbox.startup[96]) Service exited with abnormal code: 1
01.08.16 11:35:28,999 UserEventAgent[50]: Received XPC_ERROR_CONNECTION_INVALID for connection com.apple.backupd.xpc
01.08.16 11:35:29,080 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.backupd-auto) Unknown key for Boolean: ForceEnableHack
01.08.16 11:35:29,081 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.backupd-helper.status) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:29,081 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.backupd-auto) This service is defined to be constantly running and is inherently inefficient.
01.08.16 11:35:29,081 UserEventAgent[50]: com.apple.backupd-auto launchd job enabled
01.08.16 11:35:29,082 UserEventAgent[50]: Failed to send message because the port couldn't be created.
01.08.16 11:35:29,095 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.FileSyncAgent.PHD.isRunning) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:29,102 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.speech.speechsynthesisd) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:29,103 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.trustd.agent) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:29,103 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.trustd.agent) The ServiceIPC key is no longer respected. Please remove it.
01.08.16 11:35:29,103 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.TrustEvaluationAgent) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:29,000 kernel[0]: NTFS volume name BOOTCAMP, version 3.1.
01.08.16 11:35:29,232 UserEventAgent[50]: nsurlsessiond_events plugin: adding token 1 for client softwareupdate_download_service
01.08.16 11:35:29,000 kernel[0]: NTFS-fs warning (device /dev/disk1s4, pid 226): ntfs_system_inodes_get(): Windows is hibernated. Will not be able to remount read-write. Run chkdsk.
01.08.16 11:35:29,255 thermald[254]: Waiting for OSTT support notification
01.08.16 11:35:29,255 thermald[254]: OSTT is supported.
01.08.16 11:35:29,334 corestoraged[251]: 0x7fff7854c000 resumeBackgroundConversion: background conversion started/resumed for lv E7E94FAE-F01C-4691-A178-AEFC341513B3.
01.08.16 11:35:29,420 nehelper[250]: objc[250]: Class NEHelperSystemProviderManager is implemented in both /System/Library/Frameworks/NetworkExtension.framework/Versions/A/NetworkExtension and /usr/libexec/nehelper. One of the two will be used. Which one is undefined.
01.08.16 11:35:29,517 WindowServer[200]: GLCompositor: GL renderer id 0x01022727, GL mask 0x0000000f, accelerator 0x000041ab, unit 0, caps QEX|MIPMAP, vram 1024 MB
01.08.16 11:35:29,525 WindowServer[200]: GLCompositor: GL renderer id 0x01022727, GL mask 0x0000000f, texture max 16384, viewport max {16384, 16384}, extensions NPOT|GLSL|FLOAT
01.08.16 11:35:29,525 WindowServer[200]: GLCompositor enabled for tile size [256 x 256]
01.08.16 11:35:29,525 WindowServer[200]: CGXGLInitMipMap: mip map mode is on
01.08.16 11:35:29,575 WindowServer[200]: **DMPROXY** (2) Found `/System/Library/CoreServices/DMProxy'. Run with arg = -AMBDprefs
01.08.16 11:35:29,582 com.apple.AmbientDisplayAgent[221]: AMBD initializing devices
01.08.16 11:35:29,639 WindowServer[200]: CGXSetDisplayColorProfileAndTransfer: Display 0x042c0140: Unit 0; ColorProfile { -791115127 }; TransferFormula (1.000000, 1.000000, 1.000000)
01.08.16 11:35:29,648 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.AssistiveControl.running) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:29,648 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.btsa) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:29,651 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.coreservices.useractivityd) Unknown key for Boolean: DrainMessagesAfterFailedInit
01.08.16 11:35:29,653 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.helpd) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:29,657 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.noticeboard.agent) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:29,662 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.speech.speechsynthesisd) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:29,664 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.inputswitcher.running) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:29,664 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.trustd.agent) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:29,664 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.trustd.agent) The ServiceIPC key is no longer respected. Please remove it.
01.08.16 11:35:29,664 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.universalaccesscontrol.running) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:29,664 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.universalaccessd.running) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:29,664 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.universalaccessd) Unknown key for string: LSBackgroundOnly
01.08.16 11:35:29,665 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.UserEventAgent-LoginWindow) This service is defined to be constantly running and is inherently inefficient.
01.08.16 11:35:29,665 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.VoiceOver.running) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:29,665 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.ZoomWindow.running) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:29,666 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.teamviewer.desktop) This service is defined to be constantly running and is inherently inefficient.
01.08.16 11:35:29,687 com.apple.CDScheduler[50]: Initial power state set to AC Power
01.08.16 11:35:29,688 PowerChime[264]: objc[264]: Class BUIPowerSource is implemented in both /System/Library/PrivateFrameworks/BatteryUIKit.framework/Versions/A/BatteryUIKit and /System/Library/CoreServices/PowerChime.app/Contents/MacOS/PowerChime. One of the two will be used. Which one is undefined.
01.08.16 11:35:29,838 PenTabletSpringboard[269]: WARNING: The Gestalt selector gestaltSystemVersion is returning 10.9.6 instead of 10.11.6. This is not a bug in Gestalt -- it is a documented limitation. Use NSProcessInfo's operatingSystemVersion property to get correct system version number.
Call location:
01.08.16 11:35:30,000 kernel[0]: AirPort: Link Up on awdl0
01.08.16 11:35:30,000 kernel[0]: IO80211AWDLPeerManager::configure Dynamic country code not supported on this device
01.08.16 11:35:30,000 kernel[0]: IO80211AWDLPeerManager::setChannelSequenceUnconditional : Couldn't set channel sequence! coded length 16 length 64 step 3 fill ff (Discovery):
01.08.16 11:35:30,000 kernel[0]: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
01.08.16 11:35:30,017 WindowServer[200]: **DMPROXY** (2) Found `/System/Library/CoreServices/DMProxy'. Run with arg = -discovery
01.08.16 11:35:30,019 WindowServer[200]: **DMPROXY** (2) Found `/System/Library/CoreServices/DMProxy'. Run with arg = -AMBDprefs
01.08.16 11:35:30,000 kernel[0]: en1: BSSID changed to 24:65:11:31:75:52
01.08.16 11:35:30,000 kernel[0]: en1: channel changed to 36,+1
01.08.16 11:35:30,040 WindowServer[200]: CGXSetDisplayColorProfileAndTransfer: Display 0x042c0140: Unit 0; ColorProfile { -791115127 }; TransferFormula (1.000000, 1.000000, 1.000000)
01.08.16 11:35:30,000 kernel[0]: en1: BSSID changed to 24:65:11:31:75:52
01.08.16 11:35:30,000 kernel[0]: en1: channel changed to 36,+1
01.08.16 11:35:30,097 PenTabletSpringboard[269]: 0 CarbonCore 0x00007fff8c1106df ___Gestalt_SystemVersion_block_invoke + 113
01.08.16 11:35:30,097 PenTabletSpringboard[269]: 1 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b040b _dispatch_client_callout + 8
01.08.16 11:35:30,097 PenTabletSpringboard[269]: 2 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b0303 dispatch_once_f + 67
01.08.16 11:35:30,097 PenTabletSpringboard[269]: 3 CarbonCore 0x00007fff8c09cfbc _Gestalt_SystemVersion + 987
01.08.16 11:35:30,097 PenTabletSpringboard[269]: 4 CarbonCore 0x00007fff8c09c7d0 Gestalt + 139
01.08.16 11:35:30,097 PenTabletSpringboard[269]: 5 PenTabletSpringboard 0x0000000100001a1f main + 643
01.08.16 11:35:30,097 PenTabletSpringboard[269]: 6 PenTabletSpringboard 0x0000000100001794 start + 52
01.08.16 11:35:30,124 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.FileSyncAgent.PHD.isRunning) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:30,133 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.speech.speechsynthesisd) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:30,134 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.trustd.agent) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:30,134 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.trustd.agent) The ServiceIPC key is no longer respected. Please remove it.
01.08.16 11:35:30,134 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.TrustEvaluationAgent) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:30,138 loginwindow[105]: Setting the initial value of the magsave brightness level 1
01.08.16 11:35:30,188 WindowServer[200]: MPAccessSurfaceForDisplayDevice: Set up page flip mode on display 0x042c0140 device: 0x7fb7fa70fa90 isBackBuffered: 1 numComp: 3 numDisp: 3
01.08.16 11:35:30,188 WindowServer[200]: _CGXGLDisplayContextForDisplayDevice: acquired display context (0x7fb7fa70fa90) - enabling OpenGL
01.08.16 11:35:30,188 com.apple.SecurityServer[89]: Session 100007 created
01.08.16 11:35:30,202 networkd[186]: -[NETInterfaceManager updateInterfaces] nwi_state_copy() returned NULL
01.08.16 11:35:30,485 UserEventAgent[266]: Failed to copy info dictionary for bundle /System/Library/UserEventPlugins/alfUIplugin.plugin
01.08.16 11:35:30,501 mds[70]: (Volume.Normal:2464) volume:0x7fc219866400 ********** Bootstrapped Creating a default store:1 SpotLoc:(null) SpotVerLoc:(null) occlude:0 /Volumes/BOOTCAMP
01.08.16 11:35:30,662 acvpnagent[55]: Function: readConfigParamFromFile File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/vpnconfig.cpp Line: 6135 The specified configuration file for MUS service does not exist
01.08.16 11:35:30,662 acvpnagent[55]: Cisco AnyConnect Secure Mobility Client Agent started, version 4.1.04011
01.08.16 11:35:30,662 acvpnagent[55]: Function: logInterfaces File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/Routing/InterfaceRouteMonitorCommon.cpp Line: 477 IP Address Interface List: FE80:0:0:0:8A63:DFFF:FE8F:B857 FE80:0:0:0:9809:D7FF:FE4F:B74D
01.08.16 11:35:30,663 acvpnagent[55]: Function: restoreDefaultRouteViaSysConfig File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/Routing/RouteHandlerMac.cpp Line: 919 Default route restore not needed
01.08.16 11:35:30,663 acvpnagent[55]: Function: restoreDefaultRouteViaSysConfig File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/Routing/RouteHandlerMac.cpp Line: 919 Default route restore not needed
01.08.16 11:35:30,664 acvpnagent[55]: Function: GetPrimaryInterfaceIndex File: ../../vpn/Common/Utility/NetInterface_unix.cpp Line: 422 Unable to get global IPv4 information from system configuration.
01.08.16 11:35:30,665 acvpnagent[55]: Function: determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1769 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::FindDefaultRouteInterface Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:35:30,666 acvpnagent[55]: Function: updatePotentialPublicAddresses File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1900 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:35:30,666 acvpnagent[55]: Function: GetPrimaryInterfaceIndex File: ../../vpn/Common/Utility/NetInterface_unix.cpp Line: 422 Unable to get global IPv6 information from system configuration.
01.08.16 11:35:30,666 acvpnagent[55]: Function: determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1769 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::FindDefaultRouteInterface Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:35:30,666 acvpnagent[55]: Function: updatePotentialPublicAddresses File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1914 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:35:30,666 acvpnagent[55]: Function: DeterminePublicInterface File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 2217 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::updatePotentialPublicAddresses Return Code: -28835824 (0xFE480010) Description: HOSTCONFIGMGR_ERROR_PUBLIC_ADDRESS_UNAVAILABLE
01.08.16 11:35:30,667 acvpnagent[55]: Function: applyHostConfigForNoVpn File: ../../vpn/Agent/MainThread.cpp Line: 9899 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::DeterminePublicInterface Return Code: -28835824 (0xFE480010) Description: HOSTCONFIGMGR_ERROR_PUBLIC_ADDRESS_UNAVAILABLE
01.08.16 11:35:30,667 acvpnagent[55]: Function: RestoreHostConfigToPreAuthConditions File: ../../vpn/Agent/MainThread.cpp Line: 11998 Invoked Function: CMainThread::applyHostConfigForNoVpn Return Code: -28835824 (0xFE480010) Description: HOSTCONFIGMGR_ERROR_PUBLIC_ADDRESS_UNAVAILABLE
01.08.16 11:35:30,667 acvpnagent[55]: Function: Run File: ../../vpn/Agent/MainThread.cpp Line: 389 Invoked Function: CMainThread::RestoreHostConfigToPreAuthConditions Return Code: -28835824 (0xFE480010) Description: HOSTCONFIGMGR_ERROR_PUBLIC_ADDRESS_UNAVAILABLE
01.08.16 11:35:30,668 acvpnagent[55]: Function: QuickCreatePlugin File: ../../vpn/Common/Utility/PluginLoader.h Line: 199 Invoked Function: PluginLoader::CreateInstance Return Code: -29360116 (0xFE40000C) Description: PLUGINLOADER_ERROR_COULD_NOT_CREATE com.cisco.anyconnect.service.namcntrl
01.08.16 11:35:30,668 acvpnagent[55]: Function: QuickCreatePlugin File: ../../vpn/Common/Utility/PluginLoader.h Line: 199 Invoked Function: PluginLoader::CreateInstance Return Code: -29360116 (0xFE40000C) Description: PLUGINLOADER_ERROR_COULD_NOT_CREATE com.cisco.anyconnect.service.websecurity
01.08.16 11:35:30,668 acvpnagent[55]: Function: QuickCreatePlugin File: ../../vpn/Common/Utility/PluginLoader.h Line: 199 Invoked Function: PluginLoader::CreateInstance Return Code: -29360116 (0xFE40000C) Description: PLUGINLOADER_ERROR_COULD_NOT_CREATE com.cisco.anyconnect.service.fireamp_enabler
01.08.16 11:35:30,668 acvpnagent[55]: Function: loadModule File: ../../vpn/Common/Utility/PluginLoader.cpp Line: 1035 Loading plugin libacfeedback.dylib
01.08.16 11:35:30,713 askpermissiond[260]: StoreTransport: Resetting APS Connection using environment name production
01.08.16 11:35:30,799 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.appkit.xpc.sandboxedServiceRunner) The JoinExistingSession key is only available to Application services.
01.08.16 11:35:30,805 loginwindow[105]: Login Window Started Security Agent
01.08.16 11:35:30,893 apsd[86]: Unable to bootstrap_look_up connection port 'com.apple.askpermission.aps' for user 0: Unknown service name
01.08.16 11:35:30,942 SecurityAgent[278]: This is the first run
01.08.16 11:35:30,942 SecurityAgent[278]: MacBuddy was run = 0
01.08.16 11:35:30,974 SecurityAgent[278]: User info context values set for julianglander
01.08.16 11:35:31,011 UserEventAgent[266]: user agent networkd: built Feb 25 2016 17:43:05
01.08.16 11:35:31,215 SecurityAgent[278]: Login Window login proceeding
01.08.16 11:35:31,221 TabletDriver[269]: WARNING: The Gestalt selector gestaltSystemVersion is returning 10.9.6 instead of 10.11.6. This is not a bug in Gestalt -- it is a documented limitation. Use NSProcessInfo's operatingSystemVersion property to get correct system version number.
Call location:
01.08.16 11:35:31,360 loginwindow[105]: Login Window - Returned from Security Agent
01.08.16 11:35:31,403 TabletDriver[269]: 0 CarbonCore 0x00007fff8c1106df ___Gestalt_SystemVersion_block_invoke + 113
01.08.16 11:35:31,403 TabletDriver[269]: 1 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b040b _dispatch_client_callout + 8
01.08.16 11:35:31,403 TabletDriver[269]: 2 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b0303 dispatch_once_f + 67
01.08.16 11:35:31,403 TabletDriver[269]: 3 CarbonCore 0x00007fff8c09cfbc _Gestalt_SystemVersion + 987
01.08.16 11:35:31,403 TabletDriver[269]: 4 CarbonCore 0x00007fff8c09c7d0 Gestalt + 139
01.08.16 11:35:31,403 TabletDriver[269]: 5 PenTabletDriver 0x000000010009f09b _ZN7OSUtils16GetSystemVersionEv + 29
01.08.16 11:35:31,403 TabletDriver[269]: 6 PenTabletDriver 0x0000000100007712 main + 69
01.08.16 11:35:31,424 loginwindow[105]: USER_PROCESS: 105 console
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: AppleKeyStore::handleUserClientCommandGated: asking for specific bag 501 (eff -501)
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: AppleKeyStore::handleUserClientCommandGated: set handle 1 as special bag -501
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: AppleKeyStore:Sending lock change 1 for handle 1
01.08.16 11:35:31,602 WiFiAgent[267]: securityd_message_with_reply_sync Failed to talk to secd after 4 attempts.
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: AppleKeyStore:Sending lock change 0 for handle -501
01.08.16 11:35:31,608 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.FileSyncAgent.PHD.isRunning) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:31,614 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.speech.speechsynthesisd) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:31,615 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.trustd.agent) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:31,615 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.trustd.agent) The ServiceIPC key is no longer respected. Please remove it.
01.08.16 11:35:31,615 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.TrustEvaluationAgent) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:31,622 acvpnagent[55]: Function: LoadFileToMap File: ../../vpn/PhoneHome/PhoneHomeAgent.cpp Line: 2063 Can't open file /opt/cisco/anyconnect/CustomerExperienceFeedback/config
01.08.16 11:35:31,666 acvpnagent[55]: Function: Start File: ../../vpn/PhoneHome/PhoneHomeAgent.cpp Line: 750 Customer Experience Feedback module is disabled
01.08.16 11:35:31,684 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.AirPlayUIAgent) This service is defined to be constantly running and is inherently inefficient.
01.08.16 11:35:31,685 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.AssistiveControl.running) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:31,685 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.btsa) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:31,686 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.coreservices.useractivityd) Unknown key for Boolean: DrainMessagesAfterFailedInit
01.08.16 11:35:31,686 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.coreservices.uiagent) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:31,687 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.diagnostics_agent) This service is defined to be constantly running and is inherently inefficient.
01.08.16 11:35:31,687 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.dock.fullscreen) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:31,687 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.dock.server) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:31,688 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.dock.notificationcenter) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:31,688 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.dock.appstore) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:31,688 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.dock.remotedesktoppicture) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:31,689 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.dock.launchpad) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:31,689 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.dock.downloads) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:31,689 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.EscrowSecurityAlert) Unknown key for string: seatbelt-profiles
01.08.16 11:35:31,689 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.xpc.launchd.user.domain.501.100007.Aqua) Could not import service from caller: path = /System/Library/LaunchAgents/com.apple.FirmwareUpdateHelper.plist, caller = loginwindow.105, error = 138: Service cannot be loaded on this hardware
01.08.16 11:35:31,690 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.FontRegistryUIAgent) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:31,690 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.ATS.FontValidator) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:31,690 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.ATS.FontValidatorConduit) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:31,690 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.gamed) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:31,690 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.gamed) The ServiceIPC key is no longer respected. Please remove it.
01.08.16 11:35:31,690 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.helpd) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:31,690 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.icdd) This service is defined to be constantly running and is inherently inefficient.
01.08.16 11:35:31,691 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.midiserver.io) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:31,691 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.noticeboard.agent) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:31,692 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.notificationcenterui.alerts) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:31,692 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.notificationcenterui.customalerts) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:31,693 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.notificationcenterui.extension-trampoline) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:31,693 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.notificationcenterui.tcc) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:31,694 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.notificationcenterui.agent) This service is defined to be constantly running and is inherently inefficient.
01.08.16 11:35:31,694 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.xpc.launchd.user.domain.501.100007.Aqua) Caller tried to hijack service: path = /System/Library/LaunchAgents/com.apple.pluginkit.pkd.plist, caller = loginwindow.105
01.08.16 11:35:31,694 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.PubSub.Agent) The ServiceIPC key is no longer respected. Please remove it.
01.08.16 11:35:31,694 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.quicklook.ui.helper.active) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:31,694 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.ReportCrash) The DrainMessagesOnCrash key is not yet implemented. If you rely on this key, please file a bug.
01.08.16 11:35:31,695 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.ReportCrash.Self) The DrainMessagesOnCrash key is not yet implemented. If you rely on this key, please file a bug.
01.08.16 11:35:31,695 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.rtcreportingd) The UserName key is not supported for non-System services.
01.08.16 11:35:31,695 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.SafariCloudHistoryPushAgent) The UserName key is not supported for non-System services.
01.08.16 11:35:31,695 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.sharingd) This service is defined to be constantly running and is inherently inefficient.
01.08.16 11:35:31,695 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.soagent) Invalid type for event (event/type): events/array
01.08.16 11:35:31,695 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.soagent) Invalid type for event (event/type): bundleid/string
01.08.16 11:35:31,695 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.speech.speechdatainstallerd) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:31,695 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.xpc.launchd.user.domain.501.100007.Aqua) Caller tried to hijack service: path = /System/Library/LaunchAgents/com.apple.storeinstallagent.plist, caller = loginwindow.105
01.08.16 11:35:31,695 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.systemuiserver.ServiceProvider) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:31,695 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.dockextra.server) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:31,695 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.SUISMessaging) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:31,695 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.ipodserver) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:31,695 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.systemuiserver.screencapture) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:31,695 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.tsm.uiserver) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:31,696 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.dockling.server) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:31,696 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.window_proxies.startup) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:31,696 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.window_proxies) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:31,696 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.inputswitcher.running) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:31,696 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.xpc.launchd.user.domain.501.100007.Aqua) Caller tried to hijack service: path = /System/Library/LaunchAgents/com.apple.trustd.agent.plist, caller = loginwindow.105
01.08.16 11:35:31,696 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.universalaccesscontrol.running) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:31,696 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.universalaccessd.running) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:31,696 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.universalaccessd) Unknown key for string: LSBackgroundOnly
01.08.16 11:35:31,696 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.UserEventAgent-Aqua) This service is defined to be constantly running and is inherently inefficient.
01.08.16 11:35:31,696 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.usernoted) This service is defined to be constantly running and is inherently inefficient.
01.08.16 11:35:31,697 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.VoiceOver.running) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:31,697 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.ZoomWindow.running) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:31,697 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (org.openbsd.ssh-agent) The ServiceIPC key is no longer respected. Please remove it.
01.08.16 11:35:31,698 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (at.obdev.LittleSnitchUIAgent) This service is defined to be constantly running and is inherently inefficient.
01.08.16 11:35:31,698 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.teamviewer.desktop) This service is defined to be constantly running and is inherently inefficient.
01.08.16 11:35:31,698 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.teamviewer.teamviewer) This service is defined to be constantly running and is inherently inefficient.
01.08.16 11:35:31,706 distnoted[286]: # distnote server agent absolute time: 11.507472750 civil time: Mon Aug 1 11:35:31 2016 pid: 286 uid: 501 root: no
01.08.16 11:35:31,714 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.valvesoftware.steamclean) Unknown key for array: SteamContentPaths
01.08.16 11:35:31,714 otherbsd[285]: Failed to bootstrap agent: path = /Users/julianglander/Library/LaunchAgents/org.virtualbox.vboxwebsrv.plist, error = 119: Service is disabled
01.08.16 11:35:31,732 lsd[290]: LaunchServices: Scheme mapping file does not exist, creating file.
01.08.16 11:35:31,769 CommCenter[289]: objc[289]: Class CTAsciiAddress is implemented in both /System/Library/Frameworks/CoreTelephony.framework/Versions/A/CoreTelephony and /System/Library/Frameworks/CoreTelephony.framework/Support/CommCenter. One of the two will be used. Which one is undefined.
01.08.16 11:35:31,769 CommCenter[289]: objc[289]: Class CTPhoneNumber is implemented in both /System/Library/Frameworks/CoreTelephony.framework/Versions/A/CoreTelephony and /System/Library/Frameworks/CoreTelephony.framework/Support/CommCenter. One of the two will be used. Which one is undefined.
01.08.16 11:35:31,857 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.appkit.xpc.sandboxedServiceRunner) The JoinExistingSession key is only available to Application services.
01.08.16 11:35:31,883 CommCenter[289]: Communications Center passed sandbox_init_with_parameters. homeDirPath: '/Users/julianglander', usersBasePath: '/Users', realHomeDirPath: '/Users/julianglander', realUsersBasePath: '/Users', userCacheDir: '/private/var/folders/l2/4ftthhsd3475lsp1_7j4k_3h0000gn/C'
01.08.16 11:35:31,884 CommCenter[289]: Communications Center quarantined successfully
01.08.16 11:35:31,902 CommCenter[289]: CSIPreferencesStore(): filePath: '/Users/julianglander/Library/Preferences/csidata', store name: 'com.apple.commcenter.csidata.plist', migration: false
01.08.16 11:35:31,903 CommCenter[289]: CSILogTrace: appID: 'com.apple.commcenter', key: 'AllowTelephonyLoggingUI', value: false
01.08.16 11:35:31,904 CommCenter[289]: CSILogTrace: appID: 'com.apple.commcenter', key: 'EnableTelephonyLogging', value: false
01.08.16 11:35:31,915 WindowServer[200]: **DMPROXY** (2) Found `/System/Library/CoreServices/DMProxy'. Run with arg = -login
01.08.16 11:35:31,916 WindowServer[200]: **DMPROXY** (2) Found `/System/Library/CoreServices/DMProxy'. Run with arg = -AMBDprefs
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CommCenter(289) deny(1) file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:31,940 WindowServer[200]: CGXSetDisplayColorProfileAndTransfer: Display 0x042c0140: Unit 0; ColorProfile { -1620062314 }; TransferTable (256, 12)
01.08.16 11:35:31,957 com.apple.AmbientDisplayAgent[221]: Read hardware overrides for display 0x42c0140
01.08.16 11:35:31,965 DMProxy[303]: AMBD Services: _CFXPCCreateXPCObjectFromCFObject failed!!
01.08.16 11:35:31,966 com.apple.AmbientDisplayAgent[221]: AMBD setCompensationState: Turning ON Automatic Adaptation (for displayID 0x42c0140)
01.08.16 11:35:31,980 apsd[86]: Unexpected connection from logged out uid 501
01.08.16 11:35:31,988 CommCenter[289]: Failed to get contents of directory at path: /System/Library/Carrier Bundles/iPad
01.08.16 11:35:31,988 CommCenter[289]: Failed to get contents of directory at path: /System/Library/Carrier Bundles/iPad
01.08.16 11:35:31,988 CommCenter[289]: Failed to get contents of directory at path: /Users/julianglander/Library/Carrier Bundles/iPad
01.08.16 11:35:31,989 CommCenter[289]: Failed to get contents of directory at path: /System/Library/Carrier Bundles/iPad
01.08.16 11:35:31,989 CommCenter[289]: Failed to get contents of directory at path: /Users/julianglander/Library/Carrier Bundles/iPad
01.08.16 11:35:31,989 CommCenter[289]: Unable to locate service: com.apple.commcenter.mobile-helper. Are the CommCenter helper processes present on the system?
01.08.16 11:35:31,989 CommCenter[289]: Unable to locate service: com.apple.commcenter.mobile-helper. Are the CommCenter helper processes present on the system?
01.08.16 11:35:31,989 CommCenter[289]: Unable to initialize the helper object for service com.apple.commcenter.mobile-helper
01.08.16 11:35:32,002 apsd[86]: Attempt to set push wake topics without dark wake enabled: ()
01.08.16 11:35:32,003 apsd[86]: Attempt to set push wake topics without dark wake enabled: ()
01.08.16 11:35:32,005 apsd[86]: Attempt to set push wake topics without dark wake enabled: ()
01.08.16 11:35:32,011 apsd[86]: Attempt to set push wake topics without dark wake enabled: ()
01.08.16 11:35:32,013 apsd[86]: Attempt to set push wake topics without dark wake enabled: ()
01.08.16 11:35:32,017 apsd[86]: Attempt to set push wake topics without dark wake enabled: ()
01.08.16 11:35:32,018 apsd[86]: Attempt to set push wake topics without dark wake enabled: ()
01.08.16 11:35:32,029 apsd[86]: Attempt to set push wake topics without dark wake enabled: ()
01.08.16 11:35:32,036 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name apsd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:32,070 askpermissiond[314]: StoreTransport: Resetting APS Connection using environment name production
01.08.16 11:35:32,147 com.apple.SecurityServer[89]: Session 100010 created
01.08.16 11:35:32,153 UserEventAgent[284]: Failed to copy info dictionary for bundle /System/Library/UserEventPlugins/alfUIplugin.plugin
01.08.16 11:35:32,200 CommCenter[289]: IPTelephony Framework loaded!
01.08.16 11:35:32,259 fmfd[312]: Initialized sandbox
01.08.16 11:35:32,316 Little Snitch Agent[296]: Little Snitch Agent version 4362 started.
01.08.16 11:35:32,328 CommCenter[289]: IPTelephonyManager ready!
01.08.16 11:35:32,328 CommCenter[289]: IPTelephony Framework ready!
01.08.16 11:35:32,329 CommCenter[289]: Unable to locate service: com.apple.commcenter.mobile-helper. Are the CommCenter helper processes present on the system?
01.08.16 11:35:32,330 CommCenter[289]: Unable to locate service: com.apple.commcenter.mobile-helper. Are the CommCenter helper processes present on the system?
01.08.16 11:35:32,330 CommCenter[289]: Unable to initialize the helper object for service com.apple.commcenter.mobile-helper
01.08.16 11:35:32,331 CommCenter[289]: Communications Center Started.
01.08.16 11:35:32,366 sharingd[319]: 11:35:32.364 : Starting Up...
01.08.16 11:35:32,369 sharingd[319]: 11:35:32.369 : Device Capabilities (Handoff:YES, Instant Hotspot:YES, AirDrop:YES, Legacy AirDrop:YES, Remote Disc:YES)
01.08.16 11:35:32,427 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name akd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:32,510 lsd[290]: LaunchServices: Could not store lsd-identifiers file at /private/var/db/lsd/com.apple.lsdschemes.plist
01.08.16 11:35:32,577 secinitd[331]: UID[501]: cache loaded: /System/Library/Caches/com.apple.app-sandbox-cache.plist
01.08.16 11:35:32,584 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.xpc.launchd.user.domain.501.100007.Aqua) Could not import service from caller: caller = otherbsd.285, service = com.getdropbox.dropbox.loginhelper, error = 119: Service is disabled
01.08.16 11:35:32,584 lsd[290]: LaunchServices: Could not store lsd-identifiers file at /private/var/db/lsd/com.apple.lsdschemes.plist
01.08.16 11:35:32,584 otherbsd[285]: Could not submit LoginItem job com.getdropbox.dropbox.loginhelper: 119: Service is disabled
01.08.16 11:35:32,625 UserEventAgent[284]: user agent networkd: built Feb 25 2016 17:43:05
01.08.16 11:35:32,668 UserEventAgent[284]: received an unknown event from daemon
01.08.16 11:35:32,684 com.apple.CDScheduler[284]: Initial power state set to AC Power
01.08.16 11:35:32,722 iconservicesagent[336]: iconservicesagent launched.
01.08.16 11:35:32,728 iconservicesagent[336]: Starting service with cache path: /var/folders/l2/4ftthhsd3475lsp1_7j4k_3h0000gn/C/com.apple.iconservices
01.08.16 11:35:32,740 Dock[291]: -[UABestAppSuggestionManager notifyBestAppChanged:type:options:bundleIdentifier:activityType:dynamicIdentifier:when:confidence:deviceName:deviceIdentifier:deviceType:] (null) UASuggestedActionType=0 (null)/(null) opts=(null) when=2016-08-01 09:35:32 +0000 confidence=1 from=(null)/(null) (UABestAppSuggestionManager.m #319)
01.08.16 11:35:32,770 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.quicklook[339]) Endpoint has been activated through legacy launch(3) APIs. Please switch to XPC or bootstrap_check_in(): com.apple.quicklook
01.08.16 11:35:32,907 apsd[86]: Peer [pid=312] requested push wake but lacks APSPushWakeEntitlement
01.08.16 11:35:32,911 syncdefaultsd[304]: accountsd has been removed from syncing apps.
01.08.16 11:35:32,938 WindowServer[200]: disable_update_timeout: UI updates were forcibly disabled by application "SystemUIServer" for over 1.00 seconds. Server has re-enabled them.
01.08.16 11:35:33,261 Spotlight[300]: spot: agent checkin
01.08.16 11:35:33,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: CalendarAgent(308) allow(0) mach-register com.apple.CalendarStore.lock.init
01.08.16 11:35:33,384 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: CGSConnectionByID: 0 is not a valid connection ID.
01.08.16 11:35:33,384 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: Invalid Connection ID 0
01.08.16 11:35:33,504 Spotlight[300]: applications query - started
01.08.16 11:35:33,716 Little Snitch Network Monitor[341]: Little Snitch Netzwerkmonitor version 4362 started.
01.08.16 11:35:33,906 WindowServer[200]: stop_deferring_display_reconfiguration
01.08.16 11:35:34,091 logind[104]: -[SessionManager getClient:withRole:inAuditSession:]:241: ERROR: No session dictionary for audit session 100010
01.08.16 11:35:34,091 logind[104]: _SMGetSessionAgent:73: ERROR: __SMGetClientForAuditSessionAgent failed 2
01.08.16 11:35:34,091 IMDPersistenceAgent[351]: SACShieldWindowShowing:925: ERROR: NULL response
01.08.16 11:35:34,183 Spotlight[300]: applications query - finished in 0.68 seconds
01.08.16 11:35:34,355 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name storeaccountd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:34,356 WindowServer[200]: disable_update_timeout: UI updates were forcibly disabled by application "Spotlight" for over 1.00 seconds. Server has re-enabled them.
01.08.16 11:35:34,415 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name storeaccountd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:34,420 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name storeaccountd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:34,423 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name storeaccountd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:34,453 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name storeaccountd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:34,483 WindowServer[200]: common_reenable_update: UI updates were finally reenabled by application "SystemUIServer" after 2.55 seconds [0.39fps] (server forcibly re-enabled them after 1.00 seconds [1.00fps])
01.08.16 11:35:34,485 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name storeaccountd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:34,489 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name storeaccountd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:34,491 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name storeaccountd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:34,496 WindowServer[200]: common_reenable_update: UI updates were finally reenabled by application "Spotlight" after 1.14 seconds [0.88fps] (server forcibly re-enabled them after 1.00 seconds [1.00fps])
01.08.16 11:35:34,515 SystemUIServer[293]: [BluetoothHIDDeviceController] EventServiceConnectedCallback
01.08.16 11:35:34,515 SystemUIServer[293]: [BluetoothHIDDeviceController] EventServiceDisconnectedCallback
01.08.16 11:35:34,574 Finder[294]: assertion failed: 15G31: libxpc.dylib + 78286 [54D1328E-054E-3DAA-89E2-375722F9D18F]: 0x89
01.08.16 11:35:34,586 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name storeaccountd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:34,640 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name storeaccountd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:34,644 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name storeaccountd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:34,683 PowerChime[371]: objc[371]: Class BUIPowerSource is implemented in both /System/Library/PrivateFrameworks/BatteryUIKit.framework/Versions/A/BatteryUIKit and /System/Library/CoreServices/PowerChime.app/Contents/MacOS/PowerChime. One of the two will be used. Which one is undefined.
01.08.16 11:35:34,704 xpcproxy[372]: CFPreferences could not connect to its daemon.
Preferences using the connection 0x0 will be volatile and will not be persisted to disk.
01.08.16 11:35:34,713 PowerChime[371]: PowerChime: chime enabled by hardware: 0
01.08.16 11:35:34,713 PowerChime[371]: PowerChime disabled - ChimeOnNoHardware default: 0
01.08.16 11:35:34,714 PenTabletSpringboard[376]: WARNING: The Gestalt selector gestaltSystemVersion is returning 10.9.6 instead of 10.11.6. This is not a bug in Gestalt -- it is a documented limitation. Use NSProcessInfo's operatingSystemVersion property to get correct system version number.
Call location:
01.08.16 11:35:34,714 PenTabletSpringboard[376]: 0 CarbonCore 0x00007fff8c1106df ___Gestalt_SystemVersion_block_invoke + 113
01.08.16 11:35:34,714 PenTabletSpringboard[376]: 1 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b040b _dispatch_client_callout + 8
01.08.16 11:35:34,714 PenTabletSpringboard[376]: 2 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b0303 dispatch_once_f + 67
01.08.16 11:35:34,714 PenTabletSpringboard[376]: 3 CarbonCore 0x00007fff8c09cfbc _Gestalt_SystemVersion + 987
01.08.16 11:35:34,714 PenTabletSpringboard[376]: 4 CarbonCore 0x00007fff8c09c7d0 Gestalt + 139
01.08.16 11:35:34,714 PenTabletSpringboard[376]: 5 PenTabletSpringboard 0x0000000100001a1f main + 643
01.08.16 11:35:34,714 PenTabletSpringboard[376]: 6 PenTabletSpringboard 0x0000000100001794 start + 52
01.08.16 11:35:34,730 TabletDriver[376]: WARNING: The Gestalt selector gestaltSystemVersion is returning 10.9.6 instead of 10.11.6. This is not a bug in Gestalt -- it is a documented limitation. Use NSProcessInfo's operatingSystemVersion property to get correct system version number.
Call location:
01.08.16 11:35:34,730 TabletDriver[376]: 0 CarbonCore 0x00007fff8c1106df ___Gestalt_SystemVersion_block_invoke + 113
01.08.16 11:35:34,730 TabletDriver[376]: 1 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b040b _dispatch_client_callout + 8
01.08.16 11:35:34,730 TabletDriver[376]: 2 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b0303 dispatch_once_f + 67
01.08.16 11:35:34,730 TabletDriver[376]: 3 CarbonCore 0x00007fff8c09cfbc _Gestalt_SystemVersion + 987
01.08.16 11:35:34,730 TabletDriver[376]: 4 CarbonCore 0x00007fff8c09c7d0 Gestalt + 139
01.08.16 11:35:34,730 TabletDriver[376]: 5 PenTabletDriver 0x000000010009f09b _ZN7OSUtils16GetSystemVersionEv + 29
01.08.16 11:35:34,730 TabletDriver[376]: 6 PenTabletDriver 0x0000000100007712 main + 69
01.08.16 11:35:34,774 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name storeaccountd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:34,852 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name storeaccountd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:34,861 launchservicesd[87]: SecTaskLoadEntitlements failed error=22
01.08.16 11:35:34,872 launchservicesd[87]: SecTaskLoadEntitlements failed error=22
01.08.16 11:35:34,895 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name storeaccountd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:34,932 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name storeaccountd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:34,936 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name storeaccountd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:35,073 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name CalendarAgent as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:35,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: rpcsvchost(228) deny(1) file-read-metadata /usr
01.08.16 11:35:35,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreaudiod(230) deny(1) file-read-metadata /usr
01.08.16 11:35:35,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: blued(94) deny(1) file-read-metadata /usr
01.08.16 11:35:35,099 pkd[322]: enabling pid=294 for plug-in com.adobe.accmac.ACCFinderSync(2.1.0.181) 1941539D-CCB7-468F-A54E-7E08F1FA51DB /Applications/Utilities/Adobe Creative Cloud/CoreSync/Core Sync.app/Contents/PlugIns/ACCFinderSync.appex
01.08.16 11:35:35,101 pkd[322]: enabling pid=294 for plug-in com.getdropbox.dropbox.garcon(1.21) 84E94F83-2634-4678-94B5-A9C2AD1E4DAD /Applications/Dropbox.app/Contents/PlugIns/garcon.appex
01.08.16 11:35:35,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: airportd(67) deny(1) file-read-metadata /usr
01.08.16 11:35:35,169 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.FileSyncAgent.PHD.isRunning) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:35,185 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.speech.speechsynthesisd) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:35,186 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.TrustEvaluationAgent) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:35,187 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.trustd.agent) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:35,187 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.trustd.agent) The ServiceIPC key is no longer respected. Please remove it.
01.08.16 11:35:35,196 taskgated[388]: no application identifier provided, can't use provisioning profiles [pid=395]
01.08.16 11:35:35,196 taskgated[388]: no application identifier provided, can't use provisioning profiles [pid=394]
01.08.16 11:35:35,235 launchservicesd[87]: SecTaskLoadEntitlements failed error=22
01.08.16 11:35:35,254 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.xpc.launchd.domain.user.501) Service tried to register a port for an endpoint declared in its launchd.plist(5): service = com.wacom.pentablet, endpoint = Wacom_Driver
01.08.16 11:35:35,315 launchservicesd[87]: SecTaskLoadEntitlements failed error=22
01.08.16 11:35:35,351 garcon[395]: Failed to connect (colorGridView) outlet from (NSApplication) to (NSColorPickerGridView): missing setter or instance variable
01.08.16 11:35:35,351 ACCFinderSync[394]: Failed to connect (colorGridView) outlet from (NSApplication) to (NSColorPickerGridView): missing setter or instance variable
01.08.16 11:35:35,352 garcon[395]: Failed to connect (view) outlet from (NSApplication) to (NSColorPickerGridView): missing setter or instance variable
01.08.16 11:35:35,352 ACCFinderSync[394]: Failed to connect (view) outlet from (NSApplication) to (NSColorPickerGridView): missing setter or instance variable
01.08.16 11:35:35,359 appleeventsd[58]: SecTaskLoadEntitlements failed error=22
01.08.16 11:35:35,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /usr/libexec
01.08.16 11:35:35,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /usr/libexec
01.08.16 11:35:35,422 CalendarAgent[308]: [com.apple.calendar.agent.log.accounts] [All of iCloud (identifier=C114DAA6-4874-4CDD-A8CF-F2F2B2FADFF8; type=com.apple.account.CalDAV; childAccount=YES)'s principals are in Calendar's database.]
01.08.16 11:35:35,425 CalendarAgent[308]: [com.apple.calendar.agent.log.accounts] [All of Google spooky (identifier=CFFECD28-4303-4614-9506-C028E081F93F; type=com.apple.account.CalDAV; childAccount=YES)'s principals are in Calendar's database.]
01.08.16 11:35:35,425 CalendarAgent[308]: [com.apple.calendar.agent.log.accounts] [All of glanderjulian@gmail.com (identifier=380637F4-BDD1-4AA5-816F-E91F63E578CB; type=com.apple.account.CalDAV; childAccount=YES)'s principals are in Calendar's database.]
01.08.16 11:35:35,531 ACCFinderSync[394]: couldn't build FinderToCoreSyncProtocol ptr +[CoreSyncConnectionHelper2 getDistant]
01.08.16 11:35:35,531 ACCFinderSync[394]: Info: extension.bridge(394): Attempting to attach shared connection (ACCFinderBridge.mm.-[ACCFinderBridge2 setupCommunication].227)
01.08.16 11:35:35,532 ACCFinderSync[394]: couldn't build FinderToCoreSyncProtocol ptr +[CoreSyncConnectionHelper2 getDistant]
01.08.16 11:35:35,532 ACCFinderSync[394]: Info: extension.bridge(394): intialization succsessfull (ACCFinderBridge.mm.-[ACCFinderBridge2 init].160)
01.08.16 11:35:35,532 ACCFinderSync[394]: couldn't build FinderToCoreSyncProtocol ptr +[CoreSyncConnectionHelper2 getDistant]
01.08.16 11:35:35,532 ACCFinderSync[394]: Info: extension.findersync(394): init. compiled: Apr 1 2016 22:08:32 (ACCFinderSync.mm.-[ACCFinderSync initWithOverriddenController:].47)
01.08.16 11:35:35,629 garcon[395]: Connecting to Dropbox on 'com.getdropbox.dropbox.garcon.cafe_501'
01.08.16 11:35:35,630 garcon[395]: Could not connect to Dropbox on port com.getdropbox.dropbox.garcon.cafe_501. Trying again later.
01.08.16 11:35:35,630 garcon[395]: Garcon is ready (1 alive).
01.08.16 11:35:35,635 identityservicesd[323]: <IMMacNotificationCenterManager: 0x7fb071460d40>: Configuring notification center for identifier: com.apple.iChat topics: (
"com.apple.private.alloy.icloudpairing",
"com.apple.private.alloy.continuity.encryption",
"com.apple.private.alloy.continuity.activity",
"com.apple.private.ids",
"com.apple.private.alloy.phonecontinuity",
"com.apple.private.alloy.phone.auth",
"com.apple.private.alloy.keychainsync",
"com.apple.private.alloy.fmf",
"com.apple.private.alloy.screensharing",
"com.apple.private.alloy.maps",
"com.apple.private.alloy.thumper.keys",
"com.apple.private.alloy.continuity.tethering"
)
01.08.16 11:35:35,650 identityservicesd[323]: <IMMacNotificationCenterManager: 0x7fb071460d40>: NC Disabled: NO
01.08.16 11:35:35,654 identityservicesd[323]: <IMMacNotificationCenterManager: 0x7fb071460d40>: DND Enabled: NO
01.08.16 11:35:35,654 identityservicesd[323]: <IMMacNotificationCenterManager: 0x7fb071460d40>: Updating enabled: YES (Topics: (
"com.apple.private.alloy.icloudpairing",
"com.apple.private.alloy.continuity.encryption",
"com.apple.private.alloy.continuity.activity",
"com.apple.private.ids",
"com.apple.private.alloy.phonecontinuity",
"com.apple.private.alloy.phone.auth",
"com.apple.private.alloy.keychainsync",
"com.apple.private.alloy.fmf",
"com.apple.private.alloy.screensharing",
"com.apple.private.alloy.maps",
"com.apple.private.alloy.thumper.keys",
"com.apple.private.alloy.continuity.tethering"
))
01.08.16 11:35:35,657 mapspushd[309]: [Warning] Services all disappeared, removing all accounts
01.08.16 11:35:35,657 mapspushd[309]: [Warning] Services all disappeared, removing all enabled accounts
01.08.16 11:35:35,657 mapspushd[309]: [Warning] Services all disappeared, removing all dependent devices
01.08.16 11:35:35,661 accountsd[325]: [Warning] Services all disappeared, removing all accounts
01.08.16 11:35:35,661 accountsd[325]: [Warning] Services all disappeared, removing all enabled accounts
01.08.16 11:35:35,661 accountsd[325]: [Warning] Services all disappeared, removing all dependent devices
01.08.16 11:35:35,669 acvpnagent[55]: Function: GetPrimaryInterfaceIndex File: ../../vpn/Common/Utility/NetInterface_unix.cpp Line: 422 Unable to get global IPv4 information from system configuration.
01.08.16 11:35:35,670 acvpnagent[55]: Function: determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1769 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::FindDefaultRouteInterface Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:35:35,670 acvpnagent[55]: Function: updatePotentialPublicAddresses File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1900 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:35:35,670 acvpnagent[55]: Function: GetPrimaryInterfaceIndex File: ../../vpn/Common/Utility/NetInterface_unix.cpp Line: 422 Unable to get global IPv6 information from system configuration.
01.08.16 11:35:35,671 acvpnagent[55]: Function: determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1769 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::FindDefaultRouteInterface Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:35:35,000 kernel[0]: utun_ctl_connect: creating interface utun0
01.08.16 11:35:35,000 kernel[0]: SIOCPROTODETACH_IN6: utun0 error=6
01.08.16 11:35:35,671 acvpnagent[55]: Function: updatePotentialPublicAddresses File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1914 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:35:35,671 acvpnagent[55]: Function: DeterminePublicInterface File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 2217 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::updatePotentialPublicAddresses Return Code: -28835824 (0xFE480010) Description: HOSTCONFIGMGR_ERROR_PUBLIC_ADDRESS_UNAVAILABLE
01.08.16 11:35:35,671 acvpnagent[55]: Function: applyHostConfigForNoVpn File: ../../vpn/Agent/MainThread.cpp Line: 9899 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::DeterminePublicInterface Return Code: -28835824 (0xFE480010) Description: HOSTCONFIGMGR_ERROR_PUBLIC_ADDRESS_UNAVAILABLE
01.08.16 11:35:35,671 acvpnagent[55]: Function: OnTimerExpired File: ../../vpn/Agent/MainThread.cpp Line: 5577 Invoked Function: CMainThread::applyHostConfigForNoVpn Return Code: -28835824 (0xFE480010) Description: HOSTCONFIGMGR_ERROR_PUBLIC_ADDRESS_UNAVAILABLE
01.08.16 11:35:35,671 acvpnagent[55]: Function: GetPrimaryInterfaceIndex File: ../../vpn/Common/Utility/NetInterface_unix.cpp Line: 422 Unable to get global IPv4 information from system configuration.
01.08.16 11:35:35,671 acvpnagent[55]: Function: determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1769 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::FindDefaultRouteInterface Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:35:35,671 acvpnagent[55]: Function: updatePotentialPublicAddresses File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1900 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:35:35,672 acvpnagent[55]: Function: GetPrimaryInterfaceIndex File: ../../vpn/Common/Utility/NetInterface_unix.cpp Line: 422 Unable to get global IPv6 information from system configuration.
01.08.16 11:35:35,672 acvpnagent[55]: Function: determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1769 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::FindDefaultRouteInterface Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:35:35,672 acvpnagent[55]: Function: updatePotentialPublicAddresses File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1914 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:35:35,672 acvpnagent[55]: Function: DeterminePublicInterface File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 2217 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::updatePotentialPublicAddresses Return Code: -28835824 (0xFE480010) Description: HOSTCONFIGMGR_ERROR_PUBLIC_ADDRESS_UNAVAILABLE
01.08.16 11:35:35,672 acvpnagent[55]: Function: OnTimerExpired File: ../../vpn/Agent/MainThread.cpp Line: 5602 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::DeterminePublicInterface Return Code: -28835824 (0xFE480010) Description: HOSTCONFIGMGR_ERROR_PUBLIC_ADDRESS_UNAVAILABLE
01.08.16 11:35:35,679 locationd[91]: Couldn't find a requirement string for masquerading client com.apple.Maps
01.08.16 11:35:35,738 imagent[350]: [Warning] SMSServiceSession: Error no IDS Service available for SMS Relay
01.08.16 11:35:35,738 imagent[350]: [Warning] SMSServiceSession: Error no IDS Service available for SMS Relay
01.08.16 11:35:35,826 appleeventsd[58]: SecTaskLoadEntitlements failed error=22
01.08.16 11:35:35,835 pkd[322]: client 365 plug-in com.apple.ncplugin.WorldClock election := (null)
01.08.16 11:35:35,836 pkd[322]: client 365 plug-in com.apple.share.SocialWidget election := (null)
01.08.16 11:35:35,836 pkd[322]: client 365 plug-in com.apple.ncplugin.FindMyFriends election := (null)
01.08.16 11:35:35,837 pkd[322]: client 365 plug-in com.apple.ncplugin.calculator election := (null)
01.08.16 11:35:35,884 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name AppleIDAuthAgen as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:35,000 kernel[0]: ignored is_io_service_close(0x10000047b,IOHIDParamUserClient)
01.08.16 11:35:35,000 kernel[0]: ignored is_io_service_close(0x10000047b,IOHIDParamUserClient)
01.08.16 11:35:35,000 kernel[0]: ignored is_io_service_close(0x10000047b,IOHIDParamUserClient)
01.08.16 11:35:35,907 WindowServer[200]: **DMPROXY** (2) Found `/System/Library/CoreServices/DMProxy'. Run with arg = -login
01.08.16 11:35:35,908 WindowServer[200]: **DMPROXY** (2) Found `/System/Library/CoreServices/DMProxy'. Run with arg = -AMBDprefs
01.08.16 11:35:35,910 WiFiAgent[380]: [NO client logger] <Sep 11 2015 20:39:39> WIFICLOUDSYNC WiFiCloudSyncEngineCreate: created...
01.08.16 11:35:35,910 WiFiAgent[380]: [NO client logger] <Sep 11 2015 20:39:39> WIFICLOUDSYNC WiFiCloudSyncEngineRegisterCallbacks: WiFiCloudSyncEngineCallbacks version - 0, bundle id - com.apple.wifi.WiFiAgent
01.08.16 11:35:35,975 secd[326]: __SOSUpdateKeyInterest_block_invoke_2 Error getting ring interests (null)
01.08.16 11:35:35,976 WindowServer[200]: CGXSetDisplayColorProfileAndTransfer: Display 0x042c0140: Unit 0; ColorProfile { -1620062314 }; TransferTable (256, 12)
01.08.16 11:35:35,986 DMProxy[400]: AMBD Services: _CFXPCCreateXPCObjectFromCFObject failed!!
01.08.16 11:35:35,991 AppleIDAuthAgent[369]: AOSKit ERROR: Config request failed, url=https://setup.icloud.com/configurations/init, requestHeaders=
{
"Accept-Language" = "de-de";
"X-Mme-Client-Info" = "<iMac14,2> <Mac OS X;10.11.6;15G31> <com.apple.AOSKit/233>";
"X-Mme-Country" = DE;
"X-Mme-Device-Id" = "6DB2E7EA-D7BA-5053-8218-00AE463923BF";
"X-Mme-Nac-Version" = 11A457;
"X-Mme-Setup-FCE048DE-F34F-4FAF-A6DD-6C8AC9DF0C54" = true;
"X-Mme-Timezone" = MESZ;
},
error=Error Domain=kCFErrorDomainCFNetwork Code=-1009 "The Internet connection appears to be offline." UserInfo={NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=https://setup.icloud.com/configurations/init, NSErrorFailingURLKey=https://setup.icloud.com/configurations/init, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, NSLocalizedDescription=The Internet connection appears to be offline.}, httpStatusCode=-1, responseHeaders=
(null)
01.08.16 11:35:35,991 AppleIDAuthAgent[369]: AppleIdAuth URL Error: Error Domain=AOSErrorDomain Code=1000 "(null)"
01.08.16 11:35:36,029 sharingd[319]: 11:35:36.029 : BTLE scanning started
01.08.16 11:35:36,029 sharingd[319]: 11:35:36.029 : Scanning mode Contacts Only
01.08.16 11:35:36,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: wirelessproxd(84) deny(1) file-read-data /private/var/root/Library/Preferences/ByHost/.GlobalPreferences.6DB2E7EA-D7BA-5053-8218-00AE463923BF.plist
01.08.16 11:35:36,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: wirelessproxd(84) deny(1) file-read-data /private/var/root/Library/Preferences/.GlobalPreferences.plist
01.08.16 11:35:36,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: wirelessproxd(84) deny(1) file-read-data /Library/Preferences/.GlobalPreferences.plist
01.08.16 11:35:36,032 sharingd[319]: 11:35:36.031 : BTLE scanner Powered On
01.08.16 11:35:36,049 MRT[384]: Agent finished.
01.08.16 11:35:36,049 MRT[384]: Finished MRT run
01.08.16 11:35:36,095 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name CalendarAgent as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:36,095 cloudpaird[375]: DEBUG cloudpaird: system supports Continuity
01.08.16 11:35:36,098 diagnostics_agent[381]: AutoSubmitPreference is (null)
01.08.16 11:35:36,116 CloudKeychainProxy[402]: __45-[UbiqitousKVSProxy doEnsurePeerRegistration]_block_invoke <UB---e-C---> ensurePeerRegistration called, success ((null))
01.08.16 11:35:36,126 identityservicesd[323]: <IMMacNotificationCenterManager: 0x7fb071656fa0>: Configuring notification center for identifier: com.apple.iChat topics: (
"com.apple.madrid"
)
01.08.16 11:35:36,130 identityservicesd[323]: <IMMacNotificationCenterManager: 0x7fb071656fa0>: NC Disabled: NO
01.08.16 11:35:36,134 identityservicesd[323]: <IMMacNotificationCenterManager: 0x7fb071656fa0>: DND Enabled: NO
01.08.16 11:35:36,134 identityservicesd[323]: <IMMacNotificationCenterManager: 0x7fb071656fa0>: Updating enabled: YES (Topics: (
"com.apple.madrid"
))
01.08.16 11:35:36,146 blued[94]: ***** Removing all cloud paired devices
01.08.16 11:35:36,201 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name akd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:36,232 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: tcp_connection_get_statistics called with null connection, dumping backtrace:
[x86_64] libnetcore-583.50.1
0 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff95258de9 __nw_create_backtrace_string + 123
1 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff9523e89a tcp_connection_get_statistics + 175
2 CFNetwork 0x00007fff99c992c9 _ZN15TCPIOConnection28_signalConnectionEstablishedEv + 111
3 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb93d _dispatch_call_block_and_release + 12
4 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b040b _dispatch_client_callout + 8
5 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b503b _dispatch_queue_drain + 754
6 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb707 _dispatch_queue_invoke + 549
7 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3d53 _dispatch_root_queue_drain + 538
8 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3b00 _dispatch_worker_thread3 + 91
9 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73c4de _pthread_wqthread + 1129
10 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73a341 start_wqthread + 13
01.08.16 11:35:36,253 com.apple.geod[397]: 2016-08-01 11:35:36.225, 397, aa456b20, [LogMessageLogging]: adaptorOptionsArray is nil or empty, there no adaptors available to create
01.08.16 11:35:36,268 launchservicesd[87]: SecTaskLoadEntitlements failed error=22
01.08.16 11:35:36,309 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: tcp_connection_get_statistics called with null connection, dumping backtrace:
[x86_64] libnetcore-583.50.1
0 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff95258de9 __nw_create_backtrace_string + 123
1 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff9523e89a tcp_connection_get_statistics + 175
2 CFNetwork 0x00007fff99c992c9 _ZN15TCPIOConnection28_signalConnectionEstablishedEv + 111
3 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb93d _dispatch_call_block_and_release + 12
4 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b040b _dispatch_client_callout + 8
5 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b503b _dispatch_queue_drain + 754
6 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb707 _dispatch_queue_invoke + 549
7 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3d53 _dispatch_root_queue_drain + 538
8 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3b00 _dispatch_worker_thread3 + 91
9 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73c4de _pthread_wqthread + 1129
10 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73a341 start_wqthread + 13
01.08.16 11:35:36,322 launchservicesd[87]: SecTaskLoadEntitlements failed error=22
01.08.16 11:35:36,323 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: tcp_connection_get_statistics called with null connection, dumping backtrace:
[x86_64] libnetcore-583.50.1
0 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff95258de9 __nw_create_backtrace_string + 123
1 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff9523e89a tcp_connection_get_statistics + 175
2 CFNetwork 0x00007fff99c992c9 _ZN15TCPIOConnection28_signalConnectionEstablishedEv + 111
3 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb93d _dispatch_call_block_and_release + 12
4 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b040b _dispatch_client_callout + 8
5 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b503b _dispatch_queue_drain + 754
6 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb707 _dispatch_queue_invoke + 549
7 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3d53 _dispatch_root_queue_drain + 538
8 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3b00 _dispatch_worker_thread3 + 91
9 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73c4de _pthread_wqthread + 1129
10 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73a341 start_wqthread + 13
01.08.16 11:35:36,328 launchservicesd[87]: SecTaskLoadEntitlements failed error=22
01.08.16 11:35:36,343 com.apple.SecurityServer[89]: Session 100015 created
01.08.16 11:35:36,396 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: tcp_connection_get_statistics called with null connection, dumping backtrace:
[x86_64] libnetcore-583.50.1
0 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff95258de9 __nw_create_backtrace_string + 123
1 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff9523e89a tcp_connection_get_statistics + 175
2 CFNetwork 0x00007fff99c992c9 _ZN15TCPIOConnection28_signalConnectionEstablishedEv + 111
3 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb93d _dispatch_call_block_and_release + 12
4 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b040b _dispatch_client_callout + 8
5 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b503b _dispatch_queue_drain + 754
6 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb707 _dispatch_queue_invoke + 549
7 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3d53 _dispatch_root_queue_drain + 538
8 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3b00 _dispatch_worker_thread3 + 91
9 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73c4de _pthread_wqthread + 1129
10 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73a341 start_wqthread + 13
01.08.16 11:35:36,427 logind[104]: -[SessionManager getClient:withRole:inAuditSession:]:241: ERROR: No session dictionary for audit session 100015
01.08.16 11:35:36,427 logind[104]: _SMGetSessionAgent:73: ERROR: __SMGetClientForAuditSessionAgent failed 2
01.08.16 11:35:36,428 IMRemoteURLConnectionAgent[404]: SACShieldWindowShowing:925: ERROR: NULL response
01.08.16 11:35:36,429 identityservicesd[323]: [Warning] FTMessageDelivery failed! (HTTP Status Code: 0) Error (NSURLErrorDomain:-1009): Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet. https://query.ess.apple.com/WebObjects/QueryService.woa/wa/query" target="_blank
01.08.16 11:35:36,429 identityservicesd[323]: [Warning] FTMessageDelivery failed! (HTTP Status Code: 0) Error (NSURLErrorDomain:-1009): Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet. https://query.ess.apple.com/WebObjects/QueryService.woa/wa/query" target="_blank
01.08.16 11:35:36,429 identityservicesd[323]: [Warning] Response identities is not what we expected ((null) instead of NSDictionary) (null), error Error Domain=NSURLErrorDomain Code=-1009 "(null)", resultCode 20000
01.08.16 11:35:36,430 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: tcp_connection_get_statistics called with null connection, dumping backtrace:
[x86_64] libnetcore-583.50.1
0 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff95258de9 __nw_create_backtrace_string + 123
1 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff9523e89a tcp_connection_get_statistics + 175
2 CFNetwork 0x00007fff99c992c9 _ZN15TCPIOConnection28_signalConnectionEstablishedEv + 111
3 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb93d _dispatch_call_block_and_release + 12
4 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b040b _dispatch_client_callout + 8
5 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b503b _dispatch_queue_drain + 754
6 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb707 _dispatch_queue_invoke + 549
7 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3d53 _dispatch_root_queue_drain + 538
8 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3b00 _dispatch_worker_thread3 + 91
9 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73c4de _pthread_wqthread + 1129
10 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73a341 start_wqthread + 13
01.08.16 11:35:36,436 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: [SLSUGGESTIONS] setupSession error : Error Domain=NSURLErrorDomain Code=-1009 "Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet." UserInfo={NSUnderlyingError=0x7ff543ef2b10 {Error Domain=kCFErrorDomainCFNetwork Code=-1009 "(null)" UserInfo={_kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12}}, NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=https://init.itunes.apple.com/WebObjects/MZInit.woa/wa/signSapSetupCert, NSErrorFailingURLKey=https://init.itunes.apple.com/WebObjects/MZInit.woa/wa/signSapSetupCert, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, NSLocalizedDescription=Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet.}
01.08.16 11:35:36,437 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: [SLSUGGESTIONS] could not load URL https://dalk4zrp4jp3q.cloudfront.net/images/mac_YFVkNF/movie_placeholder_siri_2x.png" target="_blank: Error Domain=NSURLErrorDomain Code=-1009 "Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet." UserInfo={NSUnderlyingError=0x7ff546043610 {Error Domain=kCFErrorDomainCFNetwork Code=-1009 "(null)" UserInfo={_kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12}}, NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=https://dalk4zrp4jp3q.cloudfront.net/images/mac_YFVkNF/movie_placeholder_siri_2x.png, NSErrorFailingURLKey=https://dalk4zrp4jp3q.cloudfront.net/images/mac_YFVkNF/movie_placeholder_siri_2x.png, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, NSLocalizedDescription=Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet.}
01.08.16 11:35:36,438 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: [SLSUGGESTIONS] setupSession error : Error Domain=NSURLErrorDomain Code=-1009 "Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet." UserInfo={NSUnderlyingError=0x7ff543da2230 {Error Domain=kCFErrorDomainCFNetwork Code=-1009 "(null)" UserInfo={_kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12}}, NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=https://init.itunes.apple.com/WebObjects/MZInit.woa/wa/signSapSetupCert, NSErrorFailingURLKey=https://init.itunes.apple.com/WebObjects/MZInit.woa/wa/signSapSetupCert, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, NSLocalizedDescription=Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet.}
01.08.16 11:35:36,438 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: [SLSUGGESTIONS] could not load URL https://dalk4zrp4jp3q.cloudfront.net/images/mac_YFVkNF/ustv_y.png" target="_blank: Error Domain=NSURLErrorDomain Code=-1009 "Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet." UserInfo={NSUnderlyingError=0x7ff543de6770 {Error Domain=kCFErrorDomainCFNetwork Code=-1009 "(null)" UserInfo={_kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12}}, NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=https://dalk4zrp4jp3q.cloudfront.net/images/mac_YFVkNF/ustv_y.png, NSErrorFailingURLKey=https://dalk4zrp4jp3q.cloudfront.net/images/mac_YFVkNF/ustv_y.png, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, NSLocalizedDescription=Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet.}
01.08.16 11:35:36,448 com.apple.geod[397]: 2016-08-01 11:35:36.324, 397, aa756690, [NetworkDefaults]: Error updating network defaults: Error Domain=NSURLErrorDomain Code=-1009 "The Internet connection appears to be offline." UserInfo={NSUnderlyingError=0x7fafaa53d690 {Error Domain=kCFErrorDomainCFNetwork Code=-1009 "(null)" UserInfo={_kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12}}, NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=https://configuration.apple.com/configurations/pep/config/geo/networkDefaults-osx-10.11.plist, NSErrorFailingURLKey=https://configuration.apple.com/configurations/pep/config/geo/networkDefaults-osx-10.11.plist, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, NSLocalizedDescription=The Internet connection appears to be offline.}
01.08.16 11:35:36,449 com.apple.geod[397]: 2016-08-01 11:35:36.325, 397, aa756690, [CountryConfiguration]: Could not determine current country code: Error Domain=NSURLErrorDomain Code=-1009 "The Internet connection appears to be offline." UserInfo={NSUnderlyingError=0x7fafaa442930 {Error Domain=kCFErrorDomainCFNetwork Code=-1009 "The Internet connection appears to be offline." UserInfo={NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=https://gspe1-ssl.ls.apple.com/pep/gcc, NSErrorFailingURLKey=https://gspe1-ssl.ls.apple.com/pep/gcc, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, NSLocalizedDescription=The Internet connection appears to be offline.}}, NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=https://gspe1-ssl.ls.apple.com/pep/gcc, NSErrorFailingURLKey=https://gspe1-ssl.ls.apple.com/pep/gcc, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, NSLocalizedDescription=The Internet connection appears to be offline.}
01.08.16 11:35:36,474 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: tcp_connection_get_statistics called with null connection, dumping backtrace:
[x86_64] libnetcore-583.50.1
0 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff95258de9 __nw_create_backtrace_string + 123
1 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff9523e89a tcp_connection_get_statistics + 175
2 CFNetwork 0x00007fff99c992c9 _ZN15TCPIOConnection28_signalConnectionEstablishedEv + 111
3 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb93d _dispatch_call_block_and_release + 12
4 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b040b _dispatch_client_callout + 8
5 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b503b _dispatch_queue_drain + 754
6 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb707 _dispatch_queue_invoke + 549
7 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3d53 _dispatch_root_queue_drain + 538
8 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3b00 _dispatch_worker_thread3 + 91
9 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73c4de _pthread_wqthread + 1129
10 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73a341 start_wqthread + 13
01.08.16 11:35:36,474 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: [SLSUGGESTIONS] could not load URL https://dalk4zrp4jp3q.cloudfront.net/images/mac_YFVkNF/clock_2x.png" target="_blank: Error Domain=NSURLErrorDomain Code=-1009 "Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet." UserInfo={NSUnderlyingError=0x7ff543fed0d0 {Error Domain=kCFErrorDomainCFNetwork Code=-1009 "(null)" UserInfo={_kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12}}, NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=https://dalk4zrp4jp3q.cloudfront.net/images/mac_YFVkNF/clock_2x.png, NSErrorFailingURLKey=https://dalk4zrp4jp3q.cloudfront.net/images/mac_YFVkNF/clock_2x.png, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, NSLocalizedDescription=Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet.}
01.08.16 11:35:36,594 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name CalendarAgent as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:36,668 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name CalendarAgent as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:36,695 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name CalendarAgent as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:36,723 symptomsd[272]: __73-[NetworkAnalyticsEngine observeValueForKeyPath:ofObject:change:context:]_block_invoke unexpected switch value 2
01.08.16 11:35:36,745 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name CalendarAgent as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:36,795 Keychain Circle Notification[361]: Posted at launch: (
)
01.08.16 11:35:36,809 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name CalendarAgent as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:36,812 fuspredownloader[389]: 2f70a3156f93d2abafc241ba45215161298b0e777fe4846ad148c8afed11c70c
01.08.16 11:35:36,843 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name CalendarAgent as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:36,848 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name akd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:36,855 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.xpc.launchd.domain.pid.om.apple.photostream-agent.372) Path not allowed in target domain: type = pid, path = /Applications/iPhoto.app/Contents/Frameworks/PhotoFoundation.framework/Versions/A/XPCServices/com.apple.PhotoApps.DevicePropertyReader.xpc error = 147: The specified service did not ship in the requestor's bundle, origin = /Applications/iPhoto.app/Contents/Library/LoginItems/PhotoStreamAgent.app
01.08.16 11:35:36,856 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.xpc.launchd.domain.pid.om.apple.photostream-agent.372) Path not allowed in target domain: type = pid, path = /Applications/iPhoto.app/Contents/Frameworks/PhotoFoundation.framework/Versions/A/XPCServices/com.apple.PhotoApps.DevicePropertyReader.xpc error = 147: The specified service did not ship in the requestor's bundle, origin = /Applications/iPhoto.app/Contents/Library/LoginItems/PhotoStreamAgent.app
01.08.16 11:35:36,867 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name CalendarAgent as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:36,893 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name gamed as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:36,909 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name CalendarAgent as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,031 ConsumerTouchDriver[407]: WARNING: The Gestalt selector gestaltSystemVersion is returning 10.9.6 instead of 10.11.6. This is not a bug in Gestalt -- it is a documented limitation. Use NSProcessInfo's operatingSystemVersion property to get correct system version number.
Call location:
01.08.16 11:35:37,032 ConsumerTouchDriver[407]: 0 CarbonCore 0x00007fff8c1106df ___Gestalt_SystemVersion_block_invoke + 113
01.08.16 11:35:37,032 ConsumerTouchDriver[407]: 1 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b040b _dispatch_client_callout + 8
01.08.16 11:35:37,032 ConsumerTouchDriver[407]: 2 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b0303 dispatch_once_f + 67
01.08.16 11:35:37,032 ConsumerTouchDriver[407]: 3 CarbonCore 0x00007fff8c09cfbc _Gestalt_SystemVersion + 987
01.08.16 11:35:37,032 ConsumerTouchDriver[407]: 4 CarbonCore 0x00007fff8c09c7d0 Gestalt + 139
01.08.16 11:35:37,032 ConsumerTouchDriver[407]: 5 ConsumerTouchDriver 0x000000010006cdad _ZN7OSUtils16GetSystemVersionEv + 29
01.08.16 11:35:37,032 ConsumerTouchDriver[407]: 6 ConsumerTouchDriver 0x00000001000e0e97 _ZN15CMacSystemState9SetOSTypeEv + 9
01.08.16 11:35:37,041 TabletDriver[376]: Finish launching /Library/Application Support/Tablet/PenTabletDriver.app/Contents/Resources/ConsumerTouchDriver.app
01.08.16 11:35:37,064 CalNCService[352]: [Warning] Cannot listen to battery level change notification.
01.08.16 11:35:37,068 TabletDriver[408]: WARNING: The Gestalt selector gestaltSystemVersion is returning 10.9.6 instead of 10.11.6. This is not a bug in Gestalt -- it is a documented limitation. Use NSProcessInfo's operatingSystemVersion property to get correct system version number.
Call location:
01.08.16 11:35:37,068 TabletDriver[408]: 0 CarbonCore 0x00007fff8c1106df ___Gestalt_SystemVersion_block_invoke + 113
01.08.16 11:35:37,068 TabletDriver[408]: 1 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b040b _dispatch_client_callout + 8
01.08.16 11:35:37,068 TabletDriver[408]: 2 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b0303 dispatch_once_f + 67
01.08.16 11:35:37,068 TabletDriver[408]: 3 CarbonCore 0x00007fff8c09cfbc _Gestalt_SystemVersion + 987
01.08.16 11:35:37,068 TabletDriver[408]: 4 CarbonCore 0x00007fff8c09c7d0 Gestalt + 139
01.08.16 11:35:37,068 TabletDriver[408]: 5 TabletDriver 0x00000001000053d5 InternalMain + 65
01.08.16 11:35:37,068 TabletDriver[408]: 6 TabletDriver 0x0000000100008551 main + 18
01.08.16 11:35:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SocialPushAgent(359) deny(1) file-write-data /Users/julianglander/Library/Preferences/com.apple.socialpushagent.plist
01.08.16 11:35:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SocialPushAgent(359) deny(1) file-write-data /Users/julianglander/Library/Preferences/com.apple.socialpushagent.plist
01.08.16 11:35:37,228 CalendarAgent[308]: [com.apple.calendar.store.log.caldav.queue] [Account refresh failed with error: Error Domain=NSURLErrorDomain Code=-1009 "Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet." UserInfo={AccountName=iCloud, CalDAVErrFromRefresh=YES, NSUnderlyingError=0x7f9ca2670b70 {Error Domain=kCFErrorDomainCFNetwork Code=-1009 "Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet." UserInfo={NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=https://exaptor%40arcor.de@p45-caldav.icloud.com/1062271454/principal/, NSErrorFailingURLKey=https://exaptor%40arcor.de@p45-caldav.icloud.com/1062271454/principal/, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, NSLocalizedDescription=Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet.}}, NSErrorFailingURLKey=https://exaptor%40arcor.de@p45-caldav.icloud.com/1062271454/principal/, NSLocalizedDescription=Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet., _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=https://exaptor%40arcor.de@p45-caldav.icloud.com/1062271454/principal/, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8}]
01.08.16 11:35:37,356 Keychain Circle Notification[361]: rawStatus 1, #applicants 0, #peers 2, err=(null)
01.08.16 11:35:37,356 Keychain Circle Notification[361]: {ChangeCallback}
01.08.16 11:35:37,383 CalendarAgent[308]: [com.apple.calendar.store.log.caldav.queue] [Account refresh failed with error: Error Domain=NSURLErrorDomain Code=-1009 "Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet." UserInfo={AccountName=glanderjulian@gmail.com, CalDAVErrFromRefresh=YES, NSUnderlyingError=0x7f9ca24ae3d0 {Error Domain=kCFErrorDomainCFNetwork Code=-1009 "Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet." UserInfo={NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=https://glanderjulian%40gmail.com@apidata.googleusercontent.com/caldav/v2/glanderjulian%40gmail.com/user/, NSErrorFailingURLKey=https://glanderjulian%40gmail.com@apidata.googleusercontent.com/caldav/v2/glanderjulian%40gmail.com/user/, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, NSLocalizedDescription=Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet.}}, NSErrorFailingURLKey=https://glanderjulian%40gmail.com@apidata.googleusercontent.com/caldav/v2/glanderjulian%40gmail.com/user/, NSLocalizedDescription=Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet., _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=https://glanderjulian%40gmail.com@apidata.googleusercontent.com/caldav/v2/glanderjulian%40gmail.com/user/, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8}]
01.08.16 11:35:37,475 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: tcp_connection_get_statistics called with null connection, dumping backtrace:
[x86_64] libnetcore-583.50.1
0 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff95258de9 __nw_create_backtrace_string + 123
1 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff9523e89a tcp_connection_get_statistics + 175
2 CFNetwork 0x00007fff99c992c9 _ZN15TCPIOConnection28_signalConnectionEstablishedEv + 111
3 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb93d _dispatch_call_block_and_release + 12
4 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b040b _dispatch_client_callout + 8
5 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b503b _dispatch_queue_drain + 754
6 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb707 _dispatch_queue_invoke + 549
7 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3d53 _dispatch_root_queue_drain + 538
8 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3b00 _dispatch_worker_thread3 + 91
9 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73c4de _pthread_wqthread + 1129
10 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73a341 start_wqthread + 13
01.08.16 11:35:37,485 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: [SLSUGGESTIONS] could not load URL https://dalk4zrp4jp3q.cloudfront.net/images/mac_YFVkNF/drizzle_day_2x.png" target="_blank: Error Domain=NSURLErrorDomain Code=-1009 "Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet." UserInfo={NSUnderlyingError=0x7ff543e708e0 {Error Domain=kCFErrorDomainCFNetwork Code=-1009 "(null)" UserInfo={_kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12}}, NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=https://dalk4zrp4jp3q.cloudfront.net/images/mac_YFVkNF/drizzle_day_2x.png, NSErrorFailingURLKey=https://dalk4zrp4jp3q.cloudfront.net/images/mac_YFVkNF/drizzle_day_2x.png, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, NSLocalizedDescription=Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet.}
01.08.16 11:35:37,509 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:37.471 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xa34d1000] [lvl=2] -[KSAgentApp setupLoggerOutput] Agent settings: <KSAgentSettings:0x2184a0 bundleID=com.google.Keystone.Agent lastCheck=(null) checkInterval=18000.000000 uiDisplayInterval=604800.000000 sleepInterval=1800.000000 jitterInterval=900 maxRunInterval=0.000000 isConsoleUser=1 ticketStorePath=/Users/julianglander/Library/Google/GoogleSoftwareUpdate/TicketStore/Keystone.ticketstore runMode=3 daemonUpdateEngineBrokerServiceName=com.google.Keystone.Daemon.UpdateEngine daemonAdministrationServiceName=com.google.Keystone.Daemon.Administration logEverything=0 logBufferSize=2048 alwaysPromptForUpdates=0 productIDToUpdate=(null) lastUIDisplayed=(null) alwaysShowStatusItem=0 updateCheckTag=(null) printResults=NO userInitiated=NO>
01.08.16 11:35:37,510 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:37.510 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xa34d1000] [lvl=2] -[KSAgentApp checkForUpdates] Starting update check.
01.08.16 11:35:37,510 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:37.510 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xb029b000] [lvl=2] -[KSAgentApp(KeystoneThread) runKeystonesInThreadWithArg:] Starting engine thread
01.08.16 11:35:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: PhotoStreamAgent(372) deny(1) file-write-create /Users/julianglander/Library/Logs/Ubiquity
01.08.16 11:35:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: PhotoStreamAgent(372) deny(1) mach-lookup com.apple.AssetCacheLocatorService
01.08.16 11:35:37,554 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: tcp_connection_get_statistics called with null connection, dumping backtrace:
[x86_64] libnetcore-583.50.1
0 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff95258de9 __nw_create_backtrace_string + 123
1 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff9523e89a tcp_connection_get_statistics + 175
2 CFNetwork 0x00007fff99c992c9 _ZN15TCPIOConnection28_signalConnectionEstablishedEv + 111
3 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb93d _dispatch_call_block_and_release + 12
4 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b040b _dispatch_client_callout + 8
5 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b503b _dispatch_queue_drain + 754
6 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb707 _dispatch_queue_invoke + 549
7 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3d53 _dispatch_root_queue_drain + 538
8 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3b00 _dispatch_worker_thread3 + 91
9 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73c4de _pthread_wqthread + 1129
10 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73a341 start_wqthread + 13
01.08.16 11:35:37,556 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: [SLSUGGESTIONS] could not load URL https://dalk4zrp4jp3q.cloudfront.net/images/mac_YFVkNF/safari_mini_web.png" target="_blank: Error Domain=NSURLErrorDomain Code=-1009 "Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet." UserInfo={NSUnderlyingError=0x7ff543fe7650 {Error Domain=kCFErrorDomainCFNetwork Code=-1009 "(null)" UserInfo={_kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12}}, NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=https://dalk4zrp4jp3q.cloudfront.net/images/mac_YFVkNF/safari_mini_web.png, NSErrorFailingURLKey=https://dalk4zrp4jp3q.cloudfront.net/images/mac_YFVkNF/safari_mini_web.png, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, NSLocalizedDescription=Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet.}
01.08.16 11:35:37,587 locationd[91]: Location icon should now be in state 'Active'
01.08.16 11:35:37,597 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: tcp_connection_get_statistics called with null connection, dumping backtrace:
[x86_64] libnetcore-583.50.1
0 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff95258de9 __nw_create_backtrace_string + 123
1 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff9523e89a tcp_connection_get_statistics + 175
2 CFNetwork 0x00007fff99c992c9 _ZN15TCPIOConnection28_signalConnectionEstablishedEv + 111
3 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb93d _dispatch_call_block_and_release + 12
4 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b040b _dispatch_client_callout + 8
5 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b503b _dispatch_queue_drain + 754
6 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb707 _dispatch_queue_invoke + 549
7 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3d53 _dispatch_root_queue_drain + 538
8 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3b00 _dispatch_worker_thread3 + 91
9 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73c4de _pthread_wqthread + 1129
10 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73a341 start_wqthread + 13
01.08.16 11:35:37,597 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: [SLSUGGESTIONS] could not load URL https://dalk4zrp4jp3q.cloudfront.net/images/mac_YFVkNF/trailer_overlay.png" target="_blank: Error Domain=NSURLErrorDomain Code=-1009 "Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet." UserInfo={NSUnderlyingError=0x7ff543f0b820 {Error Domain=kCFErrorDomainCFNetwork Code=-1009 "(null)" UserInfo={_kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12}}, NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=https://dalk4zrp4jp3q.cloudfront.net/images/mac_YFVkNF/trailer_overlay.png, NSErrorFailingURLKey=https://dalk4zrp4jp3q.cloudfront.net/images/mac_YFVkNF/trailer_overlay.png, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, NSLocalizedDescription=Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet.}
01.08.16 11:35:37,625 CalendarAgent[308]: [com.apple.calendar.store.log.caldav.queue] [Adding [<CalDAVAccountRefreshQueueableOperation: 0x7f9ca25762a0; Sequence: 0>] to failed operations.]
01.08.16 11:35:37,633 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:37.632 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xa34d1000] [lvl=2] +[KSKeystoneTicketRepair updateKeystoneTicketInTicketStore:version:bundlePath:error:] KSKeystoneTicketRepair does not need to update the Keystone ticket.
01.08.16 11:35:37,643 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,643 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: tcp_connection_get_statistics called with null connection, dumping backtrace:
[x86_64] libnetcore-583.50.1
0 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff95258de9 __nw_create_backtrace_string + 123
1 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff9523e89a tcp_connection_get_statistics + 175
2 CFNetwork 0x00007fff99c992c9 _ZN15TCPIOConnection28_signalConnectionEstablishedEv + 111
3 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb93d _dispatch_call_block_and_release + 12
4 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b040b _dispatch_client_callout + 8
5 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b503b _dispatch_queue_drain + 754
6 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb707 _dispatch_queue_invoke + 549
7 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3d53 _dispatch_root_queue_drain + 538
8 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3b00 _dispatch_worker_thread3 + 91
9 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73c4de _pthread_wqthread + 1129
10 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73a341 start_wqthread + 13
01.08.16 11:35:37,644 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: [SLSUGGESTIONS] could not load URL https://dalk4zrp4jp3q.cloudfront.net/images/mac_YFVkNF/link.png" target="_blank: Error Domain=NSURLErrorDomain Code=-1009 "Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet." UserInfo={NSUnderlyingError=0x7ff543c82a50 {Error Domain=kCFErrorDomainCFNetwork Code=-1009 "(null)" UserInfo={_kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12}}, NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=https://dalk4zrp4jp3q.cloudfront.net/images/mac_YFVkNF/link.png, NSErrorFailingURLKey=https://dalk4zrp4jp3q.cloudfront.net/images/mac_YFVkNF/link.png, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, NSLocalizedDescription=Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet.}
01.08.16 11:35:37,664 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,664 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,668 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.google.keystone.daemon[411]) Endpoint has been activated through legacy launch(3) APIs. Please switch to XPC or bootstrap_check_in(): com.google.Keystone.Daemon.Administration
01.08.16 11:35:37,668 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.google.keystone.daemon[411]) Endpoint has been activated through legacy launch(3) APIs. Please switch to XPC or bootstrap_check_in(): com.google.Keystone.Daemon.UpdateEngine
01.08.16 11:35:37,674 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,677 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,680 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,685 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,688 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,691 locationd[91]: NETWORK: no response from server, reachability, 2, queryRetries, 0
01.08.16 11:35:37,694 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) mach-lookup com.apple.lsd.mapdb
01.08.16 11:35:37,697 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: LaunchServices: disconnect event received for service com.apple.lsd.mapdb
01.08.16 11:35:37,697 Keychain Circle Notification[361]: {ChangeCallback} scheduleActivity 4001-01-01 00:00:00 +0000
01.08.16 11:35:37,697 Keychain Circle Notification[361]: {ChangeCallback} Applicants
01.08.16 11:35:37,697 Keychain Circle Notification[361]: Checking validity of 0 notes
01.08.16 11:35:37,698 Keychain Circle Notification[361]: writeToStorage plist={
absentCircleWithNoReason = 0;
applicationDate = "0000-12-30 00:00:00 +0000";
lastCircleStatus = 1;
lastWritten = "2016-08-01 09:35:37 +0000";
pendingApplicationReminder = "4001-01-01 00:00:00 +0000";
pendingApplicationReminderInterval = 172800;
}
01.08.16 11:35:37,698 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: LaunchServices: received XPC_ERROR_CONNECTION_INVALID trying to map database
01.08.16 11:35:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) mach-lookup com.apple.lsd.mapdb
01.08.16 11:35:37,698 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: LaunchServices: disconnect event received for service com.apple.lsd.mapdb
01.08.16 11:35:37,699 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: LaunchServices: received XPC_ERROR_CONNECTION_INVALID trying to map database
01.08.16 11:35:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /private/var/folders/l2/4ftthhsd3475lsp1_7j4k_3h0000gn/0/com.apple.LaunchServices-134501.csstore
01.08.16 11:35:37,699 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,702 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,703 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,704 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,705 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Users/julianglander/Library/Preferences/com.apple.LaunchServices.plist
01.08.16 11:35:37,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Users/julianglander/Library/Preferences/com.apple.LaunchServices/com.apple.launchservices.secure.plist
01.08.16 11:35:37,707 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,707 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:37.707 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xa34d1000] [lvl=2] -[KeystoneDaemon logServiceState] GoogleSoftwareUpdate daemon (1.2.5.1190) vending:
com.google.Keystone.Daemon.UpdateEngine: 2 connection(s)
com.google.Keystone.Daemon.Administration: 0 connection(s)
01.08.16 11:35:37,708 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,709 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,710 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,712 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,713 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,714 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,715 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,716 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,717 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,718 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,719 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,721 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,722 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,723 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,724 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,725 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,726 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,727 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,729 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,730 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,736 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,736 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:37.736 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xb029b000] [lvl=2] -[KSAgentApp(KeystoneThread) runKeystonesInThreadWithArg:] Checking with system-wide engine: <KSDaemonUpdateEngine:0x707090
ticketStore=<KSPersistentTicketStore:0x706390 store=<KSKeyedPersistentStore:0x706f90
path="/Library/Google/GoogleSoftwareUpdate/TicketStore/Keystone.ticketstore"
lockFile=<KSLockFile:0x706fa0
path="/Library/Google/GoogleSoftwareUpdate/TicketStore/Keystone.ticketstore.lock"
locked=NO
>
>>
processor=<KSActionProcessor:0x707980
delegate=<KSDaemonUpdateEngine:0x707090>
isProcessing=NO actionsCompleted=0 progress=0.00
errors=0 currentActionErrors=0
events=0 currentActionEvents=0
actionQueue=( )
>
delegate=(null)
serverInfoStore=(null)
errors=0
>
01.08.16 11:35:37,738 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:37.738 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xb029b000] [lvl=2] -[KSAgentApp performSelfUpdateWithEngine:] Checking for self update with Engine: <KSDaemonUpdateEngine:0x707090
ticketStore=<KSPersistentTicketStore:0x706390 store=<KSKeyedPersistentStore:0x706f90
path="/Library/Google/GoogleSoftwareUpdate/TicketStore/Keystone.ticketstore"
lockFile=<KSLockFile:0x706fa0
path="/Library/Google/GoogleSoftwareUpdate/TicketStore/Keystone.ticketstore.lock"
locked=NO
>
>>
processor=<KSActionProcessor:0x707980
delegate=<KSDaemonUpdateEngine:0x707090>
isProcessing=NO actionsCompleted=0 progress=0.00
errors=0 currentActionErrors=0
events=0 currentActionEvents=0
actionQueue=( )
>
delegate=(null)
serverInfoStore=(null)
errors=0
>
01.08.16 11:35:37,738 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:37.738 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xb029b000] [lvl=2] -[KSAgentApp performSelfUpdateWithEngine:] This process may be killed if self-update is necessary. In such cases, sub-processes may still be running to complete the self-update.
01.08.16 11:35:37,739 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:37.739 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xb029b000] [lvl=2] -[KSAgentApp updateProductWithProductID:usingEngine:] Checking for updates for "com.google.Keystone" using engine <KSDaemonUpdateEngine:0x707090
ticketStore=<KSPersistentTicketStore:0x706390 store=<KSKeyedPersistentStore:0x706f90
path="/Library/Google/GoogleSoftwareUpdate/TicketStore/Keystone.ticketstore"
lockFile=<KSLockFile:0x706fa0
path="/Library/Google/GoogleSoftwareUpdate/TicketStore/Keystone.ticketstore.lock"
locked=NO
>
>>
processor=<KSActionProcessor:0x707980
delegate=<KSDaemonUpdateEngine:0x707090>
isProcessing=NO actionsCompleted=0 progress=0.00
errors=0 currentActionErrors=0
events=0 currentActionEvents=0
actionQueue=( )
>
delegate=(null)
serverInfoStore=(null)
errors=0
>
01.08.16 11:35:37,743 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,744 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,752 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,755 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,757 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,761 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,766 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:37.766 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=2] -[KSUpdateEngine updateProductID:] KSUpdateEngine updating product ID: "com.google.Keystone"
01.08.16 11:35:37,769 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:37.769 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=2] -[KSCheckAction performAction] KSCheckAction checking 1 ticket(s).
01.08.16 11:35:37,800 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:37.800 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=2] -[KSUpdateCheckAction performAction] KSUpdateCheckAction starting update check for ticket(s): {(
<KSTicket:0x506cc0
productID=com.google.Keystone
version=1.2.5.1190
xc=<KSPathExistenceChecker:0x505050 path=/Library/Google/GoogleSoftwareUpdate/GoogleSoftwareUpdate.bundle>
serverType=Omaha
url=https://tools.google.com/service/update2
creationDate=2015-08-21 09:00:38
ticketVersion=1
>
)}
Using server: <KSOmahaServer:0x217030
engine=<KSDaemonUpdateEngine:0x707090>
>
01.08.16 11:35:37,807 CalendarAgent[308]: [com.apple.calendar.store.log.caldav.queue] [Adding [<CalDAVAccountRefreshQueueableOperation: 0x7f9ca26a8130; Sequence: 0>] to failed operations.]
01.08.16 11:35:37,826 iconservicesagent[336]: -[ISGenerateImageOp generateImageWithCompletion:] Failed to composit image for descriptor <ISBindingImageDescriptor: 0x7fcb8ad109a0>.
01.08.16 11:35:37,828 quicklookd[339]: Error returned from iconservicesagent: (null)
01.08.16 11:35:37,829 iconservicesagent[336]: -[ISGenerateImageOp generateImageWithCompletion:] Failed to composit image for descriptor <ISBindingImageDescriptor: 0x7fcb8ad10e20>.
01.08.16 11:35:37,830 quicklookd[339]: Error returned from iconservicesagent: (null)
01.08.16 11:35:37,831 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:37.831 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=2] +[KSCodeSigningVerification verifyBundle:applicationId:error:] KSCodeSigningVerification verifying code signing for '/Library/Google/GoogleSoftwareUpdate/GoogleSoftwareUpdate.bundle' with the requirement 'anchor apple generic and certificate 1[field.1.2.840.113635.100.6.2.6] exists and certificate leaf[field.1.2.840.113635.100.6.1.13] exists and certificate leaf[subject.OU]="EQHXZ8M8AV" and (identifier="com.google.Keystone")'
01.08.16 11:35:37,831 iconservicesagent[336]: -[ISGenerateImageOp generateImageWithCompletion:] Failed to composit image for descriptor <ISBindingImageDescriptor: 0x7fcb8af01e00>.
01.08.16 11:35:37,832 quicklookd[339]: Error returned from iconservicesagent: (null)
01.08.16 11:35:37,833 iconservicesagent[336]: -[ISGenerateImageOp generateImageWithCompletion:] Failed to composit image for descriptor <ISBindingImageDescriptor: 0x7fcb8af06d90>.
01.08.16 11:35:37,835 quicklookd[339]: Error returned from iconservicesagent: (null)
01.08.16 11:35:37,879 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name CalendarAgent as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:37,901 sandboxd[147]: ([146]) ostraceutil(146) System Policy: deny forbidden-link-priv
01.08.16 11:35:37,935 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:37.935 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=2] -[KSOmahaServer(PrivateMethods) updateRequestElementForTicket:pingAllowed:isNewInstall:wasRollCall:wasUserActive:wasInstallActive:errors:] KSOmahaServer failed to verify the code signing of the application com.google.Keystone: <KSError:0x708ed0
domain="com.google.UpdateEngine.CommonErrorDomain"
code=2004
userInfo={
date = 2016-08-01 09:35:37 +0000;
filename = "KSCodeSigningVerification.m";
function = "+[KSCodeSigningVerification verifyBundle:applicationId:error:]";
NSLocalizedDescription = "KSCodeSigningVerification failed to validate code signing for '/Library/Google/GoogleSoftwareUpdate/GoogleSoftwareUpdate.bundle'. The bundle does not satisfy the code signing requirements.";
NSUnderlyingError = <KSError:0x70fac0
domain=NSOSStatusErrorDomain
code=-67050
userInfo={
SecCSArchitecture = i386;
}
>;
line = 158;
}
>
01.08.16 11:35:37,951 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:37.951 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=2] -[KSUpdateCheckAction performAction] KSUpdateCheckAction running KSServerUpdateRequest: <KSOmahaServerUpdateRequest:0x2154f0
server=<KSOmahaServer:0x217030>
url="https://tools.google.com/service/update2?cup2hreq=75884d2fdfdbe400ffce6af5fda3bf4460355151b2af5ef8c5762d881672881e&cup2key=6:937253641"
fallbackURLs=(
http://tools.google.com/service/update2?cup2hreq=75884d2fdfdbe400ffce6af5fda3bf4460355151b2af5ef8c5762d881672881e&cup2key=6:3217185969" target="_blank
)
runningFetchers=0
tickets=1
body=
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8" standalone="yes"?>
<request protocol="3.0" version="KeystoneDaemon-1.2.5.1190" ismachine="1" requestid="{CC80001A-9BF6-4C01-957D-31FDE9FF4F96}" dedup="cr" sessionid="{DF6DBE67-2E80-49F8-8B14-72B45CDEED86}">
<os platform="mac" version="10.11" arch="x86_64h" sp="10.11.6_x86_64h"></os>
<app appid="com.google.Keystone" version="1.2.5.1190" lang="en-us" installage="346" installdate="3479" brand="GGLG" signed="0">
<ping rd="3500" ad="3500" ping_freshness="{82C99ACE-4A2F-4D78-9E69-D86FE54BD6F0}"></ping>
<updatecheck></updatecheck>
</app>
</request>
headers={
"X-GoogleUpdate-Interactivity" = bg;
}
>
01.08.16 11:35:38,033 ksfetch[415]: 2016-08-01 11:35:38.032 ksfetch[415/0xa34d1000] [lvl=2] main() ksfetch fetching URL (<NSMutableURLRequest: 0x407090> { URL: https://tools.google.com/service/update2?cup2hreq=75884d2fdfdbe400ffce6af5fda3bf4460355151b2af5ef8c5762d881672881e&cup2key=6:937253641" target="_blank }) to folder:/tmp/KSOutOfProcessFetcher.5z9M8wSD8I/download
01.08.16 11:35:38,063 TabletDriver[376]: Finish launching /Library/Application Support/Tablet/PenTabletDriver.app/Contents/Resources/TabletDriver.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,068 sandboxd[147]: ([146]) ostraceutil(146) System Policy: deny forbidden-link-priv
01.08.16 11:35:38,131 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name ksfetch as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:38,172 ksfetch[415]: 2016-08-01 11:35:38.172 ksfetch[415/0xa34d1000] [lvl=2] main() ksfetch done fetching.
01.08.16 11:35:38,173 ksfetch[415]: 2016-08-01 11:35:38.173 ksfetch[415/0xa34d1000] [lvl=2] main() ksfetch response sent back to caller.
01.08.16 11:35:38,175 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:38.175 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=3] -[KSOutOfProcessFetcher(PrivateMethods) helperDidTerminate:] The Internet connection appears to be offline. [NSURLErrorDomain:-1009] (The Internet connection appears to be offline. [kCFErrorDomainCFNetwork:-1009])
01.08.16 11:35:38,175 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:38.175 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=3] -[KSServerUpdateRequest(PrivateMethods) fetcher:failedWithError:] KSServerUpdateRequest fetch failed. (productID: com.google.Keystone) [com.google.UpdateEngine.CoreErrorDomain:702 - 'https://tools.google.com/service/update2?cup2hreq=75884d2fdfdbe400ffce6af5fda3bf4460355151b2af5ef8c5762d881672881e&cup2key=6:937253641'] (The Internet connection appears to be offline. [NSURLErrorDomain:-1009])
01.08.16 11:35:38,175 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:38.175 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=2] -[KSUpdateCheckAction(KSServerUpdateRequestDelegate) startFallBackForRequest:] KSUpdateCheckAction running fallback KSServerUpdateRequest: <KSOmahaServerUpdateRequest:0x61d410
server=<KSOmahaServer:0x217030>
url="http://tools.google.com/service/update2?cup2hreq=75884d2fdfdbe400ffce6af5fda3bf4460355151b2af5ef8c5762d881672881e&cup2key=6:3217185969"
fallbackURLs=( )
runningFetchers=0
tickets=1
body=
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8" standalone="yes"?>
<request protocol="3.0" version="KeystoneDaemon-1.2.5.1190" ismachine="1" requestid="{CC80001A-9BF6-4C01-957D-31FDE9FF4F96}" dedup="cr" sessionid="{DF6DBE67-2E80-49F8-8B14-72B45CDEED86}">
<os platform="mac" version="10.11" arch="x86_64h" sp="10.11.6_x86_64h"></os>
<app appid="com.google.Keystone" version="1.2.5.1190" lang="en-us" installage="346" installdate="3479" brand="GGLG" signed="0">
<ping rd="3500" ad="3500" ping_freshness="{82C99ACE-4A2F-4D78-9E69-D86FE54BD6F0}"></ping>
<updatecheck></updatecheck>
</app>
</request>
headers={
"X-GoogleUpdate-Interactivity" = bg;
}
>
01.08.16 11:35:38,182 CalendarAgent[308]: [com.apple.calendar.store.log.caldav.queue] [Adding [<CalDAVRefreshDelegateListQueueableOperation: 0x7f9ca27b3020; Sequence: 0>] to failed operations.]
01.08.16 11:35:38,218 ksfetch[418]: 2016-08-01 11:35:38.217 ksfetch[418/0xa34d1000] [lvl=2] main() ksfetch fetching URL (<NSMutableURLRequest: 0x5038a0> { URL: http://tools.google.com/service/update2?cup2hreq=75884d2fdfdbe400ffce6af5fda3bf4460355151b2af5ef8c5762d881672881e&cup2key=6:3217185969" target="_blank }) to folder:/tmp/KSOutOfProcessFetcher.KFbcS4paVa/download
01.08.16 11:35:38,235 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name ksfetch as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:38,246 ksfetch[418]: 2016-08-01 11:35:38.246 ksfetch[418/0xa34d1000] [lvl=2] main() ksfetch done fetching.
01.08.16 11:35:38,247 ksfetch[418]: 2016-08-01 11:35:38.247 ksfetch[418/0xa34d1000] [lvl=2] main() ksfetch response sent back to caller.
01.08.16 11:35:38,248 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:38.248 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=3] -[KSOutOfProcessFetcher(PrivateMethods) helperDidTerminate:] The Internet connection appears to be offline. [NSURLErrorDomain:-1009] (The Internet connection appears to be offline. [kCFErrorDomainCFNetwork:-1009])
01.08.16 11:35:38,248 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:38.248 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=3] -[KSServerUpdateRequest(PrivateMethods) fetcher:failedWithError:] KSServerUpdateRequest fetch failed. (productID: com.google.Keystone) [com.google.UpdateEngine.CoreErrorDomain:702 - 'http://tools.google.com/service/update2?cup2hreq=75884d2fdfdbe400ffce6af5fda3bf4460355151b2af5ef8c5762d881672881e&cup2key=6:3217185969'] (The Internet connection appears to be offline. [NSURLErrorDomain:-1009])
01.08.16 11:35:38,249 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:38.249 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=2] -[KSUpdateCheckAction(PrivateMethods) finishAction] KSUpdateCheckAction found updates: {( )}
01.08.16 11:35:38,264 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:38.264 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=2] -[KSPrefetchAction performAction] KSPrefetchAction no updates to prefetch.
01.08.16 11:35:38,265 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:38.265 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=2] -[KSMultiUpdateAction performAction] KSSilentUpdateAction had no updates to apply.
01.08.16 11:35:38,266 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:38.266 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=2] -[KSMultiUpdateAction performAction] KSPromptAction had no updates to apply.
01.08.16 11:35:38,268 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:38.268 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xb029b000] [lvl=2] -[KSAgentApp(KeystoneDelegate) updateEngineFinishedWithErrors:] Keystone finished: errors=1
01.08.16 11:35:38,268 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:38.268 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=2] -[KSUpdateEngine(PrivateMethods) updateFinish] KSUpdateEngine update processing complete.
01.08.16 11:35:38,316 sandboxd[147]: ([146]) ostraceutil(146) System Policy: deny forbidden-link-priv
01.08.16 11:35:38,411 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name akd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:38,434 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name gamed as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:38,482 sandboxd[147]: ([146]) ostraceutil(146) System Policy: deny forbidden-link-priv
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: PhotoStreamAgent(372) deny(1) mach-lookup com.apple.AssetCacheLocatorService
01.08.16 11:35:38,646 sandboxd[147]: ([216]) launchctl(216) System Policy: deny mach-priv-task-port
01.08.16 11:35:38,648 com.apple.iCloudHelper[321]: AOSKit ERROR: Storage usage request failed, appleID=exaptor@arcor.de, url=https://p05-quota.icloud.com:443/quotaservice/external/osx/1062271454/storageUsageInfo, requestHeaders=
{
"Accept-Language" = "de-de";
Authorization = "...";
"X-Mme-Client-Info" = "<iMac14,2> <Mac OS X;10.11.6;15G31> <com.apple.AOSKit/233 (com.apple.CloudPhotosConfiguration/1.5)>";
"X-Mme-Country" = DE;
"X-Mme-Device-Id" = "6DB2E7EA-D7BA-5053-8218-00AE463923BF";
"X-Mme-Timezone" = MESZ;
},
error=Error Domain=AOSErrorDomain Code=1000 "(null)" UserInfo={UnderlyingError=Error Domain=kCFErrorDomainCFNetwork Code=-1009 "Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet." UserInfo={NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=https://p05-quota.icloud.com:443/quotaservice/external/osx/1062271454/storageUsageInfo, NSErrorFailingURLKey=https://p05-quota.icloud.com:443/quotaservice/external/osx/1062271454/storageUsageInfo, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, NSLocalizedDescription=Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet.}, DialogInfo={
DialogType = Unknown;
}}, httpStatusCode=-1
01.08.16 11:35:38,698 sandboxd[147]: ([217]) launchctl(217) System Policy: deny mach-priv-task-port
01.08.16 11:35:38,700 com.apple.CloudPhotosConfiguration[413]: [AOSAccounts] : [MMRetrieveQuotaUsage] : account exaptor@arcor.de _AOSAccountRetrieveStorageUsageInfo failed with error Der Vorgang konnte nicht abgeschlossen werden. (AOSErrorDomain-Fehler 1000.) and reason (null) domain AOSErrorDomain
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/App Store.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/App Store.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/App Store.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/App Store.app/Contents/MacOS/App Store
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/App Store.app/Contents/MacOS/App Store/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/App Store.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/App Store.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/App Store.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/App Store.app/Contents/MacOS/App Store
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/App Store.app/Contents/PlugIns
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Automator.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Automator.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Automator.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Automator.app/Contents/MacOS/Automator
01.08.16 11:35:38,828 com.apple.iCloudHelper[321]: AOSKit ERROR: (exaptor@arcor.de) Ramp state request failed, url=https://p05-availability.icloud.com:443/1062271454/sharedstreams/status?feature=photos, requestHeaders=
{
"Accept-Language" = "de-de";
Authorization = "...";
"X-Mme-Client-Info" = "<iMac14,2> <Mac OS X;10.11.6;15G31> <com.apple.AOSKit/233 (com.apple.CloudPhotosConfiguration/1.5)>";
"X-Mme-Country" = DE;
"X-Mme-Device-Id" = "6DB2E7EA-D7BA-5053-8218-00AE463923BF";
"X-Mme-Timezone" = MESZ;
},
error=Error Domain=AOSErrorDomain Code=1000 "(null)" UserInfo={UnderlyingError=Error Domain=kCFErrorDomainCFNetwork Code=-1009 "Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet." UserInfo={NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=https://p05-availability.icloud.com:443/1062271454/sharedstreams/status?feature=photos, NSErrorFailingURLKey=https://p05-availability.icloud.com:443/1062271454/sharedstreams/status?feature=photos, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, NSLocalizedDescription=Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet.}, DialogInfo={
DialogType = Unknown;
}}, httpStatusCode=-1
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Automator.app/Contents/MacOS/Automator/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Automator.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Automator.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Automator.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Automator.app/Contents/MacOS/Automator
01.08.16 11:35:38,829 com.apple.CloudPhotosConfiguration[413]: Unable to get service ramp state information: Error Domain=AOSErrorDomain Code=1000 "(null)" UserInfo={UnderlyingError=Error Domain=kCFErrorDomainCFNetwork Code=-1009 "Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet." UserInfo={NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=https://p05-availability.icloud.com:443/1062271454/sharedstreams/status?feature=photos, NSErrorFailingURLKey=https://p05-availability.icloud.com:443/1062271454/sharedstreams/status?feature=photos, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, NSLocalizedDescription=Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet.}, DialogInfo={
DialogType = Unknown;
}}
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Calculator.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Calculator.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Calculator.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Calculator.app/Contents/MacOS/Calculator
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Calculator.app/Contents/MacOS/Calculator/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Calculator.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Calculator.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Calculator.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Calculator.app/Contents/MacOS/Calculator
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Calculator.app/Contents/PlugIns
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Calendar.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Calendar.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Calendar.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Calendar.app/Contents/MacOS/Calendar
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Calendar.app/Contents/MacOS/Calendar/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Calendar.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Calendar.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Calendar.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Calendar.app/Contents/MacOS/Calendar
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Calendar.app/Contents/PlugIns
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Chess.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Chess.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Chess.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Chess.app/Contents/MacOS/Chess
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Chess.app/Contents/MacOS/Chess/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Chess.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Chess.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Chess.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Chess.app/Contents/MacOS/Chess
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Contacts.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Contacts.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Contacts.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Contacts.app/Contents/MacOS/Contacts
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Contacts.app/Contents/MacOS/Contacts/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Contacts.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Contacts.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Contacts.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Contacts.app/Contents/MacOS/Contacts
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Dashboard.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Dashboard.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Dashboard.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Dashboard.app/Contents/MacOS/Dashboard
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Dashboard.app/Contents/MacOS/Dashboard/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Dashboard.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Dashboard.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Dashboard.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Dashboard.app/Contents/MacOS/Dashboard
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Dictionary.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Dictionary.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Dictionary.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Dictionary.app/Contents/MacOS/Dictionary
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Dictionary.app/Contents/MacOS/Dictionary/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Dictionary.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Dictionary.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Dictionary.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Dictionary.app/Contents/MacOS/Dictionary
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/DVD Player.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/DVD Player.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/DVD Player.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/DVD Player.app/Contents/MacOS/DVD Player
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/DVD Player.app/Contents/MacOS/DVD Player/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/DVD Player.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/DVD Player.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/DVD Player.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/DVD Player.app/Contents/MacOS/DVD Player
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/FaceTime.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/FaceTime.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/FaceTime.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/FaceTime.app/Contents/MacOS/FaceTime
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/FaceTime.app/Contents/MacOS/FaceTime/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/FaceTime.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/FaceTime.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/FaceTime.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/FaceTime.app/Contents/MacOS/FaceTime
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/FaceTime.app/Contents/PlugIns
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Font Book.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Font Book.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Font Book.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Font Book.app/Contents/MacOS/Font Book
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Font Book.app/Contents/MacOS/Font Book/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Font Book.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Font Book.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Font Book.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Font Book.app/Contents/MacOS/Font Book
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Game Center.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Game Center.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Game Center.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Game Center.app/Contents/MacOS/Game Center
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Game Center.app/Contents/MacOS/Game Center/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Game Center.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Game Center.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Game Center.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Game Center.app/Contents/MacOS/Game Center
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Image Capture.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Image Capture.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Image Capture.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Image Capture.app/Contents/MacOS/Image Capture
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Image Capture.app/Contents/MacOS/Image Capture/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Image Capture.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Image Capture.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Image Capture.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Image Capture.app/Contents/MacOS/Image Capture
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/iTunes.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/iTunes.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/iTunes.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/iTunes.app/Contents/MacOS/iTunes
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/iTunes.app/Contents/MacOS/iTunes/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,937 com.apple.iCloudHelper[321]: AOSKit ERROR: Storage usage request failed, appleID=exaptor@arcor.de, url=https://p05-quota.icloud.com:443/quotaservice/external/osx/1062271454/storageUsageInfo, requestHeaders=
{
"Accept-Language" = "de-de";
Authorization = "...";
"X-Mme-Client-Info" = "<iMac14,2> <Mac OS X;10.11.6;15G31> <com.apple.AOSKit/233 (com.apple.CloudPhotosConfiguration/1.5)>";
"X-Mme-Country" = DE;
"X-Mme-Device-Id" = "6DB2E7EA-D7BA-5053-8218-00AE463923BF";
"X-Mme-Timezone" = MESZ;
},
error=Error Domain=AOSErrorDomain Code=1000 "(null)" UserInfo={UnderlyingError=Error Domain=kCFErrorDomainCFNetwork Code=-1009 "Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet." UserInfo={NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=https://p05-quota.icloud.com:443/quotaservice/external/osx/1062271454/storageUsageInfo, NSErrorFailingURLKey=https://p05-quota.icloud.com:443/quotaservice/external/osx/1062271454/storageUsageInfo, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, NSLocalizedDescription=Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet.}, DialogInfo={
DialogType = Unknown;
}}, httpStatusCode=-1
01.08.16 11:35:38,938 com.apple.CloudPhotosConfiguration[413]: [AOSAccounts] : [MMRetrieveQuotaUsage] : account exaptor@arcor.de _AOSAccountRetrieveStorageUsageInfo failed with error Der Vorgang konnte nicht abgeschlossen werden. (AOSErrorDomain-Fehler 1000.) and reason (null) domain AOSErrorDomain
01.08.16 11:35:38,938 cloudphotosd[334]: Determine service transition start: service=com.apple.photo.icloud.sharedstreams personId=1062271454 lastKnownPersonId=(null) targetState=-1
01.08.16 11:35:38,938 cloudphotosd[334]: Determine service transition end: 2, currentState: 3, shouldEnableService: 0
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/iTunes.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/iTunes.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/iTunes.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/iTunes.app/Contents/MacOS/iTunes
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/iTunes.app/Contents/PlugIns
01.08.16 11:35:38,953 cloudphotosd[334]: +[CSLogger preferencesChanged:] reconfiguring logging
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Launchpad.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Launchpad.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Launchpad.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Launchpad.app/Contents/MacOS/Launchpad
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Launchpad.app/Contents/MacOS/Launchpad/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Launchpad.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Launchpad.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Launchpad.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Launchpad.app/Contents/MacOS/Launchpad
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Mail.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Mail.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Mail.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Mail.app/Contents/MacOS/Mail
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Mail.app/Contents/MacOS/Mail/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Mail.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Mail.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Mail.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Mail.app/Contents/MacOS/Mail
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Mail.app/Contents/PlugIns
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Messages.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Messages.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Messages.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Messages.app/Contents/MacOS/Messages
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Messages.app/Contents/MacOS/Messages/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Messages.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Messages.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Messages.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Messages.app/Contents/MacOS/Messages
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Messages.app/Contents/PlugIns
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Mission Control.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Mission Control.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Mission Control.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Mission Control.app/Contents/MacOS/Mission Control
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Mission Control.app/Contents/MacOS/Mission Control/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Mission Control.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Mission Control.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Mission Control.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Mission Control.app/Contents/MacOS/Mission Control
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Notes.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Notes.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Notes.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Notes.app/Contents/MacOS/Notes
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Notes.app/Contents/MacOS/Notes/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Notes.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Notes.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Notes.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Notes.app/Contents/MacOS/Notes
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Notes.app/Contents/PlugIns
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Photo Booth.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Photo Booth.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Photo Booth.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Photo Booth.app/Contents/MacOS/Photo Booth
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Photo Booth.app/Contents/MacOS/Photo Booth/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Photo Booth.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Photo Booth.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Photo Booth.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Photo Booth.app/Contents/MacOS/Photo Booth
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Preview.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Preview.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Preview.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Preview.app/Contents/MacOS/Preview
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Preview.app/Contents/MacOS/Preview/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Preview.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Preview.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Preview.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Preview.app/Contents/MacOS/Preview
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Preview.app/Contents/PlugIns
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Photos.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Photos.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Photos.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Photos.app/Contents/MacOS/Photos
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Photos.app/Contents/MacOS/Photos/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Photos.app/Contents/Library/Automator
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Photos.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Photos.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Photos.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Photos.app/Contents/MacOS/Photos
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/QuickTime Player.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/QuickTime Player.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/QuickTime Player.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/QuickTime Player.app/Contents/MacOS/QuickTime Player
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/QuickTime Player.app/Contents/MacOS/QuickTime Player/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/QuickTime Player.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/QuickTime Player.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/QuickTime Player.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/QuickTime Player.app/Contents/MacOS/QuickTime Player
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/QuickTime Player.app/Contents/PlugIns
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Reminders.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Reminders.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Reminders.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Reminders.app/Contents/MacOS/Reminders
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Reminders.app/Contents/MacOS/Reminders/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Reminders.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Reminders.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Reminders.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Reminders.app/Contents/MacOS/Reminders
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Reminders.app/Contents/PlugIns
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Safari.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Safari.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Safari.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Safari.app/Contents/MacOS/Safari
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Safari.app/Contents/MacOS/Safari/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Safari.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Safari.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Safari.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Safari.app/Contents/MacOS/Safari
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Stickies.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Stickies.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Stickies.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Stickies.app/Contents/MacOS/Stickies
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Stickies.app/Contents/MacOS/Stickies/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Stickies.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Stickies.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Stickies.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Stickies.app/Contents/MacOS/Stickies
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/System Preferences.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/System Preferences.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/System Preferences.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/System Preferences.app/Contents/MacOS/System Preferences
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/System Preferences.app/Contents/MacOS/System Preferences/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/System Preferences.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/System Preferences.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/System Preferences.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/System Preferences.app/Contents/MacOS/System Preferences
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/System Preferences.app/Contents/PlugIns
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/TextEdit.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/TextEdit.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/TextEdit.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/TextEdit.app/Contents/MacOS/TextEdit
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/TextEdit.app/Contents/MacOS/TextEdit/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/TextEdit.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/TextEdit.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/TextEdit.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/TextEdit.app/Contents/MacOS/TextEdit
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Time Machine.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Time Machine.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Time Machine.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Time Machine.app/Contents/MacOS/Time Machine
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Time Machine.app/Contents/MacOS/Time Machine/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Time Machine.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Time Machine.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Time Machine.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Time Machine.app/Contents/MacOS/Time Machine
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Activity Monitor.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Activity Monitor.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Activity Monitor.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Activity Monitor.app/Contents/MacOS/Activity Monitor
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Activity Monitor.app/Contents/MacOS/Activity Monitor/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Activity Monitor.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Activity Monitor.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Activity Monitor.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Activity Monitor.app/Contents/MacOS/Activity Monitor
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/AirPort Utility.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/AirPort Utility.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,980 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:38.980 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xb029b000] [lvl=2] -[KSAgentApp updateProductWithProductID:usingEngine:] Done checking for updates for '"com.google.Keystone"' using engine <KSDaemonUpdateEngine:0x707090
ticketStore=<KSPersistentTicketStore:0x706390 store=<KSKeyedPersistentStore:0x706f90
path="/Library/Google/GoogleSoftwareUpdate/TicketStore/Keystone.ticketstore"
lockFile=<KSLockFile:0x706fa0
path="/Library/Google/GoogleSoftwareUpdate/TicketStore/Keystone.ticketstore.lock"
locked=NO
>
>>
processor=<KSActionProcessor:0x525ba0
delegate=<KSDaemonUpdateEngine:0x707090>
isProcessing=NO actionsCompleted=0 progress=0.00
errors=0 currentActionErrors=0
events=0 currentActionEvents=0
actionQueue=( )
>
delegate=<KSAgentApp: 0x217cc0>
serverInfoStore=<KSServerPrivateInfoStore:0x40f570 path="/Users/julianglander/Library/Google/GoogleSoftwareUpdate/Servers">
errors=0
>
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/AirPort Utility.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/AirPort Utility.app/Contents/MacOS/AirPort Utility
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/AirPort Utility.app/Contents/MacOS/AirPort Utility/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/AirPort Utility.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/AirPort Utility.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/AirPort Utility.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/AirPort Utility.app/Contents/MacOS/AirPort Utility
01.08.16 11:35:38,982 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:38.982 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xb029b000] [lvl=2] -[KSAgentApp performSelfUpdateWithEngine:] Finished self update check.
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Audio MIDI Setup.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Audio MIDI Setup.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Audio MIDI Setup.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Audio MIDI Setup.app/Contents/MacOS/Audio MIDI Setup
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Audio MIDI Setup.app/Contents/MacOS/Audio MIDI Setup/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Audio MIDI Setup.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Audio MIDI Setup.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Audio MIDI Setup.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Audio MIDI Setup.app/Contents/MacOS/Audio MIDI Setup
01.08.16 11:35:38,983 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:38.983 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xb029b000] [lvl=2] -[KSAgentApp updateProductWithProductID:usingEngine:] Checking for updates for "All Products" using engine <KSDaemonUpdateEngine:0x707090
ticketStore=<KSPersistentTicketStore:0x706390 store=<KSKeyedPersistentStore:0x706f90
path="/Library/Google/GoogleSoftwareUpdate/TicketStore/Keystone.ticketstore"
lockFile=<KSLockFile:0x706fa0
path="/Library/Google/GoogleSoftwareUpdate/TicketStore/Keystone.ticketstore.lock"
locked=NO
>
>>
processor=<KSActionProcessor:0x525ba0
delegate=<KSDaemonUpdateEngine:0x707090>
isProcessing=NO actionsCompleted=0 progress=0.00
errors=0 currentActionErrors=0
events=0 currentActionEvents=0
actionQueue=( )
>
delegate=(null)
serverInfoStore=(null)
errors=0
>
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Bluetooth File Exchange.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Bluetooth File Exchange.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Bluetooth File Exchange.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Bluetooth File Exchange.app/Contents/MacOS/Bluetooth File Exchange
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Bluetooth File Exchange.app/Contents/MacOS/Bluetooth File Exchange/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Bluetooth File Exchange.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Bluetooth File Exchange.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Bluetooth File Exchange.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Bluetooth File Exchange.app/Contents/MacOS/Bluetooth File Exchange
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Boot Camp Assistant.app
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Boot Camp Assistant.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Boot Camp Assistant.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Boot Camp Assistant.app/Contents/MacOS/Boot Camp Assistant
01.08.16 11:35:38,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Boot Camp Assistant.app/Contents/MacOS/Boot Camp Assistant/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:38,987 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:38.987 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=2] -[KSUpdateEngine updateAllExceptProduct:] KSUpdateEngine updating all installed products, except:'com.google.Keystone'.
01.08.16 11:35:38,989 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:38.989 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=2] -[KSCheckAction performAction] KSCheckAction checking 2 ticket(s).
01.08.16 11:35:38,992 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:38.992 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=2] -[KSUpdateCheckAction performAction] KSUpdateCheckAction starting update check for ticket(s): {(
<KSTicket:0x70d520
productID=com.Google.GoogleEarthPlus.intel
version=7.1.5.1557
xc=<KSPathExistenceChecker:0x70d570 path=/Applications/Google Earth.app>
serverType=Omaha
url=https://tools.google.com/service/update2
creationDate=2015-08-21 09:00:38
ticketVersion=0
>,
<KSTicket:0x7152f0
productID=com.Google.GoogleEarthPlugin.plugin
version=7.1.5.1557
xc=<KSPathExistenceChecker:0x715340 path=/Library/Internet Plug-Ins/Google Earth Web Plug-in.plugin>
serverType=Omaha
url=https://tools.google.com/service/update2
creationDate=2015-08-21 09:00:38
ticketVersion=0
>
)}
Using server: <KSOmahaServer:0x62a8e0
engine=<KSDaemonUpdateEngine:0x707090>
>
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Boot Camp Assistant.app
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Boot Camp Assistant.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Boot Camp Assistant.app
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Boot Camp Assistant.app/Contents/MacOS/Boot Camp Assistant
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/ColorSync Utility.app
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/ColorSync Utility.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/ColorSync Utility.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/ColorSync Utility.app/Contents/MacOS/ColorSync Utility
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/ColorSync Utility.app/Contents/MacOS/ColorSync Utility/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:39,007 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:39.007 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=2] +[KSCodeSigningVerification verifyBundle:applicationId:error:] KSCodeSigningVerification verifying code signing for '/Applications/Google Earth.app' with the requirement 'anchor apple generic and certificate 1[field.1.2.840.113635.100.6.2.6] exists and certificate leaf[field.1.2.840.113635.100.6.1.13] exists and certificate leaf[subject.OU]="EQHXZ8M8AV" and (identifier="com.Google.GoogleEarthPlus.intel")'
01.08.16 11:35:39,007 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:39.007 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=2] -[KSOmahaServer(PrivateMethods) updateRequestElementForTicket:pingAllowed:isNewInstall:wasRollCall:wasUserActive:wasInstallActive:errors:] KSOmahaServer failed to verify the code signing of the application com.Google.GoogleEarthPlus.intel: <KSError:0x518bb0
domain="com.google.UpdateEngine.CommonErrorDomain"
code=2004
userInfo={
date = 2016-08-01 09:35:39 +0000;
filename = "KSCodeSigningVerification.m";
function = "+[KSCodeSigningVerification verifyBundle:applicationId:error:]";
NSLocalizedDescription = "KSCodeSigningVerification failed to validate code signing for '/Applications/Google Earth.app'. The bundle is not signed.";
NSUnderlyingError = <KSError:0x513d40
domain=NSOSStatusErrorDomain
code=-67062
userInfo={
SecCSArchitecture = i386;
}
>;
line = 158;
}
>
01.08.16 11:35:39,008 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:39.008 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=2] +[KSCodeSigningVerification verifyBundle:applicationId:error:] KSCodeSigningVerification verifying code signing for '/Library/Internet Plug-Ins/Google Earth Web Plug-in.plugin' with the requirement 'anchor apple generic and certificate 1[field.1.2.840.113635.100.6.2.6] exists and certificate leaf[field.1.2.840.113635.100.6.1.13] exists and certificate leaf[subject.OU]="EQHXZ8M8AV" and (identifier="com.Google.GoogleEarthPlugin.plugin")'
01.08.16 11:35:39,008 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:39.008 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=2] -[KSOmahaServer(PrivateMethods) updateRequestElementForTicket:pingAllowed:isNewInstall:wasRollCall:wasUserActive:wasInstallActive:errors:] KSOmahaServer failed to verify the code signing of the application com.Google.GoogleEarthPlugin.plugin: <KSError:0x51bc20
domain="com.google.UpdateEngine.CommonErrorDomain"
code=2004
userInfo={
date = 2016-08-01 09:35:39 +0000;
filename = "KSCodeSigningVerification.m";
function = "+[KSCodeSigningVerification verifyBundle:applicationId:error:]";
NSLocalizedDescription = "KSCodeSigningVerification failed to validate code signing for '/Library/Internet Plug-Ins/Google Earth Web Plug-in.plugin'. The bundle is not signed.";
NSUnderlyingError = <KSError:0x50d5b0
domain=NSOSStatusErrorDomain
code=-67062
userInfo={
SecCSArchitecture = i386;
}
>;
line = 158;
}
>
01.08.16 11:35:39,018 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:39.018 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=2] -[KSUpdateCheckAction performAction] KSUpdateCheckAction running KSServerUpdateRequest: <KSOmahaServerUpdateRequest:0x50a3f0
server=<KSOmahaServer:0x62a8e0>
url="https://tools.google.com/service/update2?cup2hreq=b2f6d988974d5b9ff3ce46682344873b528f9b39c77a81a3489a65b1a4bdf4b0&cup2key=6:2356104226"
fallbackURLs=(
http://tools.google.com/service/update2?cup2hreq=b2f6d988974d5b9ff3ce46682344873b528f9b39c77a81a3489a65b1a4bdf4b0&cup2key=6:839824486" target="_blank
)
runningFetchers=0
tickets=2
body=
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8" standalone="yes"?>
<request protocol="3.0" version="KeystoneDaemon-1.2.5.1190" ismachine="1" requestid="{08CFAAB5-E993-4602-9423-3C6FAFEEF6B0}" dedup="cr" sessionid="{DF6DBE67-2E80-49F8-8B14-72B45CDEED86}">
<os platform="mac" version="10.11" arch="x86_64h" sp="10.11.6_x86_64h"></os>
<app appid="com.Google.GoogleEarthPlus.intel" version="7.1.5.1557" lang="en-us" installage="346" brand="GGLG" signed="0">
<ping rd="3500" ping_freshness="{C87089FE-55BD-4195-BBF0-AA4CBFB2FEB2}"></ping>
<updatecheck></updatecheck>
</app>
<app appid="com.Google.GoogleEarthPlugin.plugin" version="7.1.5.1557" lang="en-us" installage="346" brand="GGLG" signed="0">
<ping r="-1" rd="-2"></ping>
<updatecheck></updatecheck>
</app>
</request>
headers={
"X-GoogleUpdate-Interactivity" = bg;
}
>
01.08.16 11:35:39,054 ksfetch[422]: 2016-08-01 11:35:39.053 ksfetch[422/0xa34d1000] [lvl=2] main() ksfetch fetching URL (<NSMutableURLRequest: 0x600430> { URL: https://tools.google.com/service/update2?cup2hreq=b2f6d988974d5b9ff3ce46682344873b528f9b39c77a81a3489a65b1a4bdf4b0&cup2key=6:2356104226" target="_blank }) to folder:/tmp/KSOutOfProcessFetcher.PlW1G60HtO/download
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/ColorSync Utility.app
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/ColorSync Utility.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/ColorSync Utility.app
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/ColorSync Utility.app/Contents/MacOS/ColorSync Utility
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Console.app
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Console.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Console.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Console.app/Contents/MacOS/Console
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Console.app/Contents/MacOS/Console/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:39,061 com.apple.iCloudHelper[321]: AOSKit ERROR: Storage usage request failed, appleID=exaptor@arcor.de, url=https://p05-quota.icloud.com:443/quotaservice/external/osx/1062271454/storageUsageInfo, requestHeaders=
{
"Accept-Language" = "de-de";
Authorization = "...";
"X-Mme-Client-Info" = "<iMac14,2> <Mac OS X;10.11.6;15G31> <com.apple.AOSKit/233 (com.apple.CloudPhotosConfiguration/1.5)>";
"X-Mme-Country" = DE;
"X-Mme-Device-Id" = "6DB2E7EA-D7BA-5053-8218-00AE463923BF";
"X-Mme-Timezone" = MESZ;
},
error=Error Domain=AOSErrorDomain Code=1000 "(null)" UserInfo={UnderlyingError=Error Domain=kCFErrorDomainCFNetwork Code=-1009 "Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet." UserInfo={NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=https://p05-quota.icloud.com:443/quotaservice/external/osx/1062271454/storageUsageInfo, NSErrorFailingURLKey=https://p05-quota.icloud.com:443/quotaservice/external/osx/1062271454/storageUsageInfo, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, NSLocalizedDescription=Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet.}, DialogInfo={
DialogType = Unknown;
}}, httpStatusCode=-1
01.08.16 11:35:39,061 com.apple.CloudPhotosConfiguration[413]: [AOSAccounts] : [MMRetrieveQuotaUsage] : account exaptor@arcor.de _AOSAccountRetrieveStorageUsageInfo failed with error Der Vorgang konnte nicht abgeschlossen werden. (AOSErrorDomain-Fehler 1000.) and reason (null) domain AOSErrorDomain
01.08.16 11:35:39,062 cloudphotosd[334]: Determine service transition start: service=com.apple.photo.icloud.myphotostream personId=1062271454 lastKnownPersonId=(null) targetState=-1
01.08.16 11:35:39,062 cloudphotosd[334]: Determine service transition end: 2, currentState: 3, shouldEnableService: 0
01.08.16 11:35:39,083 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name ksfetch as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:39,095 ksfetch[422]: 2016-08-01 11:35:39.095 ksfetch[422/0xa34d1000] [lvl=2] main() ksfetch done fetching.
01.08.16 11:35:39,096 ksfetch[422]: 2016-08-01 11:35:39.096 ksfetch[422/0xa34d1000] [lvl=2] main() ksfetch response sent back to caller.
01.08.16 11:35:39,097 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:39.097 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=3] -[KSOutOfProcessFetcher(PrivateMethods) helperDidTerminate:] The Internet connection appears to be offline. [NSURLErrorDomain:-1009] (The Internet connection appears to be offline. [kCFErrorDomainCFNetwork:-1009])
01.08.16 11:35:39,098 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:39.097 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=3] -[KSServerUpdateRequest(PrivateMethods) fetcher:failedWithError:] KSServerUpdateRequest fetch failed. (productIDs: com.Google.GoogleEarthPlus.intel, ... (2)) [com.google.UpdateEngine.CoreErrorDomain:702 - 'https://tools.google.com/service/update2?cup2hreq=b2f6d988974d5b9ff3ce46682344873b528f9b39c77a81a3489a65b1a4bdf4b0&cup2key=6:2356104226'] (The Internet connection appears to be offline. [NSURLErrorDomain:-1009])
01.08.16 11:35:39,098 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:39.098 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=2] -[KSUpdateCheckAction(KSServerUpdateRequestDelegate) startFallBackForRequest:] KSUpdateCheckAction running fallback KSServerUpdateRequest: <KSOmahaServerUpdateRequest:0x509a90
server=<KSOmahaServer:0x62a8e0>
url="http://tools.google.com/service/update2?cup2hreq=b2f6d988974d5b9ff3ce46682344873b528f9b39c77a81a3489a65b1a4bdf4b0&cup2key=6:839824486"
fallbackURLs=( )
runningFetchers=0
tickets=2
body=
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8" standalone="yes"?>
<request protocol="3.0" version="KeystoneDaemon-1.2.5.1190" ismachine="1" requestid="{08CFAAB5-E993-4602-9423-3C6FAFEEF6B0}" dedup="cr" sessionid="{DF6DBE67-2E80-49F8-8B14-72B45CDEED86}">
<os platform="mac" version="10.11" arch="x86_64h" sp="10.11.6_x86_64h"></os>
<app appid="com.Google.GoogleEarthPlus.intel" version="7.1.5.1557" lang="en-us" installage="346" brand="GGLG" signed="0">
<ping rd="3500" ping_freshness="{C87089FE-55BD-4195-BBF0-AA4CBFB2FEB2}"></ping>
<updatecheck></updatecheck>
</app>
<app appid="com.Google.GoogleEarthPlugin.plugin" version="7.1.5.1557" lang="en-us" installage="346" brand="GGLG" signed="0">
<ping r="-1" rd="-2"></ping>
<updatecheck></updatecheck>
</app>
</request>
headers={
"X-GoogleUpdate-Interactivity" = bg;
}
>
01.08.16 11:35:39,129 Creative Cloud[377]: AdobeCrashReporterInitialize: executionTime = 0.012385 seconds
01.08.16 11:35:39,136 AdobeCRDaemon[424]: Starting CRDaemon
01.08.16 11:35:39,137 ksfetch[423]: 2016-08-01 11:35:39.136 ksfetch[423/0xa34d1000] [lvl=2] main() ksfetch fetching URL (<NSMutableURLRequest: 0x500a60> { URL: http://tools.google.com/service/update2?cup2hreq=b2f6d988974d5b9ff3ce46682344873b528f9b39c77a81a3489a65b1a4bdf4b0&cup2key=6:839824486" target="_blank }) to folder:/tmp/KSOutOfProcessFetcher.YnlEnCYciu/download
01.08.16 11:35:39,154 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name ksfetch as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:39,155 ksfetch[423]: 2016-08-01 11:35:39.155 ksfetch[423/0xa34d1000] [lvl=2] main() ksfetch done fetching.
01.08.16 11:35:39,156 ksfetch[423]: 2016-08-01 11:35:39.156 ksfetch[423/0xa34d1000] [lvl=2] main() ksfetch response sent back to caller.
01.08.16 11:35:39,157 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:39.157 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=3] -[KSOutOfProcessFetcher(PrivateMethods) helperDidTerminate:] The Internet connection appears to be offline. [NSURLErrorDomain:-1009] (The Internet connection appears to be offline. [kCFErrorDomainCFNetwork:-1009])
01.08.16 11:35:39,158 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:39.158 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=3] -[KSServerUpdateRequest(PrivateMethods) fetcher:failedWithError:] KSServerUpdateRequest fetch failed. (productIDs: com.Google.GoogleEarthPlus.intel, ... (2)) [com.google.UpdateEngine.CoreErrorDomain:702 - 'http://tools.google.com/service/update2?cup2hreq=b2f6d988974d5b9ff3ce46682344873b528f9b39c77a81a3489a65b1a4bdf4b0&cup2key=6:839824486'] (The Internet connection appears to be offline. [NSURLErrorDomain:-1009])
01.08.16 11:35:39,158 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:39.158 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=2] -[KSUpdateCheckAction(PrivateMethods) finishAction] KSUpdateCheckAction found updates: {( )}
01.08.16 11:35:39,161 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:39.161 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=2] -[KSPrefetchAction performAction] KSPrefetchAction no updates to prefetch.
01.08.16 11:35:39,162 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:39.162 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=2] -[KSMultiUpdateAction performAction] KSSilentUpdateAction had no updates to apply.
01.08.16 11:35:39,163 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:39.163 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=2] -[KSMultiUpdateAction performAction] KSPromptAction had no updates to apply.
01.08.16 11:35:39,165 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:39.165 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xb029b000] [lvl=2] -[KSAgentApp(KeystoneDelegate) updateEngineFinishedWithErrors:] Keystone finished: errors=1
01.08.16 11:35:39,165 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:39.165 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xb0219000] [lvl=2] -[KSUpdateEngine(PrivateMethods) updateFinish] KSUpdateEngine update processing complete.
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Console.app
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Console.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Console.app
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Console.app/Contents/MacOS/Console
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Digital Color Meter.app
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Digital Color Meter.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Digital Color Meter.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Digital Color Meter.app/Contents/MacOS/Digital Color Meter
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Digital Color Meter.app/Contents/MacOS/Digital Color Meter/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Digital Color Meter.app
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Digital Color Meter.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Digital Color Meter.app
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Digital Color Meter.app/Contents/MacOS/Digital Color Meter
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Disk Utility.app
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Disk Utility.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Disk Utility.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Disk Utility.app/Contents/MacOS/Disk Utility
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Disk Utility.app/Contents/MacOS/Disk Utility/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Disk Utility.app
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Disk Utility.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Disk Utility.app
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Disk Utility.app/Contents/MacOS/Disk Utility
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Grab.app
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Grab.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Grab.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: nvDevice: IOUserClient outputCount count mismatch
01.08.16 11:35:39,409 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name Creative Cloud as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Grab.app/Contents/MacOS/Grab
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Grab.app/Contents/MacOS/Grab/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Grab.app
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Grab.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Grab.app
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Grab.app/Contents/MacOS/Grab
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Grapher.app
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Grapher.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Grapher.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Grapher.app/Contents/MacOS/Grapher
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Grapher.app/Contents/MacOS/Grapher/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:39,678 Adobe Desktop Service[426]: objc[426]: Class HTTPHeader is implemented in both /Library/Application Support/Adobe/Adobe Desktop Common/Core/AdobePIM.dylib and /Library/Application Support/Adobe/Adobe Desktop Common/Notifications/NotificationManager.dylib. One of the two will be used. Which one is undefined.
01.08.16 11:35:39,678 Adobe Desktop Service[426]: objc[426]: Class ProxyManager is implemented in both /Library/Application Support/Adobe/Adobe Desktop Common/Core/AdobePIM.dylib and /Library/Application Support/Adobe/Adobe Desktop Common/Notifications/NotificationManager.dylib. One of the two will be used. Which one is undefined.
01.08.16 11:35:39,733 Adobe Desktop Service[426]: objc[426]: Class HTTPHeader is implemented in both /Library/Application Support/Adobe/Adobe Desktop Common/Core/AdobePIM.dylib and /Applications/Utilities/Adobe Creative Cloud//ACC/ContainerBL.dylib. One of the two will be used. Which one is undefined.
01.08.16 11:35:39,733 Adobe Desktop Service[426]: objc[426]: Class ProxyManager is implemented in both /Library/Application Support/Adobe/Adobe Desktop Common/Core/AdobePIM.dylib and /Applications/Utilities/Adobe Creative Cloud//ACC/ContainerBL.dylib. One of the two will be used. Which one is undefined.
01.08.16 11:35:39,754 Adobe Desktop Service[426]: AdobeCrashReporterInitialize: executionTime = 0.012710 seconds
01.08.16 11:35:39,763 AdobeCRDaemon[428]: Starting CRDaemon
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Grapher.app
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Grapher.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Grapher.app
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Grapher.app/Contents/MacOS/Grapher
01.08.16 11:35:39,791 blued[94]: Device Connected with address: 58-02-ba-b8-1d-3d and classOfDevice 0x002540 and connectionHandle 0x000b
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Keychain Access.app
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Keychain Access.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Keychain Access.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Keychain Access.app/Contents/MacOS/Keychain Access
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Keychain Access.app/Contents/MacOS/Keychain Access/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:39,796 blued[94]: HID Device connected isIncoming = 1, deviceClassMinor = 16, isPaired = 1, isConfigured = 1
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Setting BTCoex Config: enable_2G:1, profile_2g:0, enable_5G:1, profile_5G:0
01.08.16 11:35:39,897 Adobe Desktop Service[426]: objc[426]: Class HTTPHeader is implemented in both /Library/Application Support/Adobe/Adobe Desktop Common/Core/AdobePIM.dylib and /Applications/Utilities/Adobe Creative Cloud/HomePanel/HomePanelBL.bundle/Contents/MacOS/HomePanelBL. One of the two will be used. Which one is undefined.
01.08.16 11:35:39,897 Adobe Desktop Service[426]: objc[426]: Class ProxyManager is implemented in both /Library/Application Support/Adobe/Adobe Desktop Common/Core/AdobePIM.dylib and /Applications/Utilities/Adobe Creative Cloud/HomePanel/HomePanelBL.bundle/Contents/MacOS/HomePanelBL. One of the two will be used. Which one is undefined.
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Keychain Access.app
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Keychain Access.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Keychain Access.app
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Keychain Access.app/Contents/MacOS/Keychain Access
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Migration Assistant.app
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Migration Assistant.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Migration Assistant.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Migration Assistant.app/Contents/MacOS/Migration Assistant
01.08.16 11:35:39,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Migration Assistant.app/Contents/MacOS/Migration Assistant/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:40,032 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:40.032 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xb029b000] [lvl=2] -[KSAgentApp updateProductWithProductID:usingEngine:] Done checking for updates for '"All Products"' using engine <KSDaemonUpdateEngine:0x707090
ticketStore=<KSPersistentTicketStore:0x706390 store=<KSKeyedPersistentStore:0x706f90
path="/Library/Google/GoogleSoftwareUpdate/TicketStore/Keystone.ticketstore"
lockFile=<KSLockFile:0x706fa0
path="/Library/Google/GoogleSoftwareUpdate/TicketStore/Keystone.ticketstore.lock"
locked=NO
>
>>
processor=<KSActionProcessor:0x717f50
delegate=<KSDaemonUpdateEngine:0x707090>
isProcessing=NO actionsCompleted=0 progress=0.00
errors=0 currentActionErrors=0
events=0 currentActionEvents=0
actionQueue=( )
>
delegate=<KSAgentApp: 0x217cc0>
serverInfoStore=<KSServerPrivateInfoStore:0x40f570 path="/Users/julianglander/Library/Google/GoogleSoftwareUpdate/Servers">
errors=0
>
01.08.16 11:35:40,036 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:40.036 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xb029b000] [lvl=2] -[KSAgentApp(KeystoneThread) runKeystonesInThreadWithArg:] Checking with local engine: <KSUpdateEngine:0x531220
ticketStore=<KSPersistentTicketStore:0x530b60 store=<KSKeyedPersistentStore:0x530b70
path="/Users/julianglander/Library/Google/GoogleSoftwareUpdate/TicketStore/Keystone.ticketstore"
lockFile=<KSLockFile:0x530b80
path="/Users/julianglander/Library/Google/GoogleSoftwareUpdate/TicketStore/Keystone.ticketstore.lock"
locked=NO
>
>>
processor=<KSActionProcessor:0x5314c0
delegate=<KSUpdateEngine:0x531220>
isProcessing=NO actionsCompleted=0 progress=0.00
errors=0 currentActionErrors=0
events=0 currentActionEvents=0
actionQueue=( )
>
delegate=(null)
serverInfoStore=(null)
errors=0
>
01.08.16 11:35:40,036 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:40.036 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xb029b000] [lvl=2] -[KSAgentApp updateProductWithProductID:usingEngine:] Checking for updates for "All Products" using engine <KSUpdateEngine:0x531220
ticketStore=<KSPersistentTicketStore:0x530b60 store=<KSKeyedPersistentStore:0x530b70
path="/Users/julianglander/Library/Google/GoogleSoftwareUpdate/TicketStore/Keystone.ticketstore"
lockFile=<KSLockFile:0x530b80
path="/Users/julianglander/Library/Google/GoogleSoftwareUpdate/TicketStore/Keystone.ticketstore.lock"
locked=NO
>
>>
processor=<KSActionProcessor:0x5314c0
delegate=<KSUpdateEngine:0x531220>
isProcessing=NO actionsCompleted=0 progress=0.00
errors=0 currentActionErrors=0
events=0 currentActionEvents=0
actionQueue=( )
>
delegate=(null)
serverInfoStore=(null)
errors=0
>
01.08.16 11:35:40,037 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:40.037 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xb029b000] [lvl=2] -[KSUpdateEngine updateAllExceptProduct:] KSUpdateEngine updating all installed products, except:'com.google.Keystone'.
01.08.16 11:35:40,038 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:40.037 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xb029b000] [lvl=2] -[KSCheckAction performAction] KSCheckAction checking 1 ticket(s).
01.08.16 11:35:40,039 Adobe Desktop Service[426]: objc[426]: Class HTTPHeader is implemented in both /Library/Application Support/Adobe/Adobe Desktop Common/Core/AdobePIM.dylib and /Applications/Utilities/Adobe Creative Cloud//AppsPanel/AppsPanelIL.dylib. One of the two will be used. Which one is undefined.
01.08.16 11:35:40,039 Adobe Desktop Service[426]: objc[426]: Class ProxyManager is implemented in both /Library/Application Support/Adobe/Adobe Desktop Common/Core/AdobePIM.dylib and /Applications/Utilities/Adobe Creative Cloud//AppsPanel/AppsPanelIL.dylib. One of the two will be used. Which one is undefined.
01.08.16 11:35:40,118 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:40.118 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xb029b000] [lvl=2] -[KSUpdateCheckAction performAction] KSUpdateCheckAction starting update check for ticket(s): {(
<KSTicket:0x224190
productID=com.google.Chrome
version=51.0.2704.103
xc=<KSPathExistenceChecker:0x223e30 path=/Applications/Google Chrome.app>
serverType=Omaha
url=https://tools.google.com/service/update2
creationDate=2014-07-22 18:50:37
tagPath=/Applications/Google Chrome.app/Contents/Info.plist
tagKey=KSChannelID
brandPath=/Users/julianglander/Library/Google/Google Chrome Brand.plist
brandKey=KSBrandID
versionPath=/Applications/Google Chrome.app/Contents/Info.plist
versionKey=KSVersion
cohort=1:1y5:fcx@0.05
cohortName=Stable
ticketVersion=1
>
)}
Using server: <KSOmahaServer:0x421090
engine=<KSUpdateEngine:0x531220>
>
01.08.16 11:35:40,121 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:40.121 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xb029b000] [lvl=2] +[KSCodeSigningVerification verifyBundle:applicationId:error:] KSCodeSigningVerification verifying code signing for '/Applications/Google Chrome.app' with the requirement 'anchor apple generic and certificate 1[field.1.2.840.113635.100.6.2.6] exists and certificate leaf[field.1.2.840.113635.100.6.1.13] exists and certificate leaf[subject.OU]="EQHXZ8M8AV" and (identifier="com.google.Chrome")'
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Migration Assistant.app
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Migration Assistant.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Migration Assistant.app
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Migration Assistant.app/Contents/MacOS/Migration Assistant
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Script Editor.app
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Script Editor.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Script Editor.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Script Editor.app/Contents/MacOS/Script Editor
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Script Editor.app/Contents/MacOS/Script Editor/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Script Editor.app
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Script Editor.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Script Editor.app
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Script Editor.app/Contents/MacOS/Script Editor
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Script Editor.app/Contents/PlugIns
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/System Information.app
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/System Information.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/System Information.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/System Information.app/Contents/MacOS/System Information
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/System Information.app/Contents/MacOS/System Information/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/System Information.app
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/System Information.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/System Information.app
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/System Information.app/Contents/MacOS/System Information
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Terminal.app
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Terminal.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Terminal.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Terminal.app/Contents/MacOS/Terminal
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Terminal.app/Contents/MacOS/Terminal/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Terminal.app
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Terminal.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Terminal.app
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/Terminal.app/Contents/MacOS/Terminal
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/VoiceOver Utility.app
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/VoiceOver Utility.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/VoiceOver Utility.app/Contents/PkgInfo
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/VoiceOver Utility.app/Contents/MacOS/VoiceOver Utility
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/VoiceOver Utility.app/Contents/MacOS/VoiceOver Utility/..namedfork/rsrc
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/VoiceOver Utility.app
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/VoiceOver Utility.app/Contents
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/VoiceOver Utility.app
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Applications/Utilities/VoiceOver Utility.app/Contents/MacOS/VoiceOver Utility
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) mach-lookup com.apple.lsd.modifydb
01.08.16 11:35:40,644 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: LaunchServices: disconnect event received for service com.apple.lsd.modifydb
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) ipc-posix-shm-read-data CFPBS:186A7:
01.08.16 11:35:40,647 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: CFPasteboardRef CFPasteboardCreate(CFAllocatorRef, CFStringRef) : failed to create global data
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) ipc-posix-shm-read-data CFPBS:186A7:
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) ipc-posix-shm-read-data CFPBS:186A7:
01.08.16 11:35:40,648 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: CFPasteboardRef CFPasteboardCreate(CFAllocatorRef, CFStringRef) : failed to create global data
01.08.16 11:35:40,648 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: CFPasteboardRef CFPasteboardCreate(CFAllocatorRef, CFStringRef) : failed to create global data
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /private/var/folders/l2/4ftthhsd3475lsp1_7j4k_3h0000gn/C/com.apple.IntlDataCache.le
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) ipc-posix-shm-read-data CFPBS:186A7:
01.08.16 11:35:40,648 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: CFPasteboardRef CFPasteboardCreate(CFAllocatorRef, CFStringRef) : failed to create global data
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) ipc-posix-shm-read-data CFPBS:186A7:
01.08.16 11:35:40,684 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: CFPasteboardRef CFPasteboardCreate(CFAllocatorRef, CFStringRef) : failed to create global data
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) ipc-posix-shm-read-data CFPBS:186A7:
01.08.16 11:35:40,685 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: CFPasteboardRef CFPasteboardCreate(CFAllocatorRef, CFStringRef) : failed to create global data
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) ipc-posix-shm-read-data CFPBS:186A7:
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) ipc-posix-shm-read-data CFPBS:186A7:
01.08.16 11:35:40,690 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: CFPasteboardRef CFPasteboardCreate(CFAllocatorRef, CFStringRef) : failed to create global data
01.08.16 11:35:40,690 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: CFPasteboardRef CFPasteboardCreate(CFAllocatorRef, CFStringRef) : failed to create global data
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) ipc-posix-shm-read-data CFPBS:186A7:
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) ipc-posix-shm-read-data CFPBS:186A7:
01.08.16 11:35:40,690 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: CFPasteboardRef CFPasteboardCreate(CFAllocatorRef, CFStringRef) : failed to create global data
01.08.16 11:35:40,690 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: CFPasteboardRef CFPasteboardCreate(CFAllocatorRef, CFStringRef) : failed to create global data
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) ipc-posix-shm-read-data CFPBS:186A7:
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Users/julianglander/Library/Keyboard Layouts
01.08.16 11:35:40,690 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: CFPasteboardRef CFPasteboardCreate(CFAllocatorRef, CFStringRef) : failed to create global data
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) ipc-posix-shm-read-data CFPBS:186A7:
01.08.16 11:35:40,690 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: CFPasteboardRef CFPasteboardCreate(CFAllocatorRef, CFStringRef) : failed to create global data
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) ipc-posix-shm-read-data CFPBS:186A7:
01.08.16 11:35:40,690 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: CFPasteboardRef CFPasteboardCreate(CFAllocatorRef, CFStringRef) : failed to create global data
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) ipc-posix-shm-read-data CFPBS:186A7:
01.08.16 11:35:40,691 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: CFPasteboardRef CFPasteboardCreate(CFAllocatorRef, CFStringRef) : failed to create global data
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) ipc-posix-shm-read-data CFPBS:186A7:
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) file-read-data /Users/julianglander/Library/Input Methods
01.08.16 11:35:40,691 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: CFPasteboardRef CFPasteboardCreate(CFAllocatorRef, CFStringRef) : failed to create global data
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) ipc-posix-shm-read-data CFPBS:186A7:
01.08.16 11:35:40,691 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: CFPasteboardRef CFPasteboardCreate(CFAllocatorRef, CFStringRef) : failed to create global data
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) ipc-posix-shm-read-data CFPBS:186A7:
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) ipc-posix-shm-read-data CFPBS:186A7:
01.08.16 11:35:40,691 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: CFPasteboardRef CFPasteboardCreate(CFAllocatorRef, CFStringRef) : failed to create global data
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) ipc-posix-shm-read-data CFPBS:186A7:
01.08.16 11:35:40,691 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: CFPasteboardRef CFPasteboardCreate(CFAllocatorRef, CFStringRef) : failed to create global data
01.08.16 11:35:40,691 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: CFPasteboardRef CFPasteboardCreate(CFAllocatorRef, CFStringRef) : failed to create global data
01.08.16 11:35:40,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: SpotlightNetHelp(343) deny(1) ipc-posix-shm-read-data CFPBS:186A7:
01.08.16 11:35:40,692 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: CFPasteboardRef CFPasteboardCreate(CFAllocatorRef, CFStringRef) : failed to create global data
01.08.16 11:35:40,692 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: CGSConnectionByID: 0 is not a valid connection ID.
01.08.16 11:35:40,692 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: CGSConnectionByID: 0 is not a valid connection ID.
01.08.16 11:35:40,692 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: CGSConnectionByID: 0 is not a valid connection ID.
01.08.16 11:35:40,773 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: tcp_connection_get_statistics called with null connection, dumping backtrace:
[x86_64] libnetcore-583.50.1
0 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff95258de9 __nw_create_backtrace_string + 123
1 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff9523e89a tcp_connection_get_statistics + 175
2 CFNetwork 0x00007fff99c992c9 _ZN15TCPIOConnection28_signalConnectionEstablishedEv + 111
3 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb93d _dispatch_call_block_and_release + 12
4 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b040b _dispatch_client_callout + 8
5 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b503b _dispatch_queue_drain + 754
6 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb707 _dispatch_queue_invoke + 549
7 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3d53 _dispatch_root_queue_drain + 538
8 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3b00 _dispatch_worker_thread3 + 91
9 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73c4de _pthread_wqthread + 1129
10 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73a341 start_wqthread + 13
01.08.16 11:35:40,774 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: [SLSUGGESTIONS] PRSSearchSession received an error (-1009) while searching
01.08.16 11:35:40,818 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: tcp_connection_get_statistics called with null connection, dumping backtrace:
[x86_64] libnetcore-583.50.1
0 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff95258de9 __nw_create_backtrace_string + 123
1 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff9523e89a tcp_connection_get_statistics + 175
2 CFNetwork 0x00007fff99c992c9 _ZN15TCPIOConnection28_signalConnectionEstablishedEv + 111
3 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb93d _dispatch_call_block_and_release + 12
4 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b040b _dispatch_client_callout + 8
5 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b503b _dispatch_queue_drain + 754
6 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb707 _dispatch_queue_invoke + 549
7 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3d53 _dispatch_root_queue_drain + 538
8 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3b00 _dispatch_worker_thread3 + 91
9 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73c4de _pthread_wqthread + 1129
10 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73a341 start_wqthread + 13
01.08.16 11:35:40,820 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: [SLSUGGESTIONS] PRSSearchSession received an error (-1009) while searching
01.08.16 11:35:40,823 Core Sync[430]: AdobeCrashReporterInitialize: executionTime = 0.149574 seconds
01.08.16 11:35:40,830 AdobeCRDaemon[434]: Starting CRDaemon
01.08.16 11:35:40,859 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: tcp_connection_get_statistics called with null connection, dumping backtrace:
[x86_64] libnetcore-583.50.1
0 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff95258de9 __nw_create_backtrace_string + 123
1 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff9523e89a tcp_connection_get_statistics + 175
2 CFNetwork 0x00007fff99c992c9 _ZN15TCPIOConnection28_signalConnectionEstablishedEv + 111
3 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb93d _dispatch_call_block_and_release + 12
4 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b040b _dispatch_client_callout + 8
5 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b503b _dispatch_queue_drain + 754
6 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb707 _dispatch_queue_invoke + 549
7 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3d53 _dispatch_root_queue_drain + 538
8 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3b00 _dispatch_worker_thread3 + 91
9 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73c4de _pthread_wqthread + 1129
10 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73a341 start_wqthread + 13
01.08.16 11:35:40,860 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: [SLSUGGESTIONS] PRSSearchSession received an error (-1009) while searching
01.08.16 11:35:40,898 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: tcp_connection_get_statistics called with null connection, dumping backtrace:
[x86_64] libnetcore-583.50.1
0 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff95258de9 __nw_create_backtrace_string + 123
1 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff9523e89a tcp_connection_get_statistics + 175
2 CFNetwork 0x00007fff99c992c9 _ZN15TCPIOConnection28_signalConnectionEstablishedEv + 111
3 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb93d _dispatch_call_block_and_release + 12
4 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b040b _dispatch_client_callout + 8
5 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b503b _dispatch_queue_drain + 754
6 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb707 _dispatch_queue_invoke + 549
7 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3d53 _dispatch_root_queue_drain + 538
8 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3b00 _dispatch_worker_thread3 + 91
9 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73c4de _pthread_wqthread + 1129
10 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73a341 start_wqthread + 13
01.08.16 11:35:40,898 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: [SLSUGGESTIONS] PRSSearchSession received an error (-1009) while searching
01.08.16 11:35:40,936 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: tcp_connection_get_statistics called with null connection, dumping backtrace:
[x86_64] libnetcore-583.50.1
0 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff95258de9 __nw_create_backtrace_string + 123
1 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff9523e89a tcp_connection_get_statistics + 175
2 CFNetwork 0x00007fff99c992c9 _ZN15TCPIOConnection28_signalConnectionEstablishedEv + 111
3 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb93d _dispatch_call_block_and_release + 12
4 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b040b _dispatch_client_callout + 8
5 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b503b _dispatch_queue_drain + 754
6 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb707 _dispatch_queue_invoke + 549
7 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3d53 _dispatch_root_queue_drain + 538
8 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3b00 _dispatch_worker_thread3 + 91
9 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73c4de _pthread_wqthread + 1129
10 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73a341 start_wqthread + 13
01.08.16 11:35:40,937 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: [SLSUGGESTIONS] PRSSearchSession received an error (-1009) while searching
01.08.16 11:35:40,976 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: tcp_connection_get_statistics called with null connection, dumping backtrace:
[x86_64] libnetcore-583.50.1
0 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff95258de9 __nw_create_backtrace_string + 123
1 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff9523e89a tcp_connection_get_statistics + 175
2 CFNetwork 0x00007fff99c992c9 _ZN15TCPIOConnection28_signalConnectionEstablishedEv + 111
3 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb93d _dispatch_call_block_and_release + 12
4 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b040b _dispatch_client_callout + 8
5 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b503b _dispatch_queue_drain + 754
6 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb707 _dispatch_queue_invoke + 549
7 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3d53 _dispatch_root_queue_drain + 538
8 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3b00 _dispatch_worker_thread3 + 91
9 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73c4de _pthread_wqthread + 1129
10 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73a341 start_wqthread + 13
01.08.16 11:35:40,976 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: [SLSUGGESTIONS] PRSSearchSession received an error (-1009) while searching
01.08.16 11:35:41,017 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: tcp_connection_get_statistics called with null connection, dumping backtrace:
[x86_64] libnetcore-583.50.1
0 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff95258de9 __nw_create_backtrace_string + 123
1 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff9523e89a tcp_connection_get_statistics + 175
2 CFNetwork 0x00007fff99c992c9 _ZN15TCPIOConnection28_signalConnectionEstablishedEv + 111
3 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb93d _dispatch_call_block_and_release + 12
4 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b040b _dispatch_client_callout + 8
5 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b503b _dispatch_queue_drain + 754
6 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb707 _dispatch_queue_invoke + 549
7 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3d53 _dispatch_root_queue_drain + 538
8 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3b00 _dispatch_worker_thread3 + 91
9 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73c4de _pthread_wqthread + 1129
10 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73a341 start_wqthread + 13
01.08.16 11:35:41,019 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: [SLSUGGESTIONS] PRSSearchSession received an error (-1009) while searching
01.08.16 11:35:41,060 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: tcp_connection_get_statistics called with null connection, dumping backtrace:
[x86_64] libnetcore-583.50.1
0 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff95258de9 __nw_create_backtrace_string + 123
1 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff9523e89a tcp_connection_get_statistics + 175
2 CFNetwork 0x00007fff99c992c9 _ZN15TCPIOConnection28_signalConnectionEstablishedEv + 111
3 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb93d _dispatch_call_block_and_release + 12
4 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b040b _dispatch_client_callout + 8
5 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b503b _dispatch_queue_drain + 754
6 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb707 _dispatch_queue_invoke + 549
7 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3d53 _dispatch_root_queue_drain + 538
8 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3b00 _dispatch_worker_thread3 + 91
9 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73c4de _pthread_wqthread + 1129
10 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73a341 start_wqthread + 13
01.08.16 11:35:41,062 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: [SLSUGGESTIONS] PRSSearchSession received an error (-1009) while searching
01.08.16 11:35:41,306 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:41.306 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xb029b000] [lvl=2] -[KSUpdateCheckAction performAction] KSUpdateCheckAction running KSServerUpdateRequest: <KSOmahaServerUpdateRequest:0x350540
server=<KSOmahaServer:0x421090>
url="https://tools.google.com/service/update2?cup2hreq=6c06df1fe0cd244b0de2c9399b07deab8b6768a6bc67b1a9bfe258ceb4f6ad44&cup2key=6:2556974379"
fallbackURLs=(
http://tools.google.com/service/update2?cup2hreq=6c06df1fe0cd244b0de2c9399b07deab8b6768a6bc67b1a9bfe258ceb4f6ad44&cup2key=6:2144254829" target="_blank
)
runningFetchers=0
tickets=1
body=
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8" standalone="yes"?>
<request protocol="3.0" version="KeystoneAgent-1.2.5.1190" ismachine="1" requestid="{6659682D-2C36-4D46-9978-6870D57D04D9}" dedup="cr" sessionid="{DF6DBE67-2E80-49F8-8B14-72B45CDEED86}">
<os platform="mac" version="10.11" arch="x86_64h" sp="10.11.6_x86_64h"></os>
<app appid="com.google.Chrome" version="51.0.2704.103" cohort="1:1y5:fcx@0.05" cohortname="Stable" lang="en-us" installage="740" installdate="3486" brand="GGRO" _numaccounts="1" _numsignedin="1" signed="1">
<ping rd="3500" ad="3500" ping_freshness="{627BAC88-C096-40A9-93CE-E28D11342ED0}"></ping>
<updatecheck></updatecheck>
</app>
</request>
headers={
"X-GoogleUpdate-Interactivity" = bg;
}
>
01.08.16 11:35:41,339 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name storeaccountd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:41,348 ksfetch[436]: 2016-08-01 11:35:41.347 ksfetch[436/0xa34d1000] [lvl=2] main() ksfetch fetching URL (<NSMutableURLRequest: 0x2003a60> { URL: https://tools.google.com/service/update2?cup2hreq=6c06df1fe0cd244b0de2c9399b07deab8b6768a6bc67b1a9bfe258ceb4f6ad44&cup2key=6:2556974379" target="_blank }) to folder:/tmp/KSOutOfProcessFetcher.Gf2BO2TqQF/download
01.08.16 11:35:41,381 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name storeaccountd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:41,384 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name storeaccountd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:41,387 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name storeaccountd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:41,426 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name storeaccountd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:41,466 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name storeaccountd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:41,470 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name storeaccountd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:41,472 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name ksfetch as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:41,473 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name storeaccountd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:41,484 ksfetch[436]: 2016-08-01 11:35:41.484 ksfetch[436/0xa34d1000] [lvl=2] main() ksfetch done fetching.
01.08.16 11:35:41,485 ksfetch[436]: 2016-08-01 11:35:41.485 ksfetch[436/0xa34d1000] [lvl=2] main() ksfetch response sent back to caller.
01.08.16 11:35:41,486 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:41.486 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xb029b000] [lvl=3] -[KSOutOfProcessFetcher(PrivateMethods) helperDidTerminate:] The Internet connection appears to be offline. [NSURLErrorDomain:-1009] (The Internet connection appears to be offline. [kCFErrorDomainCFNetwork:-1009])
01.08.16 11:35:41,486 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:41.486 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xb029b000] [lvl=3] -[KSServerUpdateRequest(PrivateMethods) fetcher:failedWithError:] KSServerUpdateRequest fetch failed. (productID: com.google.Chrome) [com.google.UpdateEngine.CoreErrorDomain:702 - 'https://tools.google.com/service/update2?cup2hreq=6c06df1fe0cd244b0de2c9399b07deab8b6768a6bc67b1a9bfe258ceb4f6ad44&cup2key=6:2556974379'] (The Internet connection appears to be offline. [NSURLErrorDomain:-1009])
01.08.16 11:35:41,487 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:41.487 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xb029b000] [lvl=2] -[KSUpdateCheckAction(KSServerUpdateRequestDelegate) startFallBackForRequest:] KSUpdateCheckAction running fallback KSServerUpdateRequest: <KSOmahaServerUpdateRequest:0x350a40
server=<KSOmahaServer:0x421090>
url="http://tools.google.com/service/update2?cup2hreq=6c06df1fe0cd244b0de2c9399b07deab8b6768a6bc67b1a9bfe258ceb4f6ad44&cup2key=6:2144254829"
fallbackURLs=( )
runningFetchers=0
tickets=1
body=
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8" standalone="yes"?>
<request protocol="3.0" version="KeystoneAgent-1.2.5.1190" ismachine="1" requestid="{6659682D-2C36-4D46-9978-6870D57D04D9}" dedup="cr" sessionid="{DF6DBE67-2E80-49F8-8B14-72B45CDEED86}">
<os platform="mac" version="10.11" arch="x86_64h" sp="10.11.6_x86_64h"></os>
<app appid="com.google.Chrome" version="51.0.2704.103" cohort="1:1y5:fcx@0.05" cohortname="Stable" lang="en-us" installage="740" installdate="3486" brand="GGRO" _numaccounts="1" _numsignedin="1" signed="1">
<ping rd="3500" ad="3500" ping_freshness="{627BAC88-C096-40A9-93CE-E28D11342ED0}"></ping>
<updatecheck></updatecheck>
</app>
</request>
headers={
"X-GoogleUpdate-Interactivity" = bg;
}
>
01.08.16 11:35:41,529 ksfetch[437]: 2016-08-01 11:35:41.528 ksfetch[437/0xa34d1000] [lvl=2] main() ksfetch fetching URL (<NSMutableURLRequest: 0x11e5f0> { URL: http://tools.google.com/service/update2?cup2hreq=6c06df1fe0cd244b0de2c9399b07deab8b6768a6bc67b1a9bfe258ceb4f6ad44&cup2key=6:2144254829" target="_blank }) to folder:/tmp/KSOutOfProcessFetcher.hHc212k5h7/download
01.08.16 11:35:41,546 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name ksfetch as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:41,548 ksfetch[437]: 2016-08-01 11:35:41.548 ksfetch[437/0xa34d1000] [lvl=2] main() ksfetch done fetching.
01.08.16 11:35:41,549 ksfetch[437]: 2016-08-01 11:35:41.549 ksfetch[437/0xa34d1000] [lvl=2] main() ksfetch response sent back to caller.
01.08.16 11:35:41,550 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:41.550 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xb029b000] [lvl=3] -[KSOutOfProcessFetcher(PrivateMethods) helperDidTerminate:] The Internet connection appears to be offline. [NSURLErrorDomain:-1009] (The Internet connection appears to be offline. [kCFErrorDomainCFNetwork:-1009])
01.08.16 11:35:41,550 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:41.550 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xb029b000] [lvl=3] -[KSServerUpdateRequest(PrivateMethods) fetcher:failedWithError:] KSServerUpdateRequest fetch failed. (productID: com.google.Chrome) [com.google.UpdateEngine.CoreErrorDomain:702 - 'http://tools.google.com/service/update2?cup2hreq=6c06df1fe0cd244b0de2c9399b07deab8b6768a6bc67b1a9bfe258ceb4f6ad44&cup2key=6:2144254829'] (The Internet connection appears to be offline. [NSURLErrorDomain:-1009])
01.08.16 11:35:41,550 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:41.550 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xb029b000] [lvl=2] -[KSUpdateCheckAction(PrivateMethods) finishAction] KSUpdateCheckAction found updates: {( )}
01.08.16 11:35:41,629 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:41.629 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xb029b000] [lvl=2] -[KSPrefetchAction performAction] KSPrefetchAction no updates to prefetch.
01.08.16 11:35:41,629 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:41.629 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xb029b000] [lvl=2] -[KSMultiUpdateAction performAction] KSSilentUpdateAction had no updates to apply.
01.08.16 11:35:41,629 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:41.629 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xb029b000] [lvl=2] -[KSMultiUpdateAction performAction] KSPromptAction had no updates to apply.
01.08.16 11:35:41,629 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:41.629 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xb029b000] [lvl=2] -[KSAgentApp(KeystoneDelegate) updateEngineFinishedWithErrors:] Keystone finished: errors=1
01.08.16 11:35:41,630 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:41.629 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xb029b000] [lvl=2] -[KSUpdateEngine(PrivateMethods) updateFinish] KSUpdateEngine update processing complete.
01.08.16 11:35:41,657 com.apple.iCloudHelper[321]: AOSKit ERROR: Storage usage request failed, appleID=exaptor@arcor.de, url=https://p05-quota.icloud.com:443/quotaservice/external/osx/1062271454/storageUsageInfo, requestHeaders=
{
"Accept-Language" = "de-de";
Authorization = "...";
"X-Mme-Client-Info" = "<iMac14,2> <Mac OS X;10.11.6;15G31> <com.apple.AOSKit/233 (com.apple.CloudPhotosConfiguration/1.5)>";
"X-Mme-Country" = DE;
"X-Mme-Device-Id" = "6DB2E7EA-D7BA-5053-8218-00AE463923BF";
"X-Mme-Timezone" = MESZ;
},
error=Error Domain=AOSErrorDomain Code=1000 "(null)" UserInfo={UnderlyingError=Error Domain=kCFErrorDomainCFNetwork Code=-1009 "Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet." UserInfo={NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=https://p05-quota.icloud.com:443/quotaservice/external/osx/1062271454/storageUsageInfo, NSErrorFailingURLKey=https://p05-quota.icloud.com:443/quotaservice/external/osx/1062271454/storageUsageInfo, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, NSLocalizedDescription=Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet.}, DialogInfo={
DialogType = Unknown;
}}, httpStatusCode=-1
01.08.16 11:35:41,658 com.apple.CloudPhotosConfiguration[413]: [AOSAccounts] : [MMRetrieveQuotaUsage] : account exaptor@arcor.de _AOSAccountRetrieveStorageUsageInfo failed with error Der Vorgang konnte nicht abgeschlossen werden. (AOSErrorDomain-Fehler 1000.) and reason (null) domain AOSErrorDomain
01.08.16 11:35:41,659 cloudphotosd[334]: Determine service transition start: service=com.apple.photo.icloud.cloudphoto personId=1062271454 lastKnownPersonId=(null) targetState=0
01.08.16 11:35:41,659 cloudphotosd[334]: Determine service transition end: 2, currentState: 3, shouldEnableService: 0
01.08.16 11:35:42,126 Console[439]: Failed to connect (_consoleX) outlet from (NSApplication) to (ConsoleX): missing setter or instance variable
01.08.16 11:35:42,313 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:42.313 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xb029b000] [lvl=2] -[KSAgentApp updateProductWithProductID:usingEngine:] Done checking for updates for '"All Products"' using engine <KSUpdateEngine:0x531220
ticketStore=<KSPersistentTicketStore:0x530b60 store=<KSKeyedPersistentStore:0x530b70
path="/Users/julianglander/Library/Google/GoogleSoftwareUpdate/TicketStore/Keystone.ticketstore"
lockFile=<KSLockFile:0x530b80
path="/Users/julianglander/Library/Google/GoogleSoftwareUpdate/TicketStore/Keystone.ticketstore.lock"
locked=NO
>
>>
processor=<KSActionProcessor:0x22e690
delegate=<KSUpdateEngine:0x531220>
isProcessing=NO actionsCompleted=0 progress=0.00
errors=0 currentActionErrors=0
events=0 currentActionEvents=0
actionQueue=( )
>
delegate=<KSAgentApp: 0x217cc0>
serverInfoStore=<KSServerPrivateInfoStore:0x40f570 path="/Users/julianglander/Library/Google/GoogleSoftwareUpdate/Servers">
errors=0
>
01.08.16 11:35:44,474 SubmitDiagInfo[443]: Couldn't load config file from on-disk location. Falling back to default location. Reason: Won't serialize in _readDictionaryFromJSONData due to nil object
01.08.16 11:35:44,574 SubmitDiagInfo[443]: Couldn't load config file from on-disk location. Falling back to default location. Reason: Won't serialize in _readDictionaryFromJSONData due to nil object
01.08.16 11:35:44,575 sandboxd[147]: Invalid connection: com.apple.coresymbolicationd
01.08.16 11:35:44,577 com.apple.AddressBook.ContactsAccountsService[332]: [Accounts] Current connection, <NSXPCConnection: 0x7f8620d168b0> connection from pid 352, doesn't have account access.
01.08.16 11:35:44,578 CalNCService[352]: [Accounts] Failed to update account with identifier FBFDAE8B-CF79-4EED-9C9F-6A89694B6FA9, error: Error Domain=ABAddressBookErrorDomain Code=1002 "(null)"
01.08.16 11:35:45,137 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name GoogleSoftwareU as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:45,150 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:45.150 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xb029b000] [lvl=3] -[KSAgentUploader fetcher:failedWithError:] Failed to upload stats to <NSMutableURLRequest: 0x422a50> { URL: https://tools.google.com/service/update2" target="_blank } with error Error Domain=NSURLErrorDomain Code=-1009 "Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet." UserInfo={NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=https://tools.google.com/service/update2, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, NSErrorFailingURLKey=https://tools.google.com/service/update2, NSLocalizedDescription=Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet., _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, NSUnderlyingError=0x354340 {Error Domain=kCFErrorDomainCFNetwork Code=-1009 "Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet." UserInfo={_kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=https://tools.google.com/service/update2, NSErrorFailingURLKey=https://tools.google.com/service/update2, NSLocalizedDescription=Es besteht anscheinend keine Verbindung zum Internet., _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12}}}
01.08.16 11:35:45,288 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:45,289 locationd[91]: NETWORK: no response from server, reachability, 2, queryRetries, 1
01.08.16 11:35:45,313 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:45.313 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xb029b000] [lvl=3] -[KSAgentApp uploadStats:] Failed to upload stats <KSStatsCollection:0x407bd0 path="/Users/julianglander/Library/Google/GoogleSoftwareUpdate/Stats/Keystone.stats", count=6, stats={
checks = 24;
failedchecks = 24;
tickets = 3;
usertickets = 1;
validtickets = 3;
validusertickets = 1;
}>
01.08.16 11:35:45,479 sandboxd[147]: ([289]) CommCenter(289) deny file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:45,483 sandboxd[147]: ([289]) CommCenter(289) deny file-read-metadata /private/var/folders
01.08.16 11:35:45,495 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name akd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:45,521 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name gamed as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:45,000 kernel[0]: [IOAppleBluetoothHIDDriver][waitForHandshake][58-02-ba-b8-1d-3d] Timeout waiting for handshake
01.08.16 11:35:45,667 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name akd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:45,694 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name gamed as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:45,825 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.appkit.xpc.sandboxedServiceRunner) The JoinExistingSession key is only available to Application services.
01.08.16 11:35:45,831 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.FileSyncAgent.PHD.isRunning) The HideUntilCheckIn property is an architectural performance issue. Please transition away from it.
01.08.16 11:35:45,842 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.speech.speechsynthesisd) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:45,846 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.trustd.agent) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:45,846 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.trustd.agent) The ServiceIPC key is no longer respected. Please remove it.
01.08.16 11:35:45,846 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.TrustEvaluationAgent) This key does not do anything: OnDemand
01.08.16 11:35:45,856 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name AddressBookSour as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:45,872 AddressBookSourceSync[307]: [CardDAVPlugin-ERROR] -getPrincipalInfo:[_controller supportsRequestCompressionAtURL:https://glanderjulian%40gmail.com@http://www.googleapis.com/carddav/v1/principals/glanderjulian%40gmail.com/] Error Domain=NSURLErrorDomain Code=-1009 "The Internet connection appears to be offline." UserInfo={NSUnderlyingError=0x7fa529e42390 {Error Domain=kCFErrorDomainCFNetwork Code=-1009 "The Internet connection appears to be offline." UserInfo={NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=https://glanderjulian%40gmail.com@http://www.googleapis.com/carddav/v1/principals/glanderjulian%40gmail.com/, NSErrorFailingURLKey=https://glanderjulian%40gmail.com@http://www.googleapis.com/carddav/v1/principals/glanderjulian%40gmail.com/, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, NSLocalizedDescription=The Internet connection appears to be offline.}}, NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=https://glanderjulian%40gmail.com@http://www.googleapis.com/carddav/v1/principals/glanderjulian%40gmail.com/, NSErrorFailingURLKey=https://glanderjulian%40gmail.com@http://www.googleapis.com/carddav/v1/principals/glanderjulian%40gmail.com/, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, NSLocalizedDescription=The Internet connection appears to be offline.}
01.08.16 11:35:46,000 kernel[0]: [IOAppleBluetoothHIDDriver][getExtendedReport] getReport returned error e00002c7
01.08.16 11:35:46,000 kernel[0]: [IOAppleBluetoothHIDDriver][updateBatteryLevel] Couldn't get battery percentage from device
01.08.16 11:35:46,315 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:46.315 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xb029b000] [lvl=2] -[KSAgentApp(KeystoneThread) runKeystonesInThreadWithArg:] Finished with engine thread
01.08.16 11:35:46,317 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:35:46.317 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xa34d1000] [lvl=2] -[KeystoneDaemon logServiceState] GoogleSoftwareUpdate daemon (1.2.5.1190) vending:
com.google.Keystone.Daemon.UpdateEngine: 1 connection(s)
com.google.Keystone.Daemon.Administration: 0 connection(s)
01.08.16 11:35:46,560 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364]: 2016-08-01 11:35:46.560 GoogleSoftwareUpdateAgent[364/0xa34d1000] [lvl=2] -[KSAgentApp checkForUpdates] Finished update check.
01.08.16 11:35:46,961 com.apple.AddressBook.ContactsAccountsService[332]: [Accounts] Current connection, <NSXPCConnection: 0x7f8620d143c0> connection from pid 319, doesn't have account access.
01.08.16 11:35:47,492 sharingd[319]: [Accounts] Failed to update account with identifier FBFDAE8B-CF79-4EED-9C9F-6A89694B6FA9, error: Error Domain=ABAddressBookErrorDomain Code=1002 "(null)"
01.08.16 11:35:47,545 locationd[91]: Location icon should now be in state 'Inactive'
01.08.16 11:35:48,000 kernel[0]: nvDevice: IOUserClient outputCount count mismatch
01.08.16 11:35:49,965 SpotlightNetHelper[343]: tcp_connection_get_statistics called with null connection, dumping backtrace:
[x86_64] libnetcore-583.50.1
0 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff95258de9 __nw_create_backtrace_string + 123
1 libsystem_network.dylib 0x00007fff9523e89a tcp_connection_get_statistics + 175
2 CFNetwork 0x00007fff99c992c9 _ZN15TCPIOConnection28_signalConnectionEstablishedEv + 111
3 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb93d _dispatch_call_block_and_release + 12
4 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b040b _dispatch_client_callout + 8
5 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b503b _dispatch_queue_drain + 754
6 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915bb707 _dispatch_queue_invoke + 549
7 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3d53 _dispatch_root_queue_drain + 538
8 libdispatch.dylib 0x00007fff915b3b00 _dispatch_worker_thread3 + 91
9 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73c4de _pthread_wqthread + 1129
10 libsystem_pthread.dylib 0x00007fff9a73a341 start_wqthread + 13
01.08.16 11:35:50,353 storeassetd[345]: multibyte ASN1 identifiers are not supported.
01.08.16 11:35:50,386 storeassetd[345]: multibyte ASN1 identifiers are not supported.
01.08.16 11:35:50,782 com.apple.AddressBook.ContactsAccountsService[332]: [Accounts] Current connection, <NSXPCConnection: 0x7f8620d1a4c0> connection from pid 432, doesn't have account access.
01.08.16 11:35:50,782 DataDetectorsDynamicData[432]: [Accounts] Failed to update account with identifier FBFDAE8B-CF79-4EED-9C9F-6A89694B6FA9, error: Error Domain=ABAddressBookErrorDomain Code=1002 "(null)"
01.08.16 11:35:50,000 kernel[0]: pci pause: SDXC
01.08.16 11:35:51,300 locationd[91]: NETWORK: requery, 0, 0, 0, 0, 18, items, fQueryRetries, 2, fLastRetryTimestamp, 0.0
01.08.16 11:35:51,318 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name locationd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:35:51,319 locationd[91]: NETWORK: no response from server, reachability, 2, queryRetries, 2
01.08.16 11:35:52,305 cloudphotosd[334]: New connection request from 421
01.08.16 11:35:52,443 com.apple.photomoments[455]: Photomoments process awakened.
01.08.16 11:35:52,582 com.apple.photomoments[455]: GEO: Missing server version info, need to fetch before the analyzer can continue
01.08.16 11:35:52,593 com.apple.photomoments[455]: GEO: Error encountered downloading rev geo server version config file: Error Domain=NSURLErrorDomain Code=-1009 "The Internet connection appears to be offline." UserInfo={NSUnderlyingError=0x7f7ff071d570 {Error Domain=kCFErrorDomainCFNetwork Code=-1009 "The Internet connection appears to be offline." UserInfo={NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=http://gspe21.ls.apple.com/config/revgeo-version-11.plist, NSErrorFailingURLKey=http://gspe21.ls.apple.com/config/revgeo-version-11.plist, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, NSLocalizedDescription=The Internet connection appears to be offline.}}, NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=http://gspe21.ls.apple.com/config/revgeo-version-11.plist, NSErrorFailingURLKey=http://gspe21.ls.apple.com/config/revgeo-version-11.plist, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, NSLocalizedDescription=The Internet connection appears to be offline.}
01.08.16 11:35:52,593 com.apple.photomoments[455]: GEO: Moment Analysis: Network error encountered and network is not reachable
01.08.16 11:35:52,595 com.apple.photomoments[455]: GEO: Error encountered downloading rev geo server version config file: Error Domain=NSURLErrorDomain Code=-1009 "The Internet connection appears to be offline." UserInfo={NSUnderlyingError=0x7f7ff0632880 {Error Domain=kCFErrorDomainCFNetwork Code=-1009 "The Internet connection appears to be offline." UserInfo={NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=http://gspe21.ls.apple.com/config/revgeo-version-11.plist, NSErrorFailingURLKey=http://gspe21.ls.apple.com/config/revgeo-version-11.plist, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, NSLocalizedDescription=The Internet connection appears to be offline.}}, NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=http://gspe21.ls.apple.com/config/revgeo-version-11.plist, NSErrorFailingURLKey=http://gspe21.ls.apple.com/config/revgeo-version-11.plist, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, NSLocalizedDescription=The Internet connection appears to be offline.}
01.08.16 11:35:52,595 com.apple.photomoments[455]: GEO: Moment Analysis: Network error encountered and network is not reachable, waiting for reachability
01.08.16 11:35:52,723 com.apple.geod[397]: 2016-08-01 11:35:52.723, 397, aa4463f0, [NetworkDefaults]: Error updating network defaults: Error Domain=NSURLErrorDomain Code=-1009 "The Internet connection appears to be offline." UserInfo={NSUnderlyingError=0x7fafaa45cbb0 {Error Domain=kCFErrorDomainCFNetwork Code=-1009 "(null)" UserInfo={_kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12}}, NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=https://configuration.apple.com/configurations/pep/config/geo/networkDefaults-osx-10.11.plist, NSErrorFailingURLKey=https://configuration.apple.com/configurations/pep/config/geo/networkDefaults-osx-10.11.plist, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, NSLocalizedDescription=The Internet connection appears to be offline.}
01.08.16 11:35:52,723 com.apple.geod[397]: 2016-08-01 11:35:52.723, 397, aa4463f0, [CountryConfiguration]: Could not determine current country code: Error Domain=NSURLErrorDomain Code=-1009 "The Internet connection appears to be offline." UserInfo={NSUnderlyingError=0x7fafaa615e50 {Error Domain=kCFErrorDomainCFNetwork Code=-1009 "The Internet connection appears to be offline." UserInfo={NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=https://gspe1-ssl.ls.apple.com/pep/gcc, NSErrorFailingURLKey=https://gspe1-ssl.ls.apple.com/pep/gcc, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, NSLocalizedDescription=The Internet connection appears to be offline.}}, NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=https://gspe1-ssl.ls.apple.com/pep/gcc, NSErrorFailingURLKey=https://gspe1-ssl.ls.apple.com/pep/gcc, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, NSLocalizedDescription=The Internet connection appears to be offline.}
01.08.16 11:35:55,151 acvpnagent[55]: A new network interface has been detected.
01.08.16 11:35:55,151 acvpnagent[55]: Function: logInterfaces File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/Routing/InterfaceRouteMonitorCommon.cpp Line: 477 IP Address Interface List: FE80:0:0:0:8A63:DFFF:FE8F:B857 169.254.191.242 FE80:0:0:0:9809:D7FF:FE4F:B74D
01.08.16 11:35:55,151 acvpnagent[55]: Function: netInterfaceNoticeCategoryHandler File: ../../vpn/Agent/MainThread.cpp Line: 7510 Network Interface change detected, refreshing physical MAC addresses
01.08.16 11:35:55,155 configd[59]: network changed: Proxy
01.08.16 11:35:58,797 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name apsd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:36:00,225 acvpnagent[55]: Function: GetPrimaryInterfaceIndex File: ../../vpn/Common/Utility/NetInterface_unix.cpp Line: 422 Unable to get global IPv4 information from system configuration.
01.08.16 11:36:00,226 acvpnagent[55]: Function: determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1769 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::FindDefaultRouteInterface Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:36:00,226 acvpnagent[55]: Function: updatePotentialPublicAddresses File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1900 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:36:00,227 acvpnagent[55]: Function: GetPrimaryInterfaceIndex File: ../../vpn/Common/Utility/NetInterface_unix.cpp Line: 422 Unable to get global IPv6 information from system configuration.
01.08.16 11:36:00,227 acvpnagent[55]: Function: determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1769 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::FindDefaultRouteInterface Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:36:00,227 acvpnagent[55]: Function: updatePotentialPublicAddresses File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1914 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:36:00,227 acvpnagent[55]: Function: DeterminePublicInterface File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 2217 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::updatePotentialPublicAddresses Return Code: -28835824 (0xFE480010) Description: HOSTCONFIGMGR_ERROR_PUBLIC_ADDRESS_UNAVAILABLE
01.08.16 11:36:00,227 acvpnagent[55]: Function: applyHostConfigForNoVpn File: ../../vpn/Agent/MainThread.cpp Line: 9899 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::DeterminePublicInterface Return Code: -28835824 (0xFE480010) Description: HOSTCONFIGMGR_ERROR_PUBLIC_ADDRESS_UNAVAILABLE
01.08.16 11:36:00,227 acvpnagent[55]: Function: OnTimerExpired File: ../../vpn/Agent/MainThread.cpp Line: 5577 Invoked Function: CMainThread::applyHostConfigForNoVpn Return Code: -28835824 (0xFE480010) Description: HOSTCONFIGMGR_ERROR_PUBLIC_ADDRESS_UNAVAILABLE
01.08.16 11:36:00,228 acvpnagent[55]: Function: GetPrimaryInterfaceIndex File: ../../vpn/Common/Utility/NetInterface_unix.cpp Line: 422 Unable to get global IPv4 information from system configuration.
01.08.16 11:36:00,229 acvpnagent[55]: Function: determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1769 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::FindDefaultRouteInterface Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:36:00,229 acvpnagent[55]: Function: updatePotentialPublicAddresses File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1900 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:36:00,229 acvpnagent[55]: Function: GetPrimaryInterfaceIndex File: ../../vpn/Common/Utility/NetInterface_unix.cpp Line: 422 Unable to get global IPv6 information from system configuration.
01.08.16 11:36:00,229 acvpnagent[55]: Function: determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1769 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::FindDefaultRouteInterface Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:36:00,229 acvpnagent[55]: Function: updatePotentialPublicAddresses File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1914 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:36:00,229 acvpnagent[55]: Function: DeterminePublicInterface File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 2217 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::updatePotentialPublicAddresses Return Code: -28835824 (0xFE480010) Description: HOSTCONFIGMGR_ERROR_PUBLIC_ADDRESS_UNAVAILABLE
01.08.16 11:36:00,229 acvpnagent[55]: Function: OnTimerExpired File: ../../vpn/Agent/MainThread.cpp Line: 5602 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::DeterminePublicInterface Return Code: -28835824 (0xFE480010) Description: HOSTCONFIGMGR_ERROR_PUBLIC_ADDRESS_UNAVAILABLE
01.08.16 11:36:00,232 acvpnagent[55]: Function: testNetwork File: ../../vpn/Agent/NetEnvironment.cpp Line: 689 Active interfaces were found with no default gateway.
01.08.16 11:36:00,232 acvpnagent[55]: Function: GetPrimaryInterfaceIndex File: ../../vpn/Common/Utility/NetInterface_unix.cpp Line: 422 Unable to get global IPv4 information from system configuration.
01.08.16 11:36:00,233 acvpnagent[55]: Function: determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1769 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::FindDefaultRouteInterface Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:36:00,233 acvpnagent[55]: Function: updatePotentialPublicAddresses File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1900 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:36:00,233 acvpnagent[55]: Function: GetPrimaryInterfaceIndex File: ../../vpn/Common/Utility/NetInterface_unix.cpp Line: 422 Unable to get global IPv6 information from system configuration.
01.08.16 11:36:00,234 acvpnagent[55]: Function: determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1769 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::FindDefaultRouteInterface Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:36:00,234 acvpnagent[55]: Function: updatePotentialPublicAddresses File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1914 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:36:00,234 acvpnagent[55]: Function: DeterminePublicInterface File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 2217 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::updatePotentialPublicAddresses Return Code: -28835824 (0xFE480010) Description: HOSTCONFIGMGR_ERROR_PUBLIC_ADDRESS_UNAVAILABLE
01.08.16 11:36:00,234 acvpnagent[55]: Function: testNetwork File: ../../vpn/Agent/NetEnvironment.cpp Line: 709 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::DeterminePublicInterface Return Code: -28835824 (0xFE480010) Description: HOSTCONFIGMGR_ERROR_PUBLIC_ADDRESS_UNAVAILABLE
01.08.16 11:36:00,234 acvpnagent[55]: Function: TestNetEnv File: ../../vpn/Agent/NetEnvironment.cpp Line: 230 Invoked Function: CNetEnvironment::testNetwork Return Code: -28835824 (0xFE480010) Description: HOSTCONFIGMGR_ERROR_PUBLIC_ADDRESS_UNAVAILABLE
01.08.16 11:36:00,234 acvpnagent[55]: Function: TestNetEnv File: ../../vpn/Agent/NetEnvironment.cpp Line: 370 No routable network interface. Retesting connectivity to the secure gateway in 5 seconds.
01.08.16 11:36:00,234 acvpnagent[55]: Current network state: No routable network interface
01.08.16 11:36:00,234 acvpnagent[55]: Function: GetPrimaryInterfaceIndex File: ../../vpn/Common/Utility/NetInterface_unix.cpp Line: 422 Unable to get global IPv4 information from system configuration.
01.08.16 11:36:00,235 acvpnagent[55]: Function: determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1769 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::FindDefaultRouteInterface Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:36:00,235 acvpnagent[55]: Function: updatePotentialPublicAddresses File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1900 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:36:00,236 acvpnagent[55]: Function: GetPrimaryInterfaceIndex File: ../../vpn/Common/Utility/NetInterface_unix.cpp Line: 422 Unable to get global IPv6 information from system configuration.
01.08.16 11:36:00,236 acvpnagent[55]: Function: determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1769 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::FindDefaultRouteInterface Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:36:00,236 acvpnagent[55]: Function: updatePotentialPublicAddresses File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1914 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:36:00,236 acvpnagent[55]: Function: DeterminePublicInterface File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 2217 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::updatePotentialPublicAddresses Return Code: -28835824 (0xFE480010) Description: HOSTCONFIGMGR_ERROR_PUBLIC_ADDRESS_UNAVAILABLE
01.08.16 11:36:00,236 acvpnagent[55]: Function: applyHostConfigForNoVpn File: ../../vpn/Agent/MainThread.cpp Line: 9899 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::DeterminePublicInterface Return Code: -28835824 (0xFE480010) Description: HOSTCONFIGMGR_ERROR_PUBLIC_ADDRESS_UNAVAILABLE
01.08.16 11:36:00,236 acvpnagent[55]: Function: genericNoticeCategoryHandler File: ../../vpn/Agent/MainThread.cpp Line: 7075 Invoked Function: CMainThread::applyHostConfigForNoVpn Return Code: -28835824 (0xFE480010) Description: HOSTCONFIGMGR_ERROR_PUBLIC_ADDRESS_UNAVAILABLE
01.08.16 11:36:00,236 acvpnagent[55]: Function: processNotice File: ../../vpn/Agent/MainThread.cpp Line: 6688 Invoked Function: CMainThread::genericNoticeCategoryHandler Return Code: -28835824 (0xFE480010) Description: HOSTCONFIGMGR_ERROR_PUBLIC_ADDRESS_UNAVAILABLE
01.08.16 11:36:00,236 acvpnagent[55]: Function: noticeHandler File: ../../vpn/Agent/MainThread.cpp Line: 6638 Invoked Function: CMainThread::processNotice Return Code: -28835824 (0xFE480010) Description: HOSTCONFIGMGR_ERROR_PUBLIC_ADDRESS_UNAVAILABLE
01.08.16 11:36:00,236 acvpnagent[55]: Function: OnEventSignaled File: ../../vpn/Agent/MainThread.cpp Line: 6410 Invoked Function: CMainThread::noticeHandler Return Code: -28835824 (0xFE480010) Description: HOSTCONFIGMGR_ERROR_PUBLIC_ADDRESS_UNAVAILABLE
01.08.16 11:36:01,187 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name AddressBookSour as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:36:01,188 AddressBookSourceSync[307]: [CardDAVPlugin-ERROR] -getPrincipalInfo:[_controller supportsRequestCompressionAtURL:https://glanderjulian%40gmail.com@http://www.googleapis.com/carddav/v1/principals/glanderjulian%40gmail.com/] Error Domain=NSURLErrorDomain Code=-1009 "The Internet connection appears to be offline." UserInfo={NSUnderlyingError=0x7fa529f1b650 {Error Domain=kCFErrorDomainCFNetwork Code=-1009 "The Internet connection appears to be offline." UserInfo={NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=https://glanderjulian%40gmail.com@http://www.googleapis.com/carddav/v1/principals/glanderjulian%40gmail.com/, NSErrorFailingURLKey=https://glanderjulian%40gmail.com@http://www.googleapis.com/carddav/v1/principals/glanderjulian%40gmail.com/, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, NSLocalizedDescription=The Internet connection appears to be offline.}}, NSErrorFailingURLStringKey=https://glanderjulian%40gmail.com@http://www.googleapis.com/carddav/v1/principals/glanderjulian%40gmail.com/, NSErrorFailingURLKey=https://glanderjulian%40gmail.com@http://www.googleapis.com/carddav/v1/principals/glanderjulian%40gmail.com/, _kCFStreamErrorDomainKey=12, _kCFStreamErrorCodeKey=8, NSLocalizedDescription=The Internet connection appears to be offline.}
01.08.16 11:36:01,228 CalNCService[352]: CoreData: warning: An NSManagedObjectContext delegate overrode fault handling behavior to silently delete the object with ID '0x7ff26249b5e0 <x-coredata://C1D0A639-361D-41B7-82C0-943E31EA2DC9/CalDAVError/p868>' and substitute nil/0 for all property values instead of throwing.
01.08.16 11:36:01,229 CalNCService[352]: [com.apple.calendar.store.log.database] [Inaccessible fault: [<CalManagedCalDAVError: 0x7ff2624a91b0> (entity: CalDAVError; id: 0x7ff26249b5e0 <x-coredata://C1D0A639-361D-41B7-82C0-943E31EA2DC9/CalDAVError/p868> ; data: <fault>)] for objectID: [0x7ff26249b5e0 <x-coredata://C1D0A639-361D-41B7-82C0-943E31EA2DC9/CalDAVError/p868>]]
01.08.16 11:36:01,229 CalNCService[352]: [com.apple.eventkit.log] [EventKit: Continuing despite inaccessible fault]
01.08.16 11:36:01,268 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name CalendarAgent as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:36:01,306 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name CalendarAgent as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:36:01,810 lsd[290]: LaunchServices: Currently 0 installed placeholders: (
)
01.08.16 11:36:02,095 networkd[186]: -[NETClientConnection effectiveBundleID] using process name apsd as bundle ID (this is expected for daemons without bundle ID
01.08.16 11:36:05,311 acvpnagent[55]: Function: testNetwork File: ../../vpn/Agent/NetEnvironment.cpp Line: 689 Active interfaces were found with no default gateway.
01.08.16 11:36:05,312 acvpnagent[55]: Function: GetPrimaryInterfaceIndex File: ../../vpn/Common/Utility/NetInterface_unix.cpp Line: 422 Unable to get global IPv4 information from system configuration.
01.08.16 11:36:05,313 acvpnagent[55]: Function: determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1769 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::FindDefaultRouteInterface Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:36:05,313 acvpnagent[55]: Function: updatePotentialPublicAddresses File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1900 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:36:05,313 acvpnagent[55]: Function: GetPrimaryInterfaceIndex File: ../../vpn/Common/Utility/NetInterface_unix.cpp Line: 422 Unable to get global IPv6 information from system configuration.
01.08.16 11:36:05,314 acvpnagent[55]: Function: determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1769 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::FindDefaultRouteInterface Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:36:05,314 acvpnagent[55]: Function: updatePotentialPublicAddresses File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1914 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:36:05,314 acvpnagent[55]: Function: DeterminePublicInterface File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 2217 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::updatePotentialPublicAddresses Return Code: -28835824 (0xFE480010) Description: HOSTCONFIGMGR_ERROR_PUBLIC_ADDRESS_UNAVAILABLE
01.08.16 11:36:05,314 acvpnagent[55]: Function: testNetwork File: ../../vpn/Agent/NetEnvironment.cpp Line: 709 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::DeterminePublicInterface Return Code: -28835824 (0xFE480010) Description: HOSTCONFIGMGR_ERROR_PUBLIC_ADDRESS_UNAVAILABLE
01.08.16 11:36:05,314 acvpnagent[55]: Function: TestNetEnv File: ../../vpn/Agent/NetEnvironment.cpp Line: 230 Invoked Function: CNetEnvironment::testNetwork Return Code: -28835824 (0xFE480010) Description: HOSTCONFIGMGR_ERROR_PUBLIC_ADDRESS_UNAVAILABLE
01.08.16 11:36:05,314 acvpnagent[55]: Function: TestNetEnv File: ../../vpn/Agent/NetEnvironment.cpp Line: 370 No routable network interface. Retesting connectivity to the secure gateway in 5 seconds.
01.08.16 11:36:05,821 acvpnagent[55]: A new network interface has been detected.
01.08.16 11:36:05,821 acvpnagent[55]: Function: logInterfaces File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/Routing/InterfaceRouteMonitorCommon.cpp Line: 477 IP Address Interface List: FE80:0:0:0:8A63:DFFF:FE8F:B857 169.254.191.242 192.168.178.22 FE80:0:0:0:9809:D7FF:FE4F:B74D
01.08.16 11:36:05,821 acvpnagent[55]: Function: netInterfaceNoticeCategoryHandler File: ../../vpn/Agent/MainThread.cpp Line: 7510 Network Interface change detected, refreshing physical MAC addresses
01.08.16 11:36:05,831 acvpnagent[55]: A network interface has gone down.
01.08.16 11:36:05,831 acvpnagent[55]: Function: logInterfaces File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/Routing/InterfaceRouteMonitorCommon.cpp Line: 477 IP Address Interface List: FE80:0:0:0:8A63:DFFF:FE8F:B857 192.168.178.22 FE80:0:0:0:9809:D7FF:FE4F:B74D
01.08.16 11:36:05,831 acvpnagent[55]: Function: netInterfaceNoticeCategoryHandler File: ../../vpn/Agent/MainThread.cpp Line: 7510 Network Interface change detected, refreshing physical MAC addresses
01.08.16 11:36:05,832 UserEventAgent[50]: Captive: [CNInfoNetworkActive:1748] en1: SSID 'JK Internet' making interface primary (protected network)
01.08.16 11:36:05,833 UserEventAgent[50]: Captive: CNPluginHandler en1: Evaluating
01.08.16 11:36:05,834 UserEventAgent[50]: Captive: en1: Probing 'JK Internet'
01.08.16 11:36:05,834 configd[59]: network changed: DNS*
01.08.16 11:36:05,839 configd[59]: network changed: v4(en1!:192.168.178.22) DNS+ Proxy+ SMB
01.08.16 11:36:05,843 networkd[186]: BUG in libdispatch: 15G31 - 1718 - 0x0
01.08.16 11:36:05,858 configd[59]: BUG in libdispatch: 15G31 - 1718 - 0x0
01.08.16 11:36:05,865 configd[59]: setting hostname to "julians-iMac.fritz.box"
01.08.16 11:36:05,924 UserEventAgent[50]: Captive: CNPluginHandler en1: Authenticated
01.08.16 11:36:05,645 sntp[460]: time set -0.289726 s
01.08.16 11:36:05,687 ntpd[249]: peer time.apple.com @ 17.253.52.253
01.08.16 11:36:05,692 ntpd[249]: drift PPM:0.000 -> -69.962
01.08.16 11:36:05,942 diagnostics_agent[381]: AutoSubmitPreference is (null)
01.08.16 11:36:05,945 symptomsd[272]: -[NetworkAnalyticsEngine _writeJournalRecord:fromCellFingerprint:key:atLOI:ofKind:lqm:isFaulty:] Hashing of the primary key failed. Dropping the journal record.
01.08.16 11:36:05,945 symptomsd[272]: __73-[NetworkAnalyticsEngine observeValueForKeyPath:ofObject:change:context:]_block_invoke unexpected switch value 2
01.08.16 11:36:07,778 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411]: 2016-08-01 11:36:07.778 GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon[411/0xa34d1000] [lvl=2] -[KeystoneDaemon main] GoogleSoftwareUpdateDaemon inactive, shutdown.
01.08.16 11:36:08,889 com.apple.photomoments[455]: GEO: Fetched rev geo server version config file with version: 11
01.08.16 11:36:10,000 kernel[0]: cs_dict_create_from_xml: OSUnserializeXML: maximum object count near line 1
01.08.16 11:36:10,017 warmd[69]: [_bootcachectl_filter_history_cpdk:1946] Unable to pin 36911 extents (374.74MB) to cpdk E7E94FAE-F01C-4691-A178-AEFC341513B3: 0xe00002c2
01.08.16 11:36:10,322 acvpnagent[55]: Function: GetPrimaryInterfaceIndex File: ../../vpn/Common/Utility/NetInterface_unix.cpp Line: 422 Unable to get global IPv6 information from system configuration.
01.08.16 11:36:10,323 acvpnagent[55]: Function: determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1769 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::FindDefaultRouteInterface Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:36:10,323 acvpnagent[55]: Function: updatePotentialPublicAddresses File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1914 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:36:10,323 acvpnagent[55]: The client's public address is now set to 192.168.178.22
01.08.16 11:36:10,323 acvpnagent[55]: Function: netInterfaceNoticeCategoryHandler File: ../../vpn/Agent/MainThread.cpp Line: 7510 Network Interface change detected, refreshing physical MAC addresses
01.08.16 11:36:10,330 acvpnagent[55]: Function: GetPrimaryInterfaceIndex File: ../../vpn/Common/Utility/NetInterface_unix.cpp Line: 422 Unable to get global IPv6 information from system configuration.
01.08.16 11:36:10,330 acvpnagent[55]: Function: determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1769 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::FindDefaultRouteInterface Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:36:10,330 acvpnagent[55]: Function: updatePotentialPublicAddresses File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1914 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:36:10,577 acvpnagent[55]: Function: logProbeFailure File: ../../vpn/Agent/NetEnvironment.cpp Line: 1417 The HTTPS probe to 130.75.76.93 resulted in a redirect.
01.08.16 11:36:10,593 acvpnagent[55]: Function: analyzeHttpResponse File: ../../vpn/Agent/NetEnvironment.cpp Line: 1612 SG (130.75.76.93) contacted
01.08.16 11:36:10,593 acvpnagent[55]: Current network state: Secure Gateway accessible
01.08.16 11:36:10,596 acvpnagent[55]: Function: GetPrimaryInterfaceIndex File: ../../vpn/Common/Utility/NetInterface_unix.cpp Line: 422 Unable to get global IPv6 information from system configuration.
01.08.16 11:36:10,597 acvpnagent[55]: Function: determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1769 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::FindDefaultRouteInterface Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:36:10,597 acvpnagent[55]: Function: updatePotentialPublicAddresses File: ../../vpn/AgentUtilities/HostConfigMgr.cpp Line: 1914 Invoked Function: CHostConfigMgr::determinePublicAddrCandidateFromDefRoute Return Code: -24117215 (0xFE900021) Description: ROUTETABLE_ERROR_GETBESTROUTE_FAILED
01.08.16 11:36:12,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: com.apple.Addres(468) deny(1) network-outbound /private/var/run/mDNSResponder
01.08.16 11:36:12,946 com.apple.AddressBook.InternetAccountsBridge[468]: dnssd_clientstub ConnectToServer: connect()-> No of tries: 1
01.08.16 11:36:13,942 apsd[86]: MessageTracer: load_domain_prefix_whitelist:120: Missing default whitelist file: /System/Library/PrivateFrameworks/CrashReporterSupport.framework/Resources/SubmitDiagInfo.default.domains
01.08.16 11:36:14,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: com.apple.Addres(468) deny(1) network-outbound /private/var/run/mDNSResponder
01.08.16 11:36:14,021 com.apple.AddressBook.InternetAccountsBridge[468]: dnssd_clientstub ConnectToServer: connect()-> No of tries: 2
01.08.16 11:36:15,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: com.apple.Addres(468) deny(1) network-outbound /private/var/run/mDNSResponder
01.08.16 11:36:15,096 com.apple.AddressBook.InternetAccountsBridge[468]: dnssd_clientstub ConnectToServer: connect()-> No of tries: 3
01.08.16 11:36:16,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: com.apple.Addres(468) deny(1) network-outbound /private/var/run/mDNSResponder
01.08.16 11:36:16,152 com.apple.AddressBook.InternetAccountsBridge[468]: dnssd_clientstub ConnectToServer: connect() failed path:/var/run/mDNSResponder Socket:4 Err:-1 Errno:1 Operation not permitted
01.08.16 11:36:16,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: com.apple.Addres(468) deny(1) network-outbound /private/var/run/mDNSResponder
01.08.16 11:36:16,184 com.apple.AddressBook.InternetAccountsBridge[468]: dnssd_clientstub ConnectToServer: connect()-> No of tries: 1
01.08.16 11:36:17,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: com.apple.Addres(468) deny(1) network-outbound /private/var/run/mDNSResponder
01.08.16 11:36:17,252 com.apple.AddressBook.InternetAccountsBridge[468]: dnssd_clientstub ConnectToServer: connect()-> No of tries: 2
01.08.16 11:36:18,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: com.apple.Addres(468) deny(1) network-outbound /private/var/run/mDNSResponder
01.08.16 11:36:18,321 com.apple.AddressBook.InternetAccountsBridge[468]: dnssd_clientstub ConnectToServer: connect()-> No of tries: 3
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) mach-lookup com.apple.lsd.mapdb
01.08.16 11:36:19,238 coreduetd[79]: LaunchServices: received XPC_ERROR_CONNECTION_INVALID trying to map database
01.08.16 11:36:19,238 coreduetd[79]: LaunchServices: received XPC_ERROR_CONNECTION_INVALID trying to map database
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-data /private/var/folders/zz/zyxvpxvq6csfxvn_n0000000000000/0/com.apple.LaunchServices-1340.csstore
01.08.16 11:36:19,238 coreduetd[79]: LaunchServices: disconnect event received for service com.apple.lsd.mapdb
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) ipc-posix-shm-read-data /tmp/com.apple.csseed.145
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,240 coreduetd[79]: Error -54 registering path /System/Library/CoreServices/CoreTypes.bundle
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/App Store.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/App Store.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/App Store.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/App Store.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/App Store.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Automator.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Automator.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Automator.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Automator.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Automator.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Calculator.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Calculator.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Calculator.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Calculator.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Calculator.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Calendar.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Calendar.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Calendar.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Calendar.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Calendar.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Chess.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Chess.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Chess.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Chess.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Chess.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Contacts.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Contacts.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Contacts.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Contacts.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Contacts.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Dashboard.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Dashboard.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Dashboard.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Dashboard.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Dashboard.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Dictionary.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Dictionary.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Dictionary.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Dictionary.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Dictionary.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/DVD Player.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/DVD Player.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/DVD Player.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/DVD Player.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/DVD Player.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/FaceTime.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/FaceTime.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/FaceTime.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/FaceTime.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/FaceTime.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Font Book.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Font Book.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Font Book.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Font Book.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Font Book.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Game Center.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Game Center.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Game Center.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Game Center.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Game Center.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Image Capture.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Image Capture.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Image Capture.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Image Capture.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Image Capture.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/iTunes.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/iTunes.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/iTunes.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/iTunes.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/iTunes.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Launchpad.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Launchpad.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Launchpad.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Launchpad.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Launchpad.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Mail.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Mail.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Mail.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Mail.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Mail.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Messages.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Messages.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Messages.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Messages.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Messages.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Mission Control.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Mission Control.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Mission Control.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Mission Control.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Mission Control.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Notes.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Notes.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Notes.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Notes.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Notes.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Photo Booth.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Photo Booth.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Photo Booth.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Photo Booth.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Photo Booth.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Preview.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Preview.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Preview.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Preview.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Preview.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Photos.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Photos.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Photos.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Photos.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Photos.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/QuickTime Player.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/QuickTime Player.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/QuickTime Player.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/QuickTime Player.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/QuickTime Player.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Reminders.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Reminders.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Reminders.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Reminders.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Reminders.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Safari.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Safari.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Safari.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Safari.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Safari.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Stickies.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Stickies.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Stickies.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Stickies.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Stickies.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/System Preferences.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/System Preferences.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/System Preferences.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/System Preferences.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/System Preferences.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/TextEdit.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/TextEdit.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/TextEdit.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/TextEdit.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/TextEdit.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Time Machine.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Time Machine.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Time Machine.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Time Machine.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Time Machine.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Activity Monitor.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Activity Monitor.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Activity Monitor.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Activity Monitor.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Activity Monitor.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/AirPort Utility.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/AirPort Utility.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/AirPort Utility.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/AirPort Utility.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/AirPort Utility.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Audio MIDI Setup.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Audio MIDI Setup.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Audio MIDI Setup.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Audio MIDI Setup.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Audio MIDI Setup.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Bluetooth File Exchange.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Bluetooth File Exchange.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Bluetooth File Exchange.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Bluetooth File Exchange.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Bluetooth File Exchange.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Boot Camp Assistant.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Boot Camp Assistant.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Boot Camp Assistant.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Boot Camp Assistant.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Boot Camp Assistant.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/ColorSync Utility.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/ColorSync Utility.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/ColorSync Utility.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/ColorSync Utility.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/ColorSync Utility.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Console.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Console.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Console.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Console.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Console.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Digital Color Meter.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Digital Color Meter.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Digital Color Meter.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Digital Color Meter.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Digital Color Meter.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Disk Utility.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Disk Utility.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Disk Utility.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Disk Utility.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Disk Utility.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Grab.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Grab.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Grab.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Grab.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Grab.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Grapher.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Grapher.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Grapher.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Grapher.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Grapher.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Keychain Access.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Keychain Access.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Keychain Access.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Keychain Access.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Keychain Access.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Migration Assistant.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Migration Assistant.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Migration Assistant.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Migration Assistant.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Migration Assistant.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Script Editor.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Script Editor.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Script Editor.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Script Editor.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Script Editor.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/System Information.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/System Information.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/System Information.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/System Information.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/System Information.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Terminal.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Terminal.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Terminal.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Terminal.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/Terminal.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/VoiceOver Utility.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/VoiceOver Utility.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/VoiceOver Utility.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/VoiceOver Utility.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /Applications/Utilities/VoiceOver Utility.app
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) file-read-metadata /
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: coreduetd(79) deny(1) mach-lookup com.apple.lsd.modifydb
01.08.16 11:36:19,248 coreduetd[79]: LaunchServices: disconnect event received for service com.apple.lsd.modifydb
01.08.16 11:36:19,000 kernel[0]: Sandbox: com.apple.Addres(468) deny(1) network-outbound /private/var/run/mDNSResponder
01.08.16 11:36:19,391 com.apple.AddressBook.InternetAccountsBridge[468]: dnssd_clientstub ConnectToServer: connect() failed path:/var/run/mDNSResponder Socket:4 Err:-1 Errno:1 Operation not permitted
01.08.16 11:36:23,668 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.mdworker.single.04000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000) Service only ran for 4 seconds. Pushing respawn out by 6 seconds.
01.08.16 11:36:31,737 com.apple.xpc.launchd[1]: (com.apple.mdworker.single.01000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000) Service only ran for 8 seconds. Pushing respawn out by 2 seconds.
01.08.16 11:36:34,175 mdworker[485]: iWork MDI raised an exception: Could not find the end of central directory record
01.08.16 11:36:34,189 mdworker[485]: iWork MDI raised an exception: Could not find the end of central directory record
Und eimal das Etrex-Log
- Code: Alles auswählen
EtreCheck version: 2.9.13 (267)
Report generated 2016-08-01 11:47:27
Download EtreCheck from https://etrecheck.com
Runtime 1:36
Performance: Excellent
Click the [Support] links for help with non-Apple products.
Click the [Details] links for more information about that line.
Problem: Other problem
Description:
Computer is not shutting down
Hardware Information: ⓘ
iMac (27-inch, Late 2013)
[Technical Specifications] - [User Guide] - [Warranty & Service]
iMac - model: iMac14,2
1 3,2 GHz Intel Core i5 CPU: 4-core
24 GB RAM Upgradeable - [Instructions]
BANK 0/DIMM0
4 GB DDR3 1600 MHz ok
BANK 1/DIMM0
4 GB DDR3 1600 MHz ok
BANK 0/DIMM1
8 GB DDR3 1600 MHz ok
BANK 1/DIMM1
8 GB DDR3 1600 MHz ok
Bluetooth: Good - Handoff/Airdrop2 supported
Wireless: en1: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Video Information: ⓘ
NVIDIA GeForce GT 755M - VRAM: 1024 MB
iMac 2560 x 1440
System Software: ⓘ
OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 (15G31) - Time since boot: less than an hour
Disk Information: ⓘ
APPLE SSD SD0128F disk0 : (121,33 GB) (Solid State - TRIM: Yes)
EFI (disk0s1) <not mounted> : 210 MB
Boot OS X (disk0s3) <not mounted> : 134 MB
Macintosh HD (disk2) / : 1.09 TB (222.52 GB free)
Encrypted AES-XTS Unlocked Converting
Core Storage: disk0s2 120.99 GB Online
Core Storage: disk1s2 978.87 GB Online
APPLE HDD ST1000DM003 disk1 : (1 TB) (Rotational)
EFI (disk1s1) <not mounted> : 210 MB
Recovery HD (disk1s3) <not mounted> [Recovery]: 650 MB
BOOTCAMP (disk1s4) /Volumes/BOOTCAMP : 20.48 GB (1.42 GB free)
Macintosh HD (disk2) / : 1.09 TB (222.52 GB free)
Encrypted AES-XTS Unlocked Converting
Core Storage: disk0s2 120.99 GB Online
Core Storage: disk1s2 978.87 GB Online
USB Information: ⓘ
Apple Inc. BRCM20702 Hub
Apple Inc. Bluetooth USB Host Controller
Apple Inc. FaceTime HD Camera (Built-in)
Logitech USB-PS/2 Optical Mouse
Thunderbolt Information: ⓘ
Apple Inc. thunderbolt_bus
Gatekeeper: ⓘ
Mac App Store and identified developers
Kernel Extensions: ⓘ
/Library/Application Support/VirtualBox
[not loaded] org.virtualbox.kext.VBoxDrv (4.3.20 - 2015-06-16) [Support]
[not loaded] org.virtualbox.kext.VBoxNetAdp (4.3.20 - 2015-06-16) [Support]
[not loaded] org.virtualbox.kext.VBoxNetFlt (4.3.20 - 2015-06-16) [Support]
[not loaded] org.virtualbox.kext.VBoxUSB (4.3.20 - 2015-06-16) [Support]
/Library/Extensions
[loaded] at.obdev.nke.LittleSnitch (3.6.3 - SDK 10.8 - 2016-08-01) [Support]
[loaded] com.Perfect.Driver.SystemAudioRecorder (1.1.0 - SDK 10.9 - 2016-08-01) [Support]
/System/Library/Extensions
[not loaded] com.devguru.driver.SamsungComposite (1.4.31 - SDK 10.6 - 2016-08-01) [Support]
[not loaded] com.wacom.kext.pentablet (Pen Tablet 5.3.3-3 - SDK 10.8 - 2016-08-01) [Support]
/System/Library/Extensions/ssuddrv.kext/Contents/PlugIns
[not loaded] com.devguru.driver.SamsungACMControl (1.4.31 - SDK 10.6 - 2015-03-02) [Support]
[not loaded] com.devguru.driver.SamsungACMData (1.4.31 - SDK 10.6 - 2015-03-02) [Support]
[not loaded] com.devguru.driver.SamsungMTP (1.4.31 - SDK 10.5 - 2015-03-02) [Support]
[not loaded] com.devguru.driver.SamsungSerial (1.4.31 - SDK 10.6 - 2015-03-02) [Support]
System Launch Agents: ⓘ
[not loaded] 7 Apple tasks
[loaded] 163 Apple tasks
[running] 68 Apple tasks
System Launch Daemons: ⓘ
[not loaded] 46 Apple tasks
[loaded] 159 Apple tasks
[running] 86 Apple tasks
Launch Agents: ⓘ
[running] at.obdev.LittleSnitchUIAgent.plist (2016-03-30) [Support]
[not loaded] com.adobe.AAM.Updater-1.0.plist (2016-06-15) [Support]
[running] com.adobe.AdobeCreativeCloud.plist (2016-04-15) [Support]
[loaded] com.cisco.anyconnect.gui.plist (2015-07-24) [Support]
[loaded] com.google.keystone.agent.plist (2016-07-18) [Support]
[running] com.teamviewer.teamviewer.plist (2016-08-01) [Support]
[running] com.teamviewer.teamviewer_desktop.plist (2016-08-01) [Support]
[running] com.wacom.pentablet.plist (2013-09-03) [Support]
Launch Daemons: ⓘ
[running] at.obdev.littlesnitchd.plist (2016-03-30) [Support]
[loaded] com.adobe.agsservice.plist (2016-04-15) [Support]
[loaded] com.adobe.fpsaud.plist (2016-04-16) [Support]
[running] com.cisco.anyconnect.vpnagentd.plist (2015-07-24) [Support]
[loaded] com.google.keystone.daemon.plist (2016-07-18) [Support]
[not loaded] com.lsreset.plist (2014-07-22) [Support]
[loaded] com.microsoft.office.licensing.helper.plist (2010-08-31) [Support]
[loaded] com.teamviewer.Helper.plist (2015-03-02) [Support]
[running] com.teamviewer.teamviewer_service.plist (2016-08-01) [Support]
[not loaded] org.virtualbox.startup.plist (2015-06-16) [Support]
User Launch Agents: ⓘ
[loaded] com.adobe.AAM.Updater-1.0.plist (2014-07-23) [Support]
[loaded] com.valvesoftware.steamclean.plist (2015-07-12) [Support]
[not loaded] org.virtualbox.vboxwebsrv.plist (2015-06-16) [Support]
User Login Items: ⓘ
fuspredownloader Programm Hidden (~/Library/Application Support/.FUS/fuspredownloader.app)
BambooCore Programm (/Library/Application Support/Wacom/BambooCore.app)
Other Apps: ⓘ
[running] com.adobe.CCXProcess.174112
[running] com.adobe.acc.AdobeDesktopService.123232.9EA5C63E-BA16-4503-B59E-0EE5A26F34E1
[running] com.adobe.accmac.173472
[running] com.etresoft.EtreCheck.204192
[running] com.google.Chrome.82592
[loaded] com.lsreset
[running] com.microsoft.Word.62112
[running] com.microsoft.autoupdate.fba.124192
[running] com.wacom.BambooCore.119392
[running] com.wacom.ConsumerTouchDriver.122592
[running] com.wacom.TabletDriver.122912
[loaded] 408 Apple tasks
[running] 197 Apple tasks
Internet Plug-ins: ⓘ
AdobeAAMDetect: 3.0.0.0 - SDK 10.9 (2016-04-15) [Support]
FlashPlayer-10.6: 21.0.0.226 - SDK 10.6 (2016-04-26) [Support]
QuickTime Plugin: 7.7.3 (2016-08-01)
Flash Player: 21.0.0.226 - SDK 10.6 (2016-04-26) Outdated! Update
Default Browser: 601 - SDK 10.11 (2016-08-01)
WacomNetscape: 2.1.0-1 - SDK 10.8 (2013-09-03) [Support]
SharePointBrowserPlugin: 14.3.9 - SDK 10.6 (2014-07-22) [Support]
Google Earth Web Plug-in: 7.1 (2015-08-21) [Support]
WacomTabletPlugin: WacomTabletPlugin 2.1.0.2 (2013-09-03) [Support]
JavaAppletPlugin: 15.0.1 - SDK 10.11 (2014-07-30) Check version
User internet Plug-ins: ⓘ
BlueStacks Install Detector: Unknown
3rd Party Preference Panes: ⓘ
Flash Player (2016-04-16) [Support]
Perian (2011-07-23) [Support]
Time Machine: ⓘ
Mobile backups: OFF
Auto backup: YES
Volumes being backed up:
Macintosh HD: Disk size: 1.09 TB Disk used: 865.45 GB
Destinations:
TC [Local]
Total size: 999.86 GB
Total number of backups: 6
Oldest backup: 22.03.16, 06:35
Last backup: 15.06.16, 19:24
Size of backup disk: Too small
Backup size 999.86 GB < (Disk used 865.45 GB X 3)
Top Processes by CPU: ⓘ
19% Google Chrome Helper(9)
5% WindowServer
2% Google Chrome
2% kernel_task
2% fontd
Top Processes by Memory: ⓘ
1.27 GB Google Chrome Helper(9)
1.07 GB kernel_task
344 MB mdworker(15)
221 MB Google Chrome
197 MB Console
Virtual Memory Information: ⓘ
18.00 GB Free RAM
5.67 GB Used RAM (2.03 GB Cached)
0 B Swap Used
Diagnostics Information: ⓘ
Aug 1, 2016, 11:35:20 AM Self test - passed
Aug 1, 2016, 11:18:15 AM ~/Library/Logs/DiagnosticReports/SpotlightNetHelper_2016-08-01-111815_[redacted].crash
/System/Library/PrivateFrameworks/ParsecUI.framework/Versions/A/Support/SpotlightNetHelper.app/Contents/MacOS/SpotlightNetHelper
Aug 1, 2016, 11:16:59 AM ~/Library/Logs/DiagnosticReports/SpotlightNetHelper_2016-08-01-111659_[redacted].crash
Ich hoffe, dass mir jemand helfen kann.
LG